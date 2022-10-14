ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 2 days ago

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 5:15 p.m., a witness reported hearing several gunshots at the fishing pier and seeing a vehicle drive away.

Tampa man forced woman into human trafficking to pay off debt, deputies say

Deputies responded and said they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle. They are still working to identify the man.

Detectives are searching for unknown suspects who sped away from the area.

No details about the suspect’s vehicle have been released.

Detectives said they believe the shooting was a targeted attack and not a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Related
thegabber.com

Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)

A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish woman dies in one-car crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m. Her sedan went off...
PARRISH, FL
fox4now.com

Caught on camera: Deputy saves kids from stolen car

"This guy is driving my Dad's car." That's what one Hillsborough County Deputy heard the minute he approached a truck reported to be stolen. Now that deputy is recounting the moment he saved those two children. "It was so quick, it happened within minutes," Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez recalled. Deputy...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide

A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
