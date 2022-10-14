ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 143

2d ago

I wish that people would stop making excuses….this boy is evil, plain and simple…..some of you all always justify and make excuses for some but want others done away with immediately when the crime be far less than this….smh

2d ago

I completely understand the idea/fact that the human brain is not fully developed/mature until the age 24/25, especially amongst young men. Which means we as a society - parents, teachers, counselors, etc... - NEED to pay attention, focus on, and TEACH/LEAD BY EXAMPLE the youth we've birthed into this world for the sake of HUMANITY'S EXISTENCE ON THIS PLANET! Otherwise, our own grandchildren great grandchildren, etc... are DOOMED for no other reason than our very own selfish, ignorantly bliss, belief that humanity is invincible on this planet.

2d ago

Many factors? 🤔 I bet his parents filled his life with video games! Especially the 1 that kills in the game! No way he executed this without practicing or thinking about it before he did it! He set out to do it and he did! It’s the fact that our Government and President still isn’t recognizing this is getting worse in our own country! A lot of parents aren’t parenting

NBC News

Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answers

Newly released 911 calls describe the chaos and horror that unfolded during the deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. The alleged shooter remains hospitalized in critical condition as police search for a motive. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson speaks with Rob Steele, who lost his fiancé Mary Marshall during the shooting.Oct. 15, 2022.
WRAL News

From GoFundMe to hashtags to murals: How support is pouring in for Raleigh shooting victims from across the country

RALEIGH, N.C. — The seven victims in the Oct. 13 Hedingham shooting ranged in age from 16 to 60. Those who lost their lives were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot; James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Connors, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
WRAL News

Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood's peace

RALEIGH, N.C. — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast. “I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in the densely...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh

Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Neighbor remembers Nicole Connors as a 'great lady'

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s hard to put years of friendship into words when you no longer have that person in your life. A neighbor of one of the Hedingham shooting victims gave it her best shot. Robyn Miller said she has lived in the Hedingham neighborhood for 23...
WRAL News

20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home

ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

