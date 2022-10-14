Read full article on original website
Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
Some people know no limit when it comes to hurting others. Criminals like that will stop at nothing to aid in the suffering of their victims. This is one such story. Involving some very tasty sauce. Last November, authorities in Idaho Falls responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a...
Eighth Street Tunnel Mural becoming a ‘shining light’ for Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Eighth Street Tunnel Mural Painting is officially taking shape along the Boise River Greenbelt, adjacent to the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. The mural, which has been in the works since the summer, is in response to...
Five men from southwest Idaho charged with over 50 wildlife violations
BOISE, Idaho — Five southwest Idaho men were charged with over 50 wildlife violations stemming from a 2021 hunting incident, which resulted in more than $21,000 in fines, 15 years in license revocations, 34 years of probation, 330 hours of community and the forfeiture of their kill. An investigation...
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout; a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds.
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
Post Register
National Guard mom surprises stepsons at Nampa School
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Surprise homecoming for two Nampa boys, Jameson and Daxton, as their step-mom Private First Class Samantha Oos returns home from training. PFC Oos completed basic training at Ft. Jackson South Carolina, and AIT at Ft. Eustis in Virginia, to become a black hawk mechanic. Oos...
KTVB
Idaho judge on no cameras in courtroom for Vallow-Daybell case
Fremont County District Court Judge Steven Boyce issued an order prohibiting video and photographic coverage in September. Audio recording will still be allowed.
Missing local teenager found safe
UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
eastidahonews.com
Man who allegedly drove car at two women also burned LGBTQ pride flag, Boise police say
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Matthew Lehigh, who was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving his vehicle at two women and yelling a homophobic slur, will face at least one new charge after he admitted to taking several actions targeting the LGBTQ community. Lehigh, 31, was charged with felony arson Friday...
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
eastidahonews.com
One man’s journey through opioid addiction and why officials say we’re ‘in a war’ with fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS – The tattoo above Zack Mahan’s right knee has a story behind it that was years in the making. Etched in ink are the words, “I love me 9-9-20.” For Mahan, being able to say he loves himself is a big deal, and it came with a hefty price.
Post Register
Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band
As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove
BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished. According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd.
etxview.com
Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat
An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
Boise Police: Suspect arrested after driving car at people, yelling homophobic slurs, also connected to other crimes
BOISE, Idaho — A 31-year-old Boise man faces three counts of felony aggravated assault after police say he yelled homophobic slurs and tried to hit three people with his car on two separate occasions. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Matthew Lehigh hit a person in the arm...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Victim in attempted strangulation case reportedly helped her attacker flee Idaho
A woman who was the reported victim in an attempted strangulation case has been charged with accessory to harboring a person who committed a felony after she reportedly helped him leave Idaho. Joanna Hodges, 38, reportedly met with Justin Wayne Gould, 28, on Aug. 19 when he was released from the Bonneville County Jail on furlough for a medical appointment. The probable cause affidavit states Hodges and Gould then drove to Tooele, Utah, in violation of the terms of the furlough and a no-contact order...
