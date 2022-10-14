Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers head injury, replaced by Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his second NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-round pick also threw his first career regular-season touchdown to help a struggling Steelers team to an early lead. Unfortunately, Pickett exited said game about midway through the third...
247Sports
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers
Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
Woody Paige: Red zone numbers say Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson must find "Gold Zone"
The promised land from the 20-yard line to the goal line, termed the Gold Zone by Nathaniel Hackett, is the Broncos’ pyrite. The Broncos are headed in a deplorable direction to the NFL’s lowest Red Zone touchdown percentage in 20 years. In 14 advances to the 20 and...
Yardbarker
NFL Rumors: Cam Akers, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey
Welcome to another edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The NFL trade deadline is just a few weeks away and as week six is set to kick off, it is starting to become a bit clearer who the contenders and pretenders are. Most notably, after firing their head coach, the Carolina Panthers, who sit at 1-4, are heading toward a Top 5 pick and have several pieces they could unload in the coming weeks, including running back Christian McCaffrey. In addition, Rams running back Cam Akers will miss this weekend’s matchup against the Panthers for “personal reasons” but is there more to it than that?
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Jared Goff and Detriot Lions visit in Week 7
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Week 7 Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Lions 1:00 PM CBS Lions @
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
FOX Sports
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team
Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
NFL sponsors $200M in Titans domed stadium deal after Dan Snyder deal for Commanders falls apart
News that the Tennessee Titans plan to build a $2.2 billion domed stadium wounds Washington, where Dan Snyder has vied for the same for the Commanders. Today is a great day to be a Tennessee Titans fan as the city of Nashville throws its weight behind building a brand-new domed stadium worth $2.2 billion.
ESPN
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
ATLANTA -- — Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. Yet this was a week the Atlanta Falcons quarterback couldn’t ignore. Three years ago, at this very point in the NFL season, Mariota was benched by the Tennessee Titans. “I knew I had to...
Sporting News
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors: Bills, 49ers, Eagles, Chiefs among best fits for Panthers RB
The Panthers need big changes in 2023. Carolina fired coach Matt Rhule after Week 5, and a personnel overhaul also is on the way. Before next offseason, the biggest question in that regard is whether the Panthers will move running back Christian McCaffrey before the 2022 NFL season trade deadline on Nov. 1.
