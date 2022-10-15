Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa man arrested for possession of meth, rifle ammunition
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday afternoon for possession of methamphetamine and firearm ammunition, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. After enacting a traffic stop, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a firearm at the feet of the driver, Byron Harris. The deputy then drew his firearm and told Harris […]
mendofever.com
Man Stuck Behind Propane Tanks, Ongoing K9 Issue – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.14.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
‘We Could Have Been Killed’: Ukiah Family Left Reeling After Vehicle Evading Police Strikes Their Business
Last Thursday afternoon, Yasmín Mendoza, her husband, and their two children were at their family-owned business on Ukiah’s South State Street taking it slow before a number of clients were scheduled to arrive. Around 3:33 p.m., the Ukiah Police attempted to pull Malique West-Colvin over in his 2016...
Sonoma deputy shooting sends suspect to the hospital
An investigation has been opened into a law enforcement shooting that put one suspect in the hospital, according to a Facebook post from Sonoma County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself. The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.
krcrtv.com
Ukiah Police seek help searching for hit-and-run suspect
UKIAH, Calif. — Ukiah Police Department is searching for a suspect who evaded police and crashed into a building before speeding off out of sight in Ukiah. According to UPD, the incident began around 3:33 p.m. as they attempted to stop the driver, 23-year-old Malique West-Colvin for a traffic violation. After failing to yield for the officers, West-Colvin sped 40 mph down a residential area, recklessly driving around passing stop signs. West-Colvin attempted to turn into a parking lot on 711 South State Street.
mendofever.com
Brandishing Weapon, Subject In The Middle Of The Road – Ukiah Police Logs 10.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department Says It Seized 200,000 Plants and 30 Tons of Processed Marijuana
Letter from Sheriff Matt Kendall Posted on the Facebook page of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been working extremely hard this year. With all your help the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team has seized over 200,000 marijuana plants, almost 30 tons [of] processed marijuana and 43 firearms. We have been forced to focus our efforts on the most egregious violators due to the extreme shortage in personnel which most law enforcement agencies are facing. This was just a drop in the bucket. We are looking much better than we were last year in many areas, however we have a long way to go until we have this problem cleaned up. I continue to receive calls from residents concerned about violence and environmental degradation. Please understand we are trying very hard to get to all of the problem locations.
ksro.com
Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma
A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
mendofever.com
Possible Animal Abuse, Subject By Barn In The Alley – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Santa Rosa unveils new ordinance to thwart unwanted street sideshows — but is it legal?
The city of Santa Rosa is unveiling a new sideshow ordinance in an effort to curtail the reckless driving activity undertaken by youth in many Bay Area cities. The ordinance was first introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and allows law enforcement to arrest or cite participants, vehicle passengers, organizers and spectators that take part in the unauthorized street “shows.”
mendofever.com
CAL FIRE Conducting Prescribed Burn Next Two Weeks East of Fort Bragg
The following is a press release issued by CAL FIRE Mendocino:. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit will be conducting a large broadcast burn, located east of the community of Fort Bragg, north of Parlin Fork Conservation Camp, 23000 State Highway 20, north of Highway 20, and west of Willits. Smoke will be visible in the area.
mendofever.com
Two Months After Disappearing, the Search for Lake County’s Goldie Lee Morse Has Gone Cold
Just over two months ago, 38-year-old Middletown woman Goldie Lee Morse picked blackberries with a roommate in the Lake County town of Cobb. For an unexplained reason, Morse left her friend behind, walking towards an unknown destination without a wallet, cell phone, and or shoes. Other than a series of...
ksro.com
Wanted Santa Rosa Man Arrested in Texas After a Year on the Run
An auto mechanic from Santa Rosa is behind bars after a year on the run. Suede Barganski was arrested in Arkansas County, Texas on Wednesday. Last year, he skipped a court appearance in Santa Rosa, and since then, was wanted on $150-thousand bail. Barganski is accused of grand theft of personal property, identity theft, and auto theft. Then, in February, more fraud and grand theft charges were filed against him. He’s accused of targeting customers who he knew were senior citizens.
mendofever.com
Female On Bike Screaming, Dispute Over Property And Money – Ukiah Police Logs 10.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Caltrans Allocates $3 Million for Highway 101 Work in Northern Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
mendofever.com
‘Dangerous Tree Trimming’, Sonoma is Poaching Our Deputies, Flow Kana Campus Becoming a Fire Hazard—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on October 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. The Zoom portion of the MAC meetings has been changed to match the Zoom parameters at the County Board of Supervisors meetings, where only the official guest speakers and MAC members will appear on video. All public participants are limited to written comments on Zoom. Members of the public who are attending in person may comment. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Member Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, Fran Laughton, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were present at the meeting. Members Chris Boyd, Sattie Clark, and Adam Gaska were absent.
The Mendocino Voice
190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022
MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: About algae
The lake is always green and there is so much algae, it’s everywhere. We are visiting another lake this weekend, will there be algae there too? How do we find out?. Thank you for asking this question, it’s timely and very important! There is also a lot of confusion around “algae” and what is commonly mistaken for algae. What you are probably concerned about is actually cyanobacteria. However, what you are noticing about your lake happens every summer, and not just in Clear Lake, but in other places around the state, around the Country, and around the world.
