President Biden visits Tacos 1986 in Westwood, pays it forward

By Josh DuBose
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden on Thursday visited Tacos 1986 in Westwood where he picked up an order of chicken quesadillas.

President Biden visits Tacos 1986 in Westwood (@POTUS Twitter)

“Takeout order for Bass,” he can be seen saying in the video, referring to Representative Karen Bass, who accompanied him to the taco shop. The visit was tweeted out on the President’s official Twitter account .

When Biden asked how much he owed, Tacos 1986 clerk Isais Alejo told the President that he got a 50% discount.

“For public service,” Alejo told the president.

On his $16.45 tab, the President handed Alejo cash, saying, “$45 – and the next person that comes in here, give it to them for free.”

Biden also left the beloved taco shop a $20 tip before leaving happily with his quesadillas.

