Boise, ID

Post Register

National Guard mom surprises stepsons at Nampa School

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Surprise homecoming for two Nampa boys, Jameson and Daxton, as their step-mom Private First Class Samantha Oos returns home from training. PFC Oos completed basic training at Ft. Jackson South Carolina, and AIT at Ft. Eustis in Virginia, to become a black hawk mechanic. Oos...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teenager found safe

UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band

As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove

BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished. According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd.
BOISE, ID
etxview.com

Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat

An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
ADA COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Victim in attempted strangulation case reportedly helped her attacker flee Idaho

A woman who was the reported victim in an attempted strangulation case has been charged with accessory to harboring a person who committed a felony after she reportedly helped him leave Idaho. Joanna Hodges, 38, reportedly met with Justin Wayne Gould, 28, on Aug. 19 when he was released from the Bonneville County Jail on furlough for a medical appointment. The probable cause affidavit states Hodges and Gould then drove to Tooele, Utah, in violation of the terms of the furlough and a no-contact order...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

