ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers head injury, replaced by Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his second NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-round pick also threw his first career regular-season touchdown to help a struggling Steelers team to an early lead. Unfortunately, Pickett exited said game about midway through the third...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Cam Akers, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey

Welcome to another edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The NFL trade deadline is just a few weeks away and as week six is set to kick off, it is starting to become a bit clearer who the contenders and pretenders are. Most notably, after firing their head coach, the Carolina Panthers, who sit at 1-4, are heading toward a Top 5 pick and have several pieces they could unload in the coming weeks, including running back Christian McCaffrey. In addition, Rams running back Cam Akers will miss this weekend’s matchup against the Panthers for “personal reasons” but is there more to it than that?
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns

Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team

Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14

ATLANTA -- — Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. Yet this was a week the Atlanta Falcons quarterback couldn’t ignore. Three years ago, at this very point in the NFL season, Mariota was benched by the Tennessee Titans. “I knew I had to...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy