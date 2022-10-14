Nice weather boosting business & smiles in our community

SPOKANE, Wash. — By this time of year, we’re usually preparing for the winter, and bracing for the cold temperatures. In some years passed, we had seen snow by this point! We know the change will happen fast, so in the meantime, a lot of people are making the most of this weather before it’s gone.

Downriver Golf Course was packed on Friday afternoon. Golfers were grateful to tee off, without the worry of rain, or even snow, in the middle of their round.

“We’re just going to go full send… Hole-in-one style,” a young golfer told us. “Amazing. Pretty rare. Get to go rip in October,” his brother added.

We saw people biking all across town and those bikers will be able to enjoy the sunny skies for at least the next 7-days.

“It’s beautiful out here. Best weather we’ve had since before summer! It’s gorgeous. For October, you couldn’t ask for better weather,” one man told us, enjoying the day on his motorcycle.

The smiles and happiness are enough to uplift our community even just a little bit but the benefits go beyond just that- it’s helping businesses too!

At Browne’s Bistro, they typically slow down significantly when the cooler weather hits, but on a mid-October Friday, their patio was busy.

“This is pretty much what gives us business. It’s so fantastic during the summer,” explained one of their employees, Caleb.

As for construction, that’s succeeding too. There are a few overlay projects the streets department was able to add and get completed at the end of this season because of the good weather.

Folks are thrilled, but also worried it’s going to change on the turn of a dime. It might, but for now, we can all soak in the generous summer Mother Nature has offered as we head into the weekend.

