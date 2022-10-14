Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA.com
Tulane cracks Associated Press and coaches' Top 25 polls for first time in 24 years
Tulane scratched a 24-year itch on Sunday when it was ranked No. 25 in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls, but coach Willie Fritz and co-captains Michael Pratt and Nick Anderson were not itching to talk about the possibility one night earlier. After the Green Wave (6-1, 3-0...
NOLA.com
Larry Route's football passion leads to the Tulane Hall of Fame
Covington football alumnus Larry Route still remembers the first time he watched a football game as a child. He just never imagined that his gridiron journey would lead to the Tulane Athletics Hall of Fame. "It means a lot," Route said about being inducted to his alma mater's Hall of...
NOLA.com
Letters: Green Wave on a roll, but football fans staying away in droves
OK, New Orleans, football town, Sportsman’s Paradise and party city, so why aren’t you supporting this very good Tulane Green Wave football team?. They are proving that they are one of the better teams in the country, have beaten a nationally ranked team (Kansas State) and are on course to have a very good season. Reasonable ticket prices, family atmosphere ... so where are you?
NOLA.com
Brother Martin-Holy Cross was a tight game decided in the 2nd half
Clayton Lonardo threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nicolas Malek early in the fourth quarter, and Brother Martin's defense shut out Holy Cross in the second half, lifting the Crusaders to a 14-7 victory Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Senior Torey Lambert rushed 31 times for 197 yards and...
NOLA.com
Shaw 'dominated' behind its talented senior running back vs. Belle Chasse
David Kency rushed for 219 yards and was among four ballcarriers to score a touchdown for Shaw as the Eagles defeated Belle Chasse 38-14 in a key District 10-4A game Friday at Belle Chasse. Kency rushed 22 times and reached the end zone twice, first scoring on an 8-yard run...
NOLA.com
A dominant defensive performance decided the John Ehret-West Jefferson game
John Ehret’s defense came up big with seven sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in its 18-14 win over West Jefferson on Friday night at Memtsas Stadium in Harvey. John Ehret quarterback Royal Falgout completed five passes for 64 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 83 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Charles Coleman had three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. Running back Damien Smith had 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown for John Ehret (2-5).
NOLA.com
Talking Business with Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of Housing NOLA
Andreanecia Morris is an outspoken and passionate advocate for affordable housing in New Orleans. She has spent much of the past decade at the helm of Housing NOLA — a coalition of community leaders and organizations formed in 2014 to draft and implement a citywide plan to create more affordable housing.
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's latest overseas trip: Argentina for climate talk
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning to fly to Argentina to attend a climate summit in Buenos Aires, her second overseas trip this month as she continues to face questions about her foreign travel. City Hall spokesperson Gregory Joseph said Saturday that Cantrell will be attending the C40 World...
NOLA.com
French Quarter shooting wounds man during fight, New Orleans police say
A 29-year-man was shot during a fight Saturday morning in the French Quarter. New Orleans police said the victim and some companions met a group of men on Bourbon Street, and that an altercation broke out while they were walking back to their cars. Someone fired a gun, striking the victim at Iberville and Burgundy streets. He was then taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NOLA.com
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
NOLA.com
Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans
Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
NOLA.com
Shootout at Bogalusa High homecoming football game leaves 15-year-old dead, police say
A 15-year-old was killed in an exchange of gunfire outside the football stadium at Bogalusa High School's homecoming game Friday night, the Bogalusa Police Department said. Police say gunshots rang out during the game against Jewels Sumner, causing the crowd to scatter. Officers believe the shooting involved three people exchanging gunfire, one of whom was the 15-year-old.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run at the edge of Plum Orchard, New Orleans police said Sunday night. The wreck was reported to police around 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway (map). The woman has not been identified yet. She was trying to...
NOLA.com
Fats Domino feted with music, second-line and Lower 9th Ward street named in his honor
Having sold more than 110 million records, Fats Domino is sometimes hailed as the Michael Jackson of his generation. Elvis Presley once described the New Orleans native as "the real king of rock 'n' roll," because his legendary take on rhythm and blues influenced generations of rock musicians around the world.
NOLA.com
Changes coming for downtown Covington, from Southern Hotel expansion to boutique bowling
For decades, North New Hampshire Street was the place to go in downtown Covington, with the Southern Hotel offering a swanky respite to heat-weary visitors and multiple movie houses showing everything from silent films to "Star Wars." That's about to be the case again, thanks to a flurry of new...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new Mexican restaurant in Metairie goes much deeper than tacos and tequila
Tacos are everywhere these days. They supply the basis of many new concepts, and some riff on the idea is liable to turn up on almost any kind of menu, no matter its relation to Mexican cooking. What I’ve not seen though was anything quite like the suadero tacos at...
NOLA.com
Rubensteins doesn't steer away from change. Here's a look at key moments in its history
The Rubenstein family is partnering with developer Joe Jaeger to turn the upper floors of five historic buildings on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue into a 40-room boutique hotel. Entering the vacation rental business is a first for the Rubensteins, but it's certainly not the only...
