ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending

The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
geekwire.com

Meet the Mariners owner: Wireless pioneer John Stanton brings leadership, passion to Seattle team

John Stanton has been leading great teams for more than four decades. The respected tech luminary helped pioneer and transform the mobile industry, serving in executive roles at companies such as McCaw Cellular and VoiceStream Wireless, the predecessor of the modern day T-Mobile. He co-founded Trilogy, a longstanding Seattle-area venture capital firm. The Microsoft and Costco board member even coached youth baseball — six years each for his two sons.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames

What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy