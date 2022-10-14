ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin governor candidates Tony Evers and Tim Michels debate Friday

By Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Wisconsin's Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger, construction executive Tim Michels, will meet in their only debate Friday.

The candidates will receive questions by a panel of broadcast reporters from across the state. The debate will be moderated by Jill Geisler, former television reporter, and Bill Plante, chair in leadership and media integrity at Loyola University in Chicago.

The event will be televised statewide. Here's how to watch.

