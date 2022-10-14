‘The show must go on!’ Chiefland Middle High School still has homecoming festivities after homecoming game was cancelled

Read full article on original website
WCJB
UF soccer team plays to a 1-1 draw vs. Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCJB) -The good news for the Gator soccer team is that their eight-game losing streak ended on Sunday. The bad news is that Florida remains on a nine-game winless streak. Florida and Kentucky played to a 1-1 tie in Lexington, keeping both teams 0-6-1 in conference play. Florida...
WCJB
Buchholz QB Creed Whittemore decommits from UF, commits to Mississippi State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football program has lost a member of its 2023 recruiting class, and he happens to be a Gainesville-based player and the younger brother of a current Gator. Buchholz High School quarterback Creed Whittemore announced on social media on Sunday that he is decommitting from Florida. Hours later, Whittemore posted again to say he is now committed to Mississippi State.
WCJB
UF women’s basketball player Zippy Broughton to miss entire 2022-23 season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In less than a month, the Florida women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season, at home, against Florida A&M. However, they will be without dynamic point guard Zippy Broughton for the entire year. On Friday, the university announced Broughton would miss the entire season...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
WCJB
Gator football team falls to LSU in a shootout, 45-35
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators had no answer for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels on Saturday night in The Swamp. Daniels rushed for three scores and passed for three others to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35. Florida gave up 528 total yards to drop its fourth straight in the head to head series.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City Columbia outclasses Middleburg 28-14
Lake City Columbia put together a victorious gameplan to stop Middleburg 28-14 on October 14 in Florida football action. Lake City Columbia drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Middleburg after the first quarter. The Tigers registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Broncos. Offense was nothing...
WCJB
Gator Insider: Breaking down the parallels of Florida, LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week seven of the college football season brings to light one of the best rivalry games in college football, LSU vs. Florida. The Gators enter the contest having lost the last three meetings to the Tigers, and are eager to snap that streak in Billy Napier’s first season at the helm. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down the many similarities between these two teams, and what factor might make the difference in the outcome.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier reacts to LSU loss: 'We're going to be sick when we watch this tape'
Billy Napier and Florida will have a tough recovery from the 45-35 LSU loss, as the Gators built a 14-7 lead, and then scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, but still fell short. The Gators gave up 528 yards to the Tigers as Jayden Daniels accounted for 6 touchdowns...
WCJB
Florida Gateway College 75th anniversary
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College organizers invited residents to Olustee park to celebrate the 75th anniversary. The 1st annual ‘Fun in the Park’ event was created by staff and faculty to give back to the community for their support for 75 years. Residents enjoyed face painting,...
WCJB
Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
WCJB
Ocala CEP gives an update on the Marion County public school system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at the Weekly Buzz may be out of town this weekend, but they’ve still got the local scoop. You’ll get an update from a Marion County public school official on how to better support students.
WCJB
UF celebrates first ever Tom Petty Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the sounds of gameday mixed with the sounds of Gainesville favorite son. The University of Florida celebrated its first ever Tom Petty Day, more than five years after his death to honor the Gainesville-born rocker. “It shows great values for someone...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY
Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
WCJB
‘Spirit of Pride Community Awards Dinner’ is back after two-year hiatus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida honored people who have supported and contributed to the LGBTQ+ community. Since 2000, the center has helped provide the lgbtq+ community in Gainesville with resources and safe spaces. Guests gathered at the Sweetwater Branch Inn for the first time...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Lake City on Monday, Another Way Inc. hosts Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event to support domestic violence survivors. Members and supporters of the University of Florida University Women’s Club celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary. TV20 hosts the Gainesville mayoral debate between...
WCJB
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
blackchronicle.com
Pride Center of North Central Florida building vandalized
Pride Center of North Central Florida board members arrived Saturday morning to seek out their building’s entrance door and window shattered. Among the rubble, rocks and a hateful observe have been discovered. At round 4 p.m. on Friday, the proprietor of the Center’s Plaza seen no injury to the...
WCJB
Previously approved state-funding for North Central Florida redirected following Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State funding for numerous local projects approved last month is no longer coming to North Central Florida. The State Legislative Budget Commission approved $175 million for various projects around the state, but Governor DeSantis has decided to re-route that money to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
WCJB
UF fundraiser raises more than $4.5 billion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF fundraising campaign now has billions of dollars in donations. More than 600,000 gators contributed to UF’s Go Greater campaign. The funds go toward scholarships, student programs, research, and campus infrastructure. The campaign began in 2014 with a goal of $3 billion. The grand...
