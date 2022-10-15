Sports recap: Screen named Region 7-7A Offensive Player of the Year as North Gwinnett volleyball wins title

Read full article on original website
Georgia teams salute slain Jefferson High School football player Elijah DeWitt
Flowery Branch joins Jefferson in a silent tribute to the senior wide receiver who was shot and killed last week
Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
High 5 Sports recap – Week Nine
ATLANTA - It is hard to believe it is Week 9 of High 5 Sports. That means many regions will be learning which team is on top. There is a chill in the air, but the action on the gridiron is still hot. Here’s a look at what happened this...
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Commitment from Rising 2024 QB
Georgia had been trending recently, but now it's official. Ryan Puglisi, a QB out of Avon (Ct.), has committed to Georgia. Puglisi also held offers from schools like Alabama, Michigan State, LSU, Florida, and others. None of them were able to hold off the Dawgs.
Kirby Smart ‘looking solely at one thing’ with SEC race heating up and tough stretch ahead
ATHENS — Kirby Smart delivered a stern message after Georgia’s 55-0 thrashing of Vanderbilt, the team’s most complete win of the season since a 49-3 win over Oregon in the season opener. “We’ve got a long way to go, guys,” Smart said of his No. 1-ranked, reigning...
Gun Shots End Dougherty-Monroe Football Game
ALBANY — Gunfire erupted Friday night just outside Hugh Mills Stadium as the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes were nearing the end of their annual football game. With 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10 to 12 gunshots were heard coming from just...
Darnell Washington levels up for Georgia football: ‘It’s like throwing it into the Pacific Ocean’
Bennett actually overthrew Washington for the quarterback’s first incompletion of the game. But Bennett kept going back to the junior tight end, who led the Bulldogs in receiving yards on Saturday. Bennett himself completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Eleven different Bulldogs...
College Football Assistant Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation
A college football assistant coach has announced his abrupt resignation this Friday morning. Georgia Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels is stepping down from his position six games through the team's regular season. Daniels was out recruiting for the Yellow Jackets on Thursday. It's ...
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
It's Official: Georgia Tech Has Their Man
The search to name a replacement for former Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury ended late Friday afternoon when J Batt was named as the new Tech athletic director. Batt is departing the role of executive deputy director of Athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer at the University of Alabama and will join Georgia Tech on Oct. 24.
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Details released about car wreck in Lamar county that led to the death of a Butts County couple who were on their way to football game
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
16-Year-Old Jamiyus Wade Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Highway 78 (Walton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road on Oct. 13, 2022. The crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Jamiyus Wade. According to the officials, two other teens, ages 13 and 14, were taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital for injuries.
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
Weekend lane closures will affect Cobb and Fulton Counties on I-75 at State Route 120
MARIETTA — Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes on I-75 at State Route 120 in the City of Marietta this weekend. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at SR 120 Loop in Cobb County and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
