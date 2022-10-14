ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol mayor says ‘time will heal’ after deaths of 2 officers

By Dennis House
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qT3lR_0iZelgzD00

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A year into his role as Bristol mayor, Jeff Caggiano is now leading his city through through a period of mourning after the deaths of two officers.

Caggiano received a call late Wednesday night from the police chief, who said he was heading to a shooting.

“Mayor, sorry for waking you up,” Caggiano remembers Chief Brian Gould saying. “This is a bad one.”

Within a few hours, Caggiano would learn the full extent of what happened — two officers were dead, and another injured, after a 911 call deliberately lured them into an ambush.

Now, he’s working with police to assure that the families of 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy are being taken care of. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded. The suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, was killed, and his brother, Nathan Brutcher, was injured.

An incident at a bar, registered semi-automatic guns — What we know about a shooting that killed 2 Bristol officers

“I think time will heal,” Caggiano said. “I think that the thought process that people have wanted to help is great, and I think one of the big things that everybody can do that I do want to talk about is the Bristol Police Hero’s Fund. So we need to honor those families and take care of those young families moving forward.”

The fund is set up through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank.

He’s received an outpouring of support from Connecticut, and even around the world, since the shooting. That’s including ESPN World Headquarters lighting up blue, and the Yankees acknowledging the officers before a gam e .

There’s enough food at the police department, Caggiano joked, to feed the entire city for a day or two.

Other departments have sent officers in so that Bristol police don’t have to work.

“It’s a pretty cool thing to see,” Caggiano said. “I mean, the other things I see are town are back the blue flags all over the place. And as these officers drive around in their own vehicles from other towns, their lights are on in solidarity and respect for our fallen officers.”

As a “big small town,” he said the shooting has impacted everyone.

Officers killed in Bristol remembered as heroes

He remembers seeing Hamzy at a torch run for the Special Olympics, where they ran for seven miles together.

“Always smiling,” Caggiano said. “I’ve never seen Alex not smile.”

He is proud of how the police department has handled itself with grace in wake of the tragedy.

“My heart bleeds,” Caggiano said. “…we’re the all-heart city, and we will have a hole in our heart for generations to come. And as those young families grow up, I just pray for them and so sorry for their loss.”

Watch the full interview at 10 a.m. Sunday on This Week in Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Bristol officers fondly remembered in lip sync video

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty last week are being remembered and honored in dozens of ways. Four years ago, as police lip sync challenges were becoming popular, the Bristol Police Department took part in their own video. Front and center in the video is Lt. […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Fallen Bristol officers remembered for helping the homeless

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty last week are remembered for their partnerships with an organization that helps the homeless. Patricia Stebbins first met Lt. Dustin DeMonte when he arrived on Christmas Day 2015 to hand off envelopes to Brian’s Angels. Inside the 10 envelopes were $50 each […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Terryville preparing for Bristol officer’s calling hours

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Terryville prepared Tuesday for the Wednesday wake of a Bristol officer killed in the line of duty, readying Main Street once again to become a tearful reminder of a tragedy that took the lives of two policemen. Officer Alex Hamzy was killed in an ambush last week on Redstone Hill Road […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

FL teen runs in honor of Bristol officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A teen in Florida who is known for running in honor of officers killed in the line of duty, ran for the two fallen Bristol Police Officers. Running 4 Heroes Inc. honors officers killed in the line of duty across the entire country. Zechariah runs one mile for each officer. On […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 18, including efforts to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way...
WATERBURY, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man shot in East Hartford

The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Vigil held to give domestic violence victims a voice

(WTNH) – A key to putting an end to domestic violence is shining a light o the awful reality of it and spreading awareness. Recently, a vigil was held in Bridgeport to give victims a voice to make a change. It’s a vigil with a powerful mission in Bridgeport. The Center for Family Justice hosted […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Connecticut State Police chaplain aiding after 2 Bristol officers killed

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rev. Kevin Donovan didn’t know what to expect when he arrived at the scene. “There was, certainly, a level of shock and disbelief,” Donovan, a chaplain for the Connecticut State Police, said. “Both men and women were trying to begin to make sense of what had transpired a few hours earlier.” […]
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Officer Alex Hamzy

Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Barber shop giving free haircuts to Bristol police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A local barber shop is offering free haircuts for Bristol officers after the department lost two of its own. “It’s a tough time for everybody,” said Kelvin Morin, who owns New England Barber Company. “We are trying to rally.” Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were fatally shot […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Bristol schools closing Friday for officers’ funeral

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Public Schools will be closed on Friday for the funeral of two officers killed in the line of duty last week, according to a post from the superintendent. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed after police said they were called to a home on Redstone […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy