Alaska Lawmakers Erupt After Old White Guy Says Natives Should be ‘Sent Home’
An assembly meeting in Alaska turned into a racial debacle when a community member used the public comments portion to espouse his racist views that Indigenous Americans should go “home,” prompting a local lawmaker to call out the man’s bigoted “nonsense.”On Oct. 11, the Anchorage assembly held a regular meeting to discuss everyday issues, like proposed ordinances and licenses in the city. More than four-and-a-half hours in, however, a white man in a collared shirt stood up to casually argue for Alaskan Natives to be kicked out of Anchorage.The man, who identified himself as David Lazer, started by complaining about...
Secede from Oregon? 'Greater Idaho' is on the ballot in two conservative counties
Voters in nine rural Oregon counties have already given Greater Idaho the green light, and two more will vote in November on whether they support moving the border.
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer
On 1st February 2012, Samantha Koenig had been working the late shift at the coffee hut in Anchorage. She was the daughter of a single father; many suggested her father was involved in some illegal activity. She spent the evening serving the customers who stopped for their favorite beverage and arguing with her boyfriend. She was sure that Duane was cheating on her, but he denied it.
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
NBC News
Six years after disappearance, family still searching for Nome local Joseph Balderas
Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Balderas was last seen on June 24, 2016. Three days later, when Joseph failed to show up for his job as a law clerk with the Nome Second District Court, one of his colleagues, Tracey Buie, reported him missing. “When I came to work on that Monday morning, I believe it was June 27th, I was told that Joseph wasn't at work and that his girlfriend had called the court and was concerned because she hadn't been able to get ahold of him,” Tracey told Dateline. “If Joseph was going to be late to work or not come in on a day, he normally would call me or send a text.”
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
Alaska Officials Investigate Bizarre Moose Hunting Violation Involving a Bulldozer
Alaska wildlife officials got a strange call when concerned locals shared reports of several people committing a bizarre hunting violation. After learning about the illegal moose taken and just how much damage was done at the time, officials were forced to launch an involved investigation. As of now, that investigation is still ongoing.
Smithonian
Alaska Couple Finds Massive Mammoth Bone After Storm
The remnants of a powerful typhoon battered parts of Alaska’s low-lying western coast last month, damaging homes, knocking out power and destroying infrastructure. But amid all the devastation, a fascinating discovery has emerged: While out hiking after the storm, a married couple stumbled upon a gigantic mammoth femur that’s thousands of years old.
TVGuide.com
ABC's Alaska Daily Is Stuck in a New York State of Mind
The Hilary Swank-led journalism drama can't get out of its main character's head. In the first episode of Alaska Daily, Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) has a panic attack en route to America's largest state. Then, as her plane begins its descent, she Googles, "What is a panic attack?" In the second episode, she asks Siri if moose are dangerous. This is a portrait of a "born reporter," according to Alaska Daily, a show with an admirable commitment to the work of reporting — the unglamorous business of chasing down leads — but a funny view on what it takes to be good at it. It certainly isn't a matter of expertise.
Fairfield Sun Times
Gianforte, Knudsen denied appeal of BLM decision on American Prairie’s bison
Bison near a prairie dog town and an interpretive sign on the American Prairie Reserve (Photo by Dennis Lingohr. Courtesy American Prairie Reserve). \. A federal administrative law judge has denied appeals by both Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and a separate one filed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen that disagreed with a decision by the Bureau of Land Management to extend and add leasing acreage for American Prairie’s bison herd.
aircargonews.net
Alaska Air Cargo pulls off sky high beer hop
Alaska Air Cargo said it has delivered the industry’s first and biggest fresh hops run to breweries in Maui and Anchorage within 24 hours of harvest. The airline delivered more than 1,200 pounds of fresh hops – made from fresh-plucked, undried hops that are typically rushed straight from the fields to the breweries – to Maui Brewing Co. in Hawaii and 49th State Brewing in Alaska.
What Caused 90 Billion Alaskan Snow Crabs to Simply Vanish?
For years many of us have been hooked on watching the Deadliest Catch. My family and I have been watching all things Alaska and dreaming of a life outside the grid. So, when I saw news reports that for the first time, the season was canceled, I listened in absolute disbelief.
