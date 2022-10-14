I wish that people would stop making excuses….this boy is evil, plain and simple…..some of you all always justify and make excuses for some but want others done away with immediately when the crime be far less than this….smh
I completely understand the idea/fact that the human brain is not fully developed/mature until the age 24/25, especially amongst young men. Which means we as a society - parents, teachers, counselors, etc... - NEED to pay attention, focus on, and TEACH/LEAD BY EXAMPLE the youth we've birthed into this world for the sake of HUMANITY'S EXISTENCE ON THIS PLANET! Otherwise, our own grandchildren great grandchildren, etc... are DOOMED for no other reason than our very own selfish, ignorantly bliss, belief that humanity is invincible on this planet.
Many factors? 🤔 I bet his parents filled his life with video games! Especially the 1 that kills in the game! No way he executed this without practicing or thinking about it before he did it! He set out to do it and he did! It’s the fact that our Government and President still isn’t recognizing this is getting worse in our own country! A lot of parents aren’t parenting
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
