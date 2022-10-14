ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Larry Route's football passion leads to the Tulane Hall of Fame

Covington football alumnus Larry Route still remembers the first time he watched a football game as a child. He just never imagined that his gridiron journey would lead to the Tulane Athletics Hall of Fame. "It means a lot," Route said about being inducted to his alma mater's Hall of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Green Wave on a roll, but football fans staying away in droves

OK, New Orleans, football town, Sportsman’s Paradise and party city, so why aren’t you supporting this very good Tulane Green Wave football team?. They are proving that they are one of the better teams in the country, have beaten a nationally ranked team (Kansas State) and are on course to have a very good season. Reasonable ticket prices, family atmosphere ... so where are you?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Brother Martin-Holy Cross was a tight game decided in the 2nd half

Clayton Lonardo threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nicolas Malek early in the fourth quarter, and Brother Martin's defense shut out Holy Cross in the second half, lifting the Crusaders to a 14-7 victory Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Senior Torey Lambert rushed 31 times for 197 yards and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A dominant defensive performance decided the John Ehret-West Jefferson game

John Ehret’s defense came up big with seven sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in its 18-14 win over West Jefferson on Friday night at Memtsas Stadium in Harvey. John Ehret quarterback Royal Falgout completed five passes for 64 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 83 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Charles Coleman had three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. Running back Damien Smith had 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown for John Ehret (2-5).
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

French Quarter shooting wounds man during fight, New Orleans police say

A 29-year-man was shot during a fight Saturday morning in the French Quarter. New Orleans police said the victim and some companions met a group of men on Bourbon Street, and that an altercation broke out while they were walking back to their cars. Someone fired a gun, striking the victim at Iberville and Burgundy streets. He was then taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand

Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans

Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shootout at Bogalusa High homecoming football game leaves 15-year-old dead, police say

A 15-year-old was killed in an exchange of gunfire outside the football stadium at Bogalusa High School's homecoming game Friday night, the Bogalusa Police Department said. Police say gunshots rang out during the game against Jewels Sumner, causing the crowd to scatter. Officers believe the shooting involved three people exchanging gunfire, one of whom was the 15-year-old.
BOGALUSA, LA

