Georgia State

Poll: Who won the Warnock-Walker debate?

By Haley Townsend
 2 days ago
(NEXSTAR) — Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Did incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock win your support and hold onto his seat? Or Did Republican Herschel Walker convince you to give him your support and send him to D.C. to represent Georgia voters? We’re sharing the poll above across the state of Georgia to see what debate watchers thought of Friday’s performance.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

The latest Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll conducted last week found Warnock with a two-point lead over Walker, 48% to 46% with four percent of voters polled undecided. Since the August Emerson Georgia poll, Warnock’s support increased four points and Walker’s support decreased by two points.

Of those polled by Nexstar/Emerson, 51% of Georgia voters have a favorable view of Sen. Warnock, while 48% have an unfavorable view. Forty-nine percent have an unfavorable view of Herschel Walker, while 47% have a favorable view.

Of course, the real vote happens on November 8 when voters across the peach state head to the polls for the general election. Tuesday, Oct. 11 was the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the November election.

Comments / 180

Aury Lopez
1d ago

How can you vote for a so called REVEREND working for the Lord and be Pro abortion. God gives life he doesn't take it away. All the real believers should be against this man Warnock. He is a false prophet coming from the same hateful church of Barack Hussein Obama!

Reply(22)
41
Beatrice Coppock
1d ago

Walker admitted he had dissociative personality disorder and Bipoplar , then he publicly said he’s not getting treatment bc he don’t need it … mental illness is not curable, …he need to be on his meds!

Reply(4)
25
Stuart Baskette
1d ago

Regardless of who won the debate I wouldn't vote for Herschel Walker if he was the only one running at least we're not doesn't have a criminal record that's something you think about so if you want to vote for a criminal be my guest

Reply(13)
28
WSAV News 3

Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Ditches Georgia Senate Debate, Represented by ‘Empty Podium’

Herschel Walker failed to show up to the Georgia Senate debate featuring Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Libertarian Chase Oliver on Sunday and was represented instead by an empty podium. The Republican nominee, still feeling the pinch from Friday’s debate and the fallout over his “prop” badge, declined an invitation to the Atlanta Press Club forum. Under the club’s rules, he was represented by an empty podium. “Herschel Walker said ‘any time, any place’ but refused to show up tonight,” Warnock tweeted. “Looks like Herschel Walker was too afraid to return to the debate stage after Friday’s debate. That’s a shame because the people of Georgia deserve more.”“Mr. Walker will be represented by this empty podium” pic.twitter.com/YbhDrcKsW3— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2022 Read it at PBS News
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

What’s on my ballot?

Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Libertarian senate candidate Chase Oliver protests debate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Libertarian candidate for senate Chase Oliver manned a small protest outside the building that was set to host the Warnock-Walker debate Friday night. His goal for Friday night? Show Georgians that they have more options than just Democrats or Republican candidates by being included in the debate. His goal for this […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

How the Senate debate will have an impact on US

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Peach State is pivotal as both parties fight for the majority in the Senate which is currently split 50-50. Over 60 minutes Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock debated on a slew of topics including the economy, healthcare access, abortion and election integrity but right before the debate started the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

5 things to watch as Warnock, Walker debate in Georgia

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and his Republican rival, Herschel Walker, are set to meet for the first — and only — time on the debate stage Friday in Savannah with fewer than four weeks to go before Election Day. The race in Georgia has emerged as one of the most, if not the most, competitive […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Warnock dodges debate question on Biden 2024 run

SAVANNAH, GA. – Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) declined to say on Friday whether President Biden should run for a second term, saying that he’s focused only on his own reelection efforts. Asked during a debate sponsored by The Hill parent company Nexstar whether he would support Biden for reelection in 2024, Warnock demurred.  “I’ve not […]
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
