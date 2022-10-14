Read full article on original website
Hispanic-owned business help downtown Hazleton thrive
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY — More than 70 percent of businesses in downtown Hazleton are Hispanic owned. Diego Tavares starts each morning in the kitchen at the Malaia Lounge. “People eat a lot in the morning, so they eat that stuff every day they come and get food. They call it “los tres golpes,” said Diego […]
75-year-old woman dies in car crash
ZERBIE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner is reporting that a 75-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday. According to James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, Bettie Jean Harris, 75, of Coal Township. died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head she sustained in a crash. Harris was pronounced […]
16 To The Rescue: Susie
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — The floppy-eared hugger we are meeting this week is Susie. She is a hound mix and was found living on the streets a few months ago and has been at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg ever since. Susie is probably only 2 or 3 years old but has a sickness that will likely shorten her life span. So, rescue workers at ARC are determined to find her the most special home.
Steer on the loose in Union County
New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Woman victim of wallet theft at Snyder County shopping center
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman shopping at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County was the victim of a wallet theft. State police at Selinsgrove say the woman was shopping shortly before 5:45 p.m. Oct. 6 when she briefly left her shopping cart unattended. Three suspects, including two Hispanic females and a Hispanic male, allegedly worked together to take the wallet out of the cart. Police say one of the woman's credit cards was used at the Susquehanna Valley Mall moments later. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
Aluminum can drive for veterans in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township is collecting aluminum cans this month. "This October, we're doing an aluminum can drive to try to recoup some of the money from COVID, which hurt a lot of people," said Tammy Wegner, 1st vice region commander for AMVETS Post 59.
Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
Car crashes into building in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
Man kicks woman down flight of steps
Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
Inmate attack sends one to hospital
McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
Pa. man goes to prison for stabbing mom because she annoyed him
A Butler Twp. man who admitted stabbing his mother in the neck because she was annoying him was sentenced Friday to serve up to six years in state prison. Alfonzo F. Jalandoni Evans, 34, previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault for stabbing 71-year-old Brenda Jalandoni Evans twice on June 21.
Glen Lyon man killed in Schuylkill County crash
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Luzerne County man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash after he drove off the roadway and hit a tree in Schuylkill County, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police. John Vanderhoff, 74, of Glen Lyon was pronounced...
Tracking device located on bumper, husband charged with stalking
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 49-year-old man was charged after a mechanic located a GPS tracking device underneath the bumper of his wife's vehicle. A temporary PFA was filed on Sept. 30 against Jason M. Eisenhuth after the accuser suspected him of stalking her. Eisenhuth had shown up several times to where his wife was without being told her location, she explained to police. The accuser texted Eisenhuth to say she...
Man accused of raping hotel employee
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was staying at a Snyder County hotel asked a woman in housekeeping to enter his room to take the trash out, then allegedly raped her. The incident occurred the morning of Oct. 10 at a hotel in Shamokin Dam. Lawrence Christopher Thompson-Aiken, 27, of Shamokin, now faces felony rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint charges. Officer Leif Hassenplug of Shamokin...
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
Woman loses nearly $3K in Amazon Prime Scam
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a Union County woman has been scammed out of nearly $3K over an Amazon Prime scam. Public records say that on October 9 at about 5:00 p.m., PSP Troopers were called to Limestone Township for a report of a theft. The victim was contacted […]
Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic to be Discussed, October 21
The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic,” scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
Man allegedly steals girlfriend's car, uses bank cards
Muncy, Pa. — A warrant for arrest was issued for a Muncy man who allegedly stole his girlfriend's car and drew more than $400 out of her bank account. Frederick J. Collins, 58, had been living with the accuser at Heatherbrooke Estates when he took the car sometime on Oct. 8. Trooper Matthew Baux of state police at Montoursville says the woman contacted police the next day. The accuser told police Collins had used the car before, but he had always asked for permission. ...
Knife and taser threats triggers call to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly used a steak knife and taser to threaten his husband. The accuser called police and told them he was afraid for his life after Seth Taber threatened him with a pair of weapons, charges state. Taber allegedly pointed the knife and sparked the taser at the man as the two argued over alcohol consumption on the night of Oct. 7. ...
Fired employee returns and slashes tires
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
