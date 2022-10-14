ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

'It's been a good day': Naples Zoo reopens after Hurricane Ian kept it closed for 17 days

By Andres Leiva, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38spuG_0iZen8KI00

The Naples Zoo reopened Friday, closed for 17 days after Hurricane Ian pounded the Southwest Florida coast Sept. 28.

Children and adults made their way into the popular attraction beginning Friday morning, bringing some semblance of normalcy.

"It's been really awesome, just seeing guests back in the zoo, and people coming out, feeding the giraffes and seeing all of their favorite animals," said Courtney Jolly, zoo director of marketing and public relations.

Crews and zoo staff worked to prepare the zoo to reopen, mainly removing debris such as downed tree limbs and brush. Many of the Zoo’s smaller animals and staff rode out the storm in the Glass Animal Hospital, a hurricane-proof building.

Flooding was a problem too, Jolly said, with Ian marking the first time storm surge entered the zoo grounds. Powerful winds also damaged some of the fencing, she said.

AND:Damage from Hurricane Ian at $2.2 billion in Collier; more than 3,500 buildings face major damage

"The zoo was flooded all the way across the entire property," Jolly said. "We're thankful that we had resources like the Glass Animal Hospital this time around. The last major hurricane, we didn't have that space."

Securing animals before the hurricane was an "all hands on deck," Jolly said. One example of making sure the primates who live on islands in Lake Victoria so zoo guests can see them on boat tours, a major zoo attraction.

Primates were secured in crates, along with other animals like the giant anteater, she said.

"There was a lot of movement of different animals," she said. "Everyone from every department jumps in and makes sure everything is taken care of.

"It's a lot of dedication, it's a lot of heart. It's been a good day, it's been a happy day for us."

More than 640 guests visited the zoo Friday, said Jack Mulvena, Naples Zoo, president and CEO, in a news release.

“We are thankful to be able to offer a fun, family experience to the community again after the storm," he said.

Naples Zoo will continue to be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., which are normal business hours, and next week will host its annual Boo at the Zoo for Halloween, Oct. 21-23.

All children in costume will receive free admission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santivachronicle.com

Couple Rides Out Storm On Sanibel, Stays To Help Community

Bryan and Cozette Picco, along with their puppy Charlie and three friends, sat on the back lanai of their Sanibel home protected by Kevlar storm shutters as Hurricane Ian made landfall and parked over the island for nearly four hours. “We didn’t think the storm would be a big deal,”...
SANIBEL, FL
NBC 2

Family survives Hurricane Ian by holding onto tree

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Mike Schuttig was staying at the Periwinkle Motel on Fort Myers Beach with his fiancé and his dogs when Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida. Schuttig and his fiancé Hope watched as the gulf moved onto the beach, flooding the downstairs of the motel. Then the water crept up to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands

What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Two weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach still looks like a warzone

Just over 30 miles south of Fort Myers, the city of Naples is healing its own injuries in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Yesterday in the Crayton Cove area of downtown Naples, businesses and restaurants were still in disrepair from the flooding and winds of the storm. Popular local restaurant The Dock, normally a bustling spot for locals and tourists alike, was barren; workers could be seen and heard repairing almost every piece of the restaurant. The restaurant’s normal cozy front patio is now boarded up with large sheets of plywood, with a heartfelt message spray painted onto the wood: “Closed for hurricane cleanup. NAPLES STRONG”, in blue paint with hearts on either side of the message. All along 12th Avenue S, the commercial area is also deserted, with many shops undergoing repairs from the dangerously high storm surge.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Son saves parents from Ian’s flood water with pool floats

There have been a number of stories from Hurricane Ian of people making daring rescues to save loved ones, neighbors, and even complete strangers. This is a story of two Matts. The Matt the Ginocchio’s say they should have listened to is WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt. The...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County

Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy