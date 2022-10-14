Australian MotoGP 2022 qualifying results, times and grid: Jorge Martin takes pole, Jack Miller eighth at Phillip Island

Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
British Superbikes: Bradley Ray wins title as Glenn Irwin triumphs in Brands Hatch opener
Bradley Ray has claimed his maiden British Superbike Championship title after finishing fifth in the opening race at Brands Hatch. Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin won ahead of Peter Hickman and Andrew Irwin. Ray's fifth place was enough to secure the crown with two races left. A tribute was held on...
Road & Track
Watch Mario Andretti's Long-Awaited Lap in a Modern F1 Car
During May's Miami Grand Prix, McLaren boss Zak Brown promised 1978 Formula 1 champion and all-around auto racing legend Mario Andretti that he could drive a modern F1 car. Yesterday, during the Velocity Invitational at Laguna Seca, that opportunity finally came to fruition. This content is imported from YouTube. You...
motor1.com
Russell: De Vries deserved to have “stars align” for F1 entry
George Russell says his former F2 rival Nyck de Vries deserved to have the “stars align” and create an opportunity for him to land a 2023 AlphaTauri Formula 1 seat. The pair first came across each other in karting, although they were in different categories, as the older de Vries moved up the ranks first.
Comments / 0