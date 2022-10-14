‘The show must go on!’ Chiefland Middle High School still has homecoming festivities after homecoming game was cancelled

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week seven of the college football season brings to light one of the best rivalry games in college football, LSU vs. Florida. The Gators enter the contest having lost the last three meetings to the Tigers, and are eager to snap that streak in Billy Napier’s first season at the helm. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down the many similarities between these two teams, and what factor might make the difference in the outcome.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO