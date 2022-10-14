Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Coffee shop serves up drinks, hope by employing people with special needs
October is National Disability Employment Awareness month, a time set aside to celebrate the contributions that workers with disabilities are making in America’s workforce. Ian McLaughlin, an employee at Bitty and Beau’s Coffee in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood, told Spectrum News it’s also “an opportunity to show every person who walks through the door the wonderful person that they’ve always been and that they are, as we like to say here, not broken.”
Bay Net
Fall for a New Friend at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – As the weather cools down and the leaves begin to fall, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick is providing even more reasons to get cozy with a new furry, feathered or scaly friend by offering reduced adoption fees now through Nov. 23, 2022.
alxnow.com
Paws In The Park, Alexandria’s biggest pet adoption event, is this Sunday
Paws In The Park, Alexandria’s biggest annual animal-focused event is returning on Sunday (October 16). More than 50 adoptable pets will be on-hand at Old Town’s Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re talking about probably close to 50 adoptable animals, mostly...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg SPCA receives more hurricane canines and felines
Fredericksburg SPCA receives more hurricane canines and felines. The Fredericksburg SPCA received 26 canines and 17 felines from Florida to provide aid in response to Hurricane Ian. In partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, the Fred SPCA was onsite at Richmond International Airport to welcome a Greater Good flight last Friday–October 14th.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Leesburg Estate That Doubles as an Entertainer’s Paradise
With over 7,800 square feet and plenty of entertainment spaces, this estate will be the center of every family get-together and holiday party. If you like to make your home the center of every family get-together, then you may need to consider checking out this estate. Described as an entertainer’s paradise, 18544 Sandpiper Pl., Leesburg, definitely has the space and amenities to accommodate any gathering.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Alexandria Row Home with Golden-Hour Views of the Potomac River
Not only does this four-level townhouse on the corner have amazing water views, but it also features an elevator. Alexandria is full of beauty. With the historic buildings and landmarks in Old Town and its location on the water, it’s hard to match the city’s amazing views. And the corner row home at 14 Duke St. in Alexandria can attest to that. With sights of Point Lumley Park and the Potomac River from the terrace, you’ll be able to take in the magical work of Mother Nature on a daily basis.
Washingtonian.com
“Sexy Casual” Latin Restaurant Joy by Seven Reasons Opens in Chevy Chase
Seven Reasons has gone even more upscale recently with a $90 prix-fixe replacing the 14th street hotspot’s a la carte menu. But you can try the same modern Latin flavors from chef Enrique Limardo at the group’s newest, more affordable restaurant, Joy by Seven Reasons, opening in Chevy Chase on Tuesday, October 18.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the floors and washer/dryer in the kitchen obviously
This rental is located at 1350 Constitution Ave. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,595 / 2br – 1200ft2 – Remodeled 2BR Row House With Rear Patio (Capitol Hill) 1350 Constitution Avenue NE is an attractively renovated 2 bedroom in the Lincoln Park section of Capitol Hill. It is located within walking distance of the Congressional and Senate offices, Eastern Market, as well as the shops and nightlife of the newly revitalized H Street corridor.
WSET
'Church is not just the building.' After fire, historic Arlington church worships outside
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — One of the most historic churches in Arlington, Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, didn’t let a Friday morning fire disrupt their plans for worshipping and gathering in person Sunday morning. They moved their church service outside. On this Sunday morning, you wouldn’t know by...
Washingtonian.com
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC
As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
mocoshow.com
‘Find Your Boo:’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold Fee-Waived Adoption Event for Dogs Oct. 15-31
Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is holding a fee-waived adoption event for all dogs from Saturday Oct. 15, through Monday, Oct. 31. The “Find Your Boo” adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA). The shelter is full of dogs and adopters are urgently needed. Adopting, which traditionally is easy—is even easier with no adoption fee during the special event.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site
On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
theburn.com
Raising Cane’s aiming for December opening in Loudoun County
One of the most eagerly awaiting new businesses coming to Loudoun County — and Northern Virginia as a whole — has to be the pending arrival of Raising Cane’s. The chicken tender and chicken sandwich chain is opening its first location in the DC region in Sterling.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule. We alert you to our drive-through food distribution schedule this week. Those in need of free, supplemental groceries are encouraged to be aware of the following opportunities for a safe, convenient way to receive supplemental groceries in a drive-through fashion. Tuesday, October 18...
Police: Students offered ride from stranger while walking from school in Virginia
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The City of Falls Church police reported a group of students were walking from an elementary school when they were approached by an unknown man Wednesday afternoon. Police say a man allegedly approached the students when they were walking home from Oak Street Elementary School...
Paw-some: Puppy Reunited With Owner After Being Stolen At Gunpoint In DC
It was a happy reunion for a dog owner in Washington, DC as he was reunited with a puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery last week. On Monday, Oct. 17, the DC Police Department announced that Genesis has been located - though her captors remain at large - and returned to its owner safely.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the location and square footage for a 1 bed
This rental is located at 426 6th St. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,695 / 1br – 700ft2 – Spacious One Bedroom|10 Min Walk to Union Station Metro (Capitol Hill) The apartment is located in a 9-unit apartment building and is within easy walking distance of the Senate office buildings, the House office buildings, the Capitol, the metro stops of Union Station and Eastern Market. It is close to local shopping, dining, and nightlife!
fredericksburg.today
A steak out story from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office!
The steaks have never been higher. Deputy J.C. Thomas had to take stock of an udderly serious situation and grab the bull by the horns. He was over the moon to find a cow wandering along Courthouse Road near Walpole Street. Deputy O.J. Hepperle responded to assist and they milked...
Comments / 0