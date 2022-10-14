Read full article on original website
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why MRC (MRC) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
Watsco (WSO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider
Watsco, Inc. WSO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20 before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales increased 33% and 15%, respectively. Watsco's...
Carlisle (CSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Carlisle (CSL) closed the most recent trading day at $293.45, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Carlisle will be looking to display strength as it...
Emerson Electric (EMR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $81.60, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity...
ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $78.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Investors will be hoping for strength from ArcBest...
Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) shareholders have endured a 73% loss from investing in the stock a year ago
Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK); the share price is down a whopping 73% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 22% in three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 19% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 9.2% in the same time period.
Marriott International (MAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marriott International (MAR) closed at $149.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Marriott International will be looking to display...
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $0.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. ContextLogic Inc. will be looking to display...
Will Cost Headwinds Mar Fortune Brands' (FBHS) Q3 Earnings?
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FBHS’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 0.2% upward in the past 60 days. FBHS has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.5%.
Reasons to Retain Guidewire (GWRE) Stock in Your Portfolio
Guidewire GWRE is benefiting from the higher demand for cloud-based insurance software solutions. The company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 9.2% and 11% year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 35.3% and 106.6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT) delivers shareholders 15% return over 1 year, surging 3.9% in the last week alone
The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) share price is up 15% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 26% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.17, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Veeva...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) closed at $23.50, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone...
Can Lamb Weston (LW) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Lamb Weston (LW) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
TJX (TJX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $66.83, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as...
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET...
Should You Investigate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) At US$4.51?
While Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$5.16 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$4.16. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Yext's current trading price of US$4.51 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Yext’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
CTO Realty (CTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CTO Realty (CTO) closed the most recent trading day at $18.83, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Investors will be hoping for strength from CTO...
