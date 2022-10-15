ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

Sports recap: Screen named Region 7-7A Offensive Player of the Year as North Gwinnett volleyball wins title

By Alicia Payne
northgwinnettvoice.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week Nine

ATLANTA - It is hard to believe it is Week 9 of High 5 Sports. That means many regions will be learning which team is on top. There is a chill in the air, but the action on the gridiron is still hot. Here’s a look at what happened this...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Commitment from Rising 2024 QB

Georgia had been trending recently, but now it's official. Ryan Puglisi, a QB out of Avon (Ct.), has committed to Georgia. Puglisi also held offers from schools like Alabama, Michigan State, LSU, Florida, and others. None of them were able to hold off the Dawgs.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Gun Shots End Dougherty-Monroe Football Game

ALBANY — Gunfire erupted Friday night just outside Hugh Mills Stadium as the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes were nearing the end of their annual football game. With 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10 to 12 gunshots were heard coming from just...
ALBANY, GA
247Sports

It's Official: Georgia Tech Has Their Man

The search to name a replacement for former Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury ended late Friday afternoon when J Batt was named as the new Tech athletic director. Batt is departing the role of executive deputy director of Athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer at the University of Alabama and will join Georgia Tech on Oct. 24.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
JACKSON, GA
13WMAZ

'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy