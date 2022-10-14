ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

PSUSD to host a Diversity and Racial Equity conference on Oct 22

By KESQ News Team
 2 days ago
The Palm Springs Unified School District is holding a Diversity and Racial Equity Conference at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Saturday, October 22 from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

At the conference they will have panels from varying topics such as Latino/a/x Communidad with Melina Duarte, Native American Visibility with Faith Morreo, Creating Safe and Inclusive Schools for LGBTQ+ Students with Dr. Vincent Pompe, and many more.

During the event, they will provide a meal and entertainment for attendees which includes Gluten-free, Vegan, and Vegetarian options.

If you are interested in going to this monumental event attendees must fill out the Google Docs below to sign up a week prior to the event and doors will open at 8:30 on the day of the conference.

Register Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJBKE0isSAYUQXvhech5o50APRc7PgozPyPjMflil8f6izcg/viewform

