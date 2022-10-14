ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

P!nk works through sound issues to deliver a party singalong at Weekend 2 of ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — She opened with “Get the Party Started,” of course. If there was any doubt about P!nk – known for her technically and physically extravagant shows – bringing the full spectacle to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, that was quashed last weekend when she flew through the air using a harness and high wires.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin-based band Urban Heat makes ACL debut

AUSTIN, Texas — Local band Urban Heat is debuting in their first Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival this weekend. The members of the group had been playing in the Austin music scene for a while before coming together. “The idea was of a super group. I guess Urban...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ACL fans prepare for a possible rainy Sunday of performances

AUSTIN, Texas — Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival kicked off Friday with clear skies and good weather. However, the closing of the two-weekend-long festival could see different conditions. As the weekend begins, fans are also looking toward how to prepare for the chance of rain...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Journey announced to play the Moody Center in February 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — Fans truly can get "Any Way You Want" because Journey will be coming to the Austin Moody Center in February 2023. The band has decided to extend their world tour, which is called their "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023," and will be joined by TOTO.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company

Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
Austin, TX

