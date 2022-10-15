Read full article on original website
Larry E. Myers
Funeral services for Larry E. Myers age 84, of Pella will be held Monday, October 17th at 10:00am. First Church, Pella in Iowa. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday with the family present from 3:00-5:00pm at Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Hospice of Pella Comfort House.
Knoxville 3-1; Pella Christian 3-2 At Knoxville Volleyball Invitational
Two Marion County teams were involved in the Knoxville Volleyball Invitational on Saturday and both came away with winning records on the day. Knoxville was 3-1 sweeping through pool play without dropping a set to Southeast Warren 21-9 and 21-13, Pella Christian 21-9 and 21-9, and ADM 21-13 and 21-11. The Panthers ended the day in the championship semifinal to Union in a three set thriller. After dropping the first set 21-16, Knoxville came back to take set two 21-17, and had the Knights down 15-14, but could not finish off the match and fell 19-17. Pella Christian meanwhile, struggled to get going in pool play, winning over ADM in three sets 16-21, 21-15, and 15-13, losing to Knoxville in two sets and falling to Southeast Warren in three sets. That sent the Eagles to the consolation bracket where they dusted off Albia 21-12 and 21-14, then defeated Holy Trinity in three sets 21-10, 18-21 and 15-10. Knoxville is now 25-12 on the season and will await the winner of Tuesday’s class 4A regional match with Pella and Newton. Pella Christian is 24-15 and will host Pleasantville in a class 2A regional quarterfinal match on Wednesday.
Marching Band Competition Season Ends
The Iowa High School marching band competition season has ended, and area schools celebrated another special fall of performances across central Iowa. For the 46th consecutive season, the Pella Marching Dutch earned a Division I “Superior” score at the Iowa High School Music Association state festival, one of the longest ongoing streaks in Iowa. In the evening, Pella claimed 1st place in Class 3A and overall at the Mid Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny. This fall, the Marching Dutch outscored every Iowa school they competed against head-to-head.
Indianola Parks and Rec Winterizing Bathrooms
Indianola Parks staff will begin to winterize the restrooms and shelters at Indianola city parks and facilities starting today, closing them to the public. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News electricity and water will be shut off at shelters and in restroom buildings, and park restrooms are generally available from April 15 – October 15 each year. For more information, click below.
Library Mobile Unit Headed to Knoxville
The State Historical Society will be bringing a mobile bus to Knoxville Friday, October 21st through Wednesday, October 26th. The bus will be open each day during that time with the exception of Sunday. The bus will be open at 10 a.m. each of those days. The mobile bus is...
Margaret Irene Klein
Funeral services for Margaret Irene Klein, age 92 of Monroe will be held on Monday, October 17th at 11:00am at the Monroe Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Silent City Cemetery. Visitation will take place Monday 12:00-2:00pm at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe Presbyterian Church or the PCM Food Pantry and condolences may be left for the family at coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Norwalk sweeps the field, places first at Winterset Volleyball Tournament
The Norwalk volleyball team swept their way to a first-place finish at Saturday’s Winterset Tournament, closing out the regular season with five wins and a set record of 10-0. The Class 4A eighth-ranked Warriors cruised through pool play, defeating Chariton 21-9, 21-10, Gilbert 21-18, 21-17 and South Central Calhoun...
Register to Vote for Marion County Fairboard
The 2022 Marion County Fairboard election is set for Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. The election is to elect members to the 24-member fairboard. Those eligible to vote must be a Marion County landowner, business person or farmer and be a resident of Marion County. Time is running out...
City of Indianola Fall Cleanup Today
The City of Indianola Fall Cleanup is today, with the Indianola Brush Facility allowing residents to dispose of large and unwanted items at the facility. Items accepted in the drop-off will include books, box springs, mattresses, chairs, couches, and tables, while broken glass, construction materials, concrete, railroad ties, drywall, and tires are among those that are prohibited.
City of Pella Seeking Court Order to Demolish Remaining Buildings Destroyed in Fire
The Pella City Council will consider filing a citation in Marion County District Court for those who own 813.5 Washington Street at their meeting Tuesday. A resolution is on the agenda for legal action as it relates to bringing the destroyed structure to compliance in Pella City Code Chapter 145. The previous A.G. Law building was damaged beyond repair in a fire on January 15th of this year. The City of Pella has filed two separate letters to the property owner – Andrew G. Aeilts with A.G. Residential L.L.C., and the mortgage holder, Leighton State Bank, ordering the owner to have the property conform to city code, but have yet to receive a response.
PCM Mustangs Top Roland-Story 28-13 in District 7 Action
The PCM Mustangs beat the Roland-Story Norsemen 28-13 in the final game of the regular season. The victory enables the Mustangs to get a first round home playoff game next week in the Class 2A playoffs. The home win over the Norse also guarantees PCM a winning season as they moved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in 2A District 7 play, good for second place in the district.
Two Deputies are Promoted to the Rank of Sergeant
Tuesday evening several promotions took place for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse. Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst a new deputy and Jenae Kaster was named the first Mental Health Deputy.
Crossroads Hosting Drive-Up Coat Donation Drive Tomorrow
Crossroads of Pella is working to expand its annual coat drive this week. Chris Allen with Crossroads of Pella says a drive-up coffee and coats event will be held this Tuesday morning from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Pella Community Center — with anyone in the community encouraged to donate any type and size of coats, gloves, hats, and boots in exchange for a cup of coffee.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Uneven Performance, but Central Football Team Beats BVU
It won’t win any beauty contests, but the Central College football team returned from its trip to Storm Lake with a 52-27 victory over Buena Vista Saturday in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch were in front 14-0 less than five minutes into the game on...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Pride of Indianola Marching Band Drum Majors
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Pride of Indianola Marching Band Drum Majors Lizzy Orey, Carly Schettler, Mikey Crabb, and Kyle Roberts. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Jake Van Voorst is Hired as a New Deputy Sheriff
A night of honoring new officers and promotions took place Tuesday evening for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse. Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst. Sheriff Sandholdt, “Jacob Van...
Indianola Library Trunk or Treat Event October 31st
The annual Indianola Public Library Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Indianola Public Library takes place in two weeks, with city departments offering decorations and treats, and a dinner of hot dogs provided. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the library is thrilled to have kids and families back at the library, and voting on who will win the coveted “Silver Pumpkin Award” between the various city departments decorating their equipment. The Trunk or Treat will be in the library parking lot from 5:30 to 6:30pm on Monday, October 31st.
Indianola City Council to Discuss Fireworks
The Indianola City Council meets in a study session and regular session this evening. The council will first meet in a study session to receive a presentation on the Capital Improvement Plan, and the Hometown Pride Project “Wonder on Buxton.” The study session begins at 6pm. In regular...
Knoxville City Council Meeting on Monday
The Knoxville City Council is scheduled to have a regular meeting Monday, October 17, at 6:15 p.m. in council chambers at the municipal building. On the agenda is getting a recap on the Competine Trail Eagle Scout Project. Also on the agenda is a public hearing on a facade improvement project at 203 East Main and slated is a resolution on plans, specifications, and estimate of costs for the project.
