Boy George and Culture Club's set cut short at ACL Fest for going over time, but fans got what they came for
AUSTIN, Texas — In the toasty Texas heat, Boy George took to the stage with Culture Club at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday afternoon in blue plaid pants, a tall hat and a jacket – because, fashion. “Today has a little bit of a gay...
P!nk works through sound issues to deliver a party singalong at Weekend 2 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — She opened with “Get the Party Started,” of course. If there was any doubt about P!nk – known for her technically and physically extravagant shows – bringing the full spectacle to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, that was quashed last weekend when she flew through the air using a harness and high wires.
Sound issues plague start of Red Hot Chili Peppers' ACL Fest Weekend 2 set
AUSTIN, Texas — In 2019, 10 years after leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers to explore solo projects and electronic music, guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the band. The Chili Peppers’ first studio album with Frusciante in 16 years, “Unlimited Love,” was released in April of this year.
Austin-based band Urban Heat makes ACL debut
AUSTIN, Texas — Local band Urban Heat is debuting in their first Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival this weekend. The members of the group had been playing in the Austin music scene for a while before coming together. “The idea was of a super group. I guess Urban...
ACL fans prepare for a possible rainy Sunday of performances
AUSTIN, Texas — Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival kicked off Friday with clear skies and good weather. However, the closing of the two-weekend-long festival could see different conditions. As the weekend begins, fans are also looking toward how to prepare for the chance of rain...
ACL Fest 2022: Omar Apollo sings bedroom R&B, Mexican corridos at sunset
AUSTIN, Texas — After missing last year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival following a last-minute lineup change, Omar Apollo was there this year to treat fans to a genre-spanning set as the sun went down on Friday. A lot has happened for Apollo since last year. In April,...
Journey announced to play the Moody Center in February 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Fans truly can get "Any Way You Want" because Journey will be coming to the Austin Moody Center in February 2023. The band has decided to extend their world tour, which is called their "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023," and will be joined by TOTO.
'Hard seeing all the mess that comes out of ACL' | Austin resident upset with litter, so she's trying to help
AUSTIN, Texas — Walking along Barton Springs Road during Austin City Limits Music Festival weekend, you'll probably see dozens of cans and wrappers tossed everywhere. Many Austin residents are upset about the litter, but one woman decided to take action. Traci Clayton lives in the heart of downtown. She's...
Round Rock woman shows off her ‘spooky’ DIY Halloween display
Jamie Nakae and her husband's, Jay Grenier, full-time job is creating these chilling ornaments and showing their over 325,000 subscribers how to make a version of them at home.
Let’s Party Killeen Texas, Because Vedo Is Coming To Town
I’m so excited that entertainment is coming back to Killeen, Texas. For a long time, we missed out on all types of shows being brought to the city due to the fact that COVID-19 was running rapidly through all of Central Texas and, to be honest, it’s still running rapidly in the city.
TikTok Is Obsessed With An ASL Interpreter's Good Energy At Austin City Limits 2022 (VIDEO)
The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, held yearly in Austin, TX, provides an experience that caters to all types of music lovers. One way they do so is by positioning American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters at the front of the stage, so deaf attendees can, too, enjoy the shows.
Brewery near Q2 Stadium serves hordes of Austin FC fans before and after matches
AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday's Austin FC game was intense, to say the least. There were people screaming, jumping and shouting. With all the excitement, some may have celebrated a bit harder than they intended. "We are going to celebrate, but I have to try to recover my voice," said...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
Outside the Box with Diego Fagúndez
Diego Fagúndez has resurrected his career here in Austin. He's having himself a career year.
Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company
Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for first New Braunfels franchise
The fresh cookie shop also sells milk and ice cream.
Ray Benson to auction off personal collection of music, Texas memorabilia
Benson will be at the auction to share the history and stories behind some of his keepsakes.
