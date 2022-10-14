John Wall Shares Excitement for Return to Washington D.C. This Season

LA Clippers guard John Wall is excited to play in front of Washington Wizards fans again

LA Clippers guard John Wall has a special connection with the Washington Wizards and their fanbase. Having been drafted by the organization in 2010, and playing there for nine seasons before being traded, Wall developed a bond with that city and fanbase.

When Wall made his return to Washington as an opponent, it came during a time when basketball was being played without fans. Because of this, he was unable to receive the ovation he deserves. Now with the LA Clippers, Wall has his return to Washington this year circled on his calendar.

During a recent appearance on Uninterrupted's The Shop , Wall was asked if he circled any games on this year's schedule. After confirming it wasn't the Houston Rockets game, Wall revealed it was his return to Washington D.C.

"You know I circled one main game," Wall said. "D.C. Going back to D.C. Being there for 10 years, the team that drafted me, being the franchise guy and then getting traded from there. That was during the midst of Covid, so I never had the opportunity to be back and play in front of fans. So hopefully I'll get that big standing ovation that I think I deserve."

While his ultimate goal was to bring a championship to Washington, Wall spoke about everything he experienced during his time there, from battling through injuries, giving back to the community, and connecting with that fanbase.

Still yet to play in front of the Wizards home crowd since being dealt, Wall is excited to experience that this season.

