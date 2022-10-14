ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefland, FL

‘The show must go on!’ Chiefland Middle High School still has homecoming festivities after homecoming game was cancelled

By Alexus Goings
WCJB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

UF soccer team plays to a 1-1 draw vs. Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCJB) -The good news for the Gator soccer team is that their eight-game losing streak ended on Sunday. The bad news is that Florida remains on a nine-game winless streak. Florida and Kentucky played to a 1-1 tie in Lexington, keeping both teams 0-6-1 in conference play. Florida...
LEXINGTON, KY
WCJB

Buchholz QB Creed Whittemore decommits from UF, commits to Mississippi State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football program has lost a member of its 2023 recruiting class, and he happens to be a Gainesville-based player and the younger brother of a current Gator. Buchholz High School quarterback Creed Whittemore announced on social media on Sunday that he is decommitting from Florida. Hours later, Whittemore posted again to say he is now committed to Mississippi State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator football team falls to LSU in a shootout, 45-35

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators had no answer for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels on Saturday night in The Swamp. Daniels rushed for three scores and passed for three others to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35. Florida gave up 528 total yards to drop its fourth straight in the head to head series.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City Columbia outclasses Middleburg 28-14

Lake City Columbia put together a victorious gameplan to stop Middleburg 28-14 on October 14 in Florida football action. Lake City Columbia drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Middleburg after the first quarter. The Tigers registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Broncos. Offense was nothing...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
WCJB

Gator Insider: Breaking down the parallels of Florida, LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week seven of the college football season brings to light one of the best rivalry games in college football, LSU vs. Florida. The Gators enter the contest having lost the last three meetings to the Tigers, and are eager to snap that streak in Billy Napier’s first season at the helm. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down the many similarities between these two teams, and what factor might make the difference in the outcome.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Gateway College 75th anniversary

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College organizers invited residents to Olustee park to celebrate the 75th anniversary. The 1st annual ‘Fun in the Park’ event was created by staff and faculty to give back to the community for their support for 75 years. Residents enjoyed face painting,...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF celebrates first ever Tom Petty Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the sounds of gameday mixed with the sounds of Gainesville favorite son. The University of Florida celebrated its first ever Tom Petty Day, more than five years after his death to honor the Gainesville-born rocker. “It shows great values for someone...
GAINESVILLE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY

Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

‘Spirit of Pride Community Awards Dinner’ is back after two-year hiatus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida honored people who have supported and contributed to the LGBTQ+ community. Since 2000, the center has helped provide the lgbtq+ community in Gainesville with resources and safe spaces. Guests gathered at the Sweetwater Branch Inn for the first time...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Lake City on Monday, Another Way Inc. hosts Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event to support domestic violence survivors. Members and supporters of the University of Florida University Women’s Club celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary. TV20 hosts the Gainesville mayoral debate between...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
MARION COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Pride Center of North Central Florida building vandalized

Pride Center of North Central Florida board members arrived Saturday morning to seek out their building’s entrance door and window shattered. Among the rubble, rocks and a hateful observe have been discovered. At round 4 p.m. on Friday, the proprietor of the Center’s Plaza seen no injury to the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF fundraiser raises more than $4.5 billion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF fundraising campaign now has billions of dollars in donations. More than 600,000 gators contributed to UF’s Go Greater campaign. The funds go toward scholarships, student programs, research, and campus infrastructure. The campaign began in 2014 with a goal of $3 billion. The grand...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy