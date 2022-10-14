ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

John Wall Shares Excitement for Return to Washington D.C. This Season

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O40gV_0iZenEXP00

LA Clippers guard John Wall is excited to play in front of Washington Wizards fans again

View the original article to see embedded media.

LA Clippers guard John Wall has a special connection with the Washington Wizards and their fanbase. Having been drafted by the organization in 2010, and playing there for nine seasons before being traded, Wall developed a bond with that city and fanbase.

When Wall made his return to Washington as an opponent, it came during a time when basketball was being played without fans. Because of this, he was unable to receive the ovation he deserves. Now with the LA Clippers, Wall has his return to Washington this year circled on his calendar.

During a recent appearance on Uninterrupted's The Shop , Wall was asked if he circled any games on this year's schedule. After confirming it wasn't the Houston Rockets game, Wall revealed it was his return to Washington D.C.

"You know I circled one main game," Wall said. "D.C. Going back to D.C. Being there for 10 years, the team that drafted me, being the franchise guy and then getting traded from there. That was during the midst of Covid, so I never had the opportunity to be back and play in front of fans. So hopefully I'll get that big standing ovation that I think I deserve."

While his ultimate goal was to bring a championship to Washington, Wall spoke about everything he experienced during his time there, from battling through injuries, giving back to the community, and connecting with that fanbase.

Still yet to play in front of the Wizards home crowd since being dealt, Wall is excited to experience that this season.

Related Articles

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA
TMZ.com

3-Time Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson Battling Kidney Failure

Nate Robinson -- a three-time NBA slam dunk champion -- announced he's been battling kidney failure for four years ... and is undergoing treatment. Robinson shared the news on Saturday, saying, "I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years."
NBA
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Signs No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Paolo Banchero to an Endorsement Deal

The Orlando Magic’s rookie sensation Paolo Banchero is now a Jordan Brand athlete. Today, the athletic powerhouse announced it has signed Banchero to an endorsement deal, but the terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Banchero was the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft and prior to getting drafted by the Magic, he played one season as a member of the Duke Blue Devils, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors in his conference and was named a consensus second-team All-American. “The opportunity to be a part of the Jordan family means everything to me,” Banchero said about signing with...
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Victor Wembanyama Can Become The Best Player In The World: “He’s Not The Future Shaq But He Can Definitely Be The First Victor."

Victor Wembanyama made his US debut a couple of weeks ago, sending everybody into a frenzy with his height and skill set, which makes him a threat to whoever tries to stop him. The Frenchman has been making noise for his performances in Europe, but after coming to America, more people realized why he's considered the unanimous No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy