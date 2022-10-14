ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Sprinkler system extinguishes apartment duplex fire in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — On October 14, the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at 970 NW Veterans Way; Eagles Landing. Officials say that it was reported to Douglas County Dispatch that a stove had caught fire in a unit of the apartment duplex and it was filling with smoke.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Lane County Home Improvement Show draws a crowd

EUGENE, Ore. — The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show is happening this weekend, hoping to get you to fall in love with your home again. Organizers say this show has been a hit, especially after a spring show that was cut short. The show opened Friday evening...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Free leaf pickup for Roseburg residents to start

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Works crews will begin residential leaf pickup starting the week of October 31 and will run through January 6, 2023. Leaf pickup services is provided to residents inside city limits. The Public Works Department says that weekday pickups will begin in the Laurelwood Park...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

38th annual Lane Home Improvement Show successful on return

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County's 38th annual Home Improvement Show concluded Sunday evening. With the theme of wanting you to "Fall" in love with your home again, the show opened Friday evening, welcoming those looking to improve their homes and get started on new projects. The event held over 200 vendors on the show floor, providing homeowners with plenty of options, and ideas. The vendors in attendance said that the crowds that stopped by on opening night blew the shortened Spring show out of the water.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Scaffolding to come down on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House

EUGENE, Ore. — After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Val Hoyle makes stop at UO to speak with students

EUGENE, Ore. — Democrat congressional candidate Val Hoyle made a stop at the University of Oregon's Erb Memorial Union Friday afternoon, speaking with students on campus. Alongside California District 53 representative Sara Jacobs, Hoyle held a meet and greet, listening to the issues concerning students, and encouraging those who haven't yet to register to vote.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years

ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy