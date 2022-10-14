ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old Milwaukee man charged in crash that killed pastor Aaron Strong told police he was running late to jury duty, complaint says

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
A 22-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide, after police and prosecutors say, his reckless driving caused the death of 40-year-old Grace Lutheran Church pastor Aaron Strong.

Jose M. Silva made his initial appearance Friday morning in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of North 10th Street and West Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee near the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Later that day, Grace Lutheran Church identified the victim as the Rev. Aaron Strong, who had been with the downtown church for seven years.

According to the criminal complaint:

Prior to striking Strong, Silva reached speeds of 74 mph, ran through multiple red lights, and drove on the wrong side of West Wells Street multiple times.

Silva told officers at the scene that he was hurrying to get to the courthouse because he had jury duty. He was seated on a jury hearing a domestic violence case.

A witness told police she saw Silva traveling at least 70 mph before failing to stop for red lights at North 11th and 10th streets. After failing to stop at 10th Street, the witness said she then heard a loud crash.

Surveillance video provided by Marquette University shows Silva pass cars by entering the opposite lanes of traffic and also shows Silva failing to stop for red lights along multiple intersections of West Wells Street.

Data provided from the airbag control module of Silva's car shows that at approximately five seconds before impact, Silva was traveling at approximately 71 mph and applying 81% of the accelerator.

At approximately 3½ seconds before impact, Silva took his foot off the accelerator but was still traveling approximately 74 mph. At approximately two seconds before impact, Silva is now applying the brakes but traveling approximately 72 mph.

At approximately 0.5 seconds before impact, Silva is still applying the brakes but traveling 65 mph. At the last data point, in which the airbags deployed, Silva was traveling 56 mph.

The speed limit on West Wells Street is 30 mph. If convicted, Silva faces up to 25 years in jail.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

