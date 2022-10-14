ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

kq2.com

MidCity Excellence hosts first ever "Gift of Hope" benefit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) MidCity Excellence held their first "Gift of Hope" benefit Saturday evening. Their goal is to raise $150,000 to sustain their 21-year-old inner-city mission. Through engaging impoverished, minority, under-achieving youth in free mentoring, performance arts, mental health services and more, they help youth to fulfill their destiny. By...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

It takes some courage to go over the edge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fear of heights can be overcome if you have enough courage to do something kind of scary. "It was great, it was exhilarating, it was a lot of fun to be able to see all of St. Joe from way up there on top of the roof," participants Emily Lindsay and Mishael Barton said.
kq2.com

River Bluff Brewery wins silver medal in national competition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local brewery placed in a national competition recently, and it just goes to show how much work they put in their craft. "We entered a few different beers. The beer, that won was into the dark lager category," tasting room manager at River Bluff Brewery Justin Alvarez said.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOLR10 News

People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kq2.com

Nancy (Hopper) Hartell

Nancy (Hopper) Hartell, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born June 8, 1950 in Springfield, Missouri, to Herschel and Marion (Benrud) Hopper. Nancy married Larry D. Hartell on July 25, 1991. He survives of the home. She was a registered nurse at Mosaic Life...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Duane Allen Alexander

Duane Allen Alexander, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was born September 30, 1934, to Lyle and Vivian Alexander in Spencer, Iowa. He attended Terril High School in Terril, Iowa, and after graduation, studied TV repair. He served in...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Stanley K. Harris, Jr.

Stanley K. Harris, Jr., 61, St. Joseph, MO, died at 10:12 A.M. on his birthday Wednesday, October 5, 2022, after suffering a major traumatic brain injury from a fall on the stairs at home. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date in St. Joseph, handled by...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOLR10 News

Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri

A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
MISSOURI STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 17-23

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
thelickingnews.com

CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO

