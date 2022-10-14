Read full article on original website
WIBW
K-State offensive line named to midseason award watch list
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s offensive line unit was named to the midseason watch list for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday. The Wildcats are one of 18 schools in contention for the award that is presented to the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football since the award was first handed out in 2015.
K-StateSports
Wildcats Take Part in Big 12 Tipoff Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Head coach Jerome Tang, along with a trio of players in seniors Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell and junior Nae'Qwan Tomlin, took part in the annual Big 12 Basketball Tipoff presented by Old Trapper on Wednesday morning (October 19) at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center. The first-year...
K-StateSports
Klieman Named to Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List
MANHATTAN, Kan. – After guiding Kansas State to a 5-1 record – which includes a 3-0 ledger in Big 12 play – at the halfway mark of the 2022 season, head coach Chris Klieman is one of 20 coaches in the nation and two from the Big 12 to be named to the midseason watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl announced Wednesday.
Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners - Three Takeaways: Can't ignore the red flags anymore.
The Kansas Jayhawks fell again this past weekend, but we learned a few more things that should give fans hope for a bowl game still.
1350kman.com
Six-Day Selection Utilized for Oklahoma State Game
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that the game time and television designation for Kansas State’s Oct. 29 home contest against Oklahoma State will be selected via a six-day pick. The announcement will come either Saturday night or Sunday morning.
K-StateSports
Harlan Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kansas – With her first half goal against Oklahoma, freshman forward Sophie Harlan set K-State up for its 2-1 win on Sunday. With her efforts, Harlan collected Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors on Tuesday from the league. Harlan is the fourth Wildcat and the first field...
K-StateSports
Harris Sets Big Goals, Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong
Ja'Mia Harris hasn't yet put on a Kansas State basketball uniform for an official game and hasn't yet scored a single point, but the DeSoto, Texas, native has no qualms about sharing her goals for her freshman season with the Wildcats. "I think I'll prove a lot of people wrong...
Walk & Talk: Adrian Martinez and Kansas State can take a huge step at TCU
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald dishes out his Kansas State football thoughts following the program's weekly press conference. K-State and TCU meet Saturday with sole possession of the Big 12 lead on the line, but a victory will make quarterback Adrian Martinez bowl eligible for the first time in his career.
Six-day window used for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State kickoff time, TV details
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that a six-day selection window will be used to determine the kickoff time and TV network details of the contest between Oklahoma State and Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 29., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. This will be the fourth...
Emporia State cuts have ended prestigious debate program. Everyone in Kansas will pay the price.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Scott Anglemyer is a 1985 graduate of Emporia State University. He was a member of the Emporia State University debate team for four years. Earlier this year, […] The post Emporia State cuts have ended prestigious debate program. Everyone in Kansas will pay the price. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
WWII Kansas veteran laid to rest over 80 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Second Class Pete Turk was killed in action during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. His remains were previously unidentified in Hawaii, but now he is back in Kansas. Originally from Scammon Kansas, Seaman Turk now lies in the Kansas Veterans...
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
ESU under investigation for mass layoffs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) has authorized an investigation into the Emporia State University administration’s dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members, most of them long-serving professors with tenure. The organization announced that it is opening an investigation in a press release Wednesday morning. “The process by which these termination […]
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
kcur.org
What if Jacuzzi-like water jets could save a lake? Scientists will try it in Kansas
MANHATTAN — Tuttle Creek Lake sits like a shrunken version of its former self. Take the abandoned campground: Drinking water stopped reaching its pipes as the reservoir filled with mud. Several boat ramps now lead only to dirt. Locals remember waterskiing in these areas, before so much silt filled...
McDonald’s in Topeka set to reopen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka McDonald’s is reopening after being torn down in April of 2022. The new 7,000-square-foot restaurant is combining with the Greater Topeka Partnership on Monday, Oct. 17 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new 29th and California McDonalds at 5:30 p.m. “A feature that we are excited about is that we […]
Kansas Public Radio
Court Diversion Costs in Kansas Could Put a Price on Justice
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate. Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
