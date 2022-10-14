ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee shop serves up drinks, hope by employing people with special needs

October is National Disability Employment Awareness month, a time set aside to celebrate the contributions that workers with disabilities are making in America’s workforce. Ian McLaughlin, an employee at Bitty and Beau’s Coffee in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood, told Spectrum News it’s also “an opportunity to show every person who walks through the door the wonderful person that they’ve always been and that they are, as we like to say here, not broken.”
Fall for a New Friend at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – As the weather cools down and the leaves begin to fall, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick is providing even more reasons to get cozy with a new furry, feathered or scaly friend by offering reduced adoption fees now through Nov. 23, 2022.
Fredericksburg SPCA receives more hurricane canines and felines

Fredericksburg SPCA receives more hurricane canines and felines. The Fredericksburg SPCA received 26 canines and 17 felines from Florida to provide aid in response to Hurricane Ian. In partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, the Fred SPCA was onsite at Richmond International Airport to welcome a Greater Good flight last Friday–October 14th.
On the Market: A Leesburg Estate That Doubles as an Entertainer’s Paradise

With over 7,800 square feet and plenty of entertainment spaces, this estate will be the center of every family get-together and holiday party. If you like to make your home the center of every family get-together, then you may need to consider checking out this estate. Described as an entertainer’s paradise, 18544 Sandpiper Pl., Leesburg, definitely has the space and amenities to accommodate any gathering.
On the Market: An Alexandria Row Home with Golden-Hour Views of the Potomac River

Not only does this four-level townhouse on the corner have amazing water views, but it also features an elevator. Alexandria is full of beauty. With the historic buildings and landmarks in Old Town and its location on the water, it’s hard to match the city’s amazing views. And the corner row home at 14 Duke St. in Alexandria can attest to that. With sights of Point Lumley Park and the Potomac River from the terrace, you’ll be able to take in the magical work of Mother Nature on a daily basis.
Today’s Rental was chosen for the floors and washer/dryer in the kitchen obviously

This rental is located at 1350 Constitution Ave. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,595 / 2br – 1200ft2 – Remodeled 2BR Row House With Rear Patio (Capitol Hill) 1350 Constitution Avenue NE is an attractively renovated 2 bedroom in the Lincoln Park section of Capitol Hill. It is located within walking distance of the Congressional and Senate offices, Eastern Market, as well as the shops and nightlife of the newly revitalized H Street corridor.
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC

As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
‘Find Your Boo:’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold Fee-Waived Adoption Event for Dogs Oct. 15-31

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is holding a fee-waived adoption event for all dogs from Saturday Oct. 15, through Monday, Oct. 31. The “Find Your Boo” adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA). The shelter is full of dogs and adopters are urgently needed. Adopting, which traditionally is easy—is even easier with no adoption fee during the special event.
Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site

On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule. We alert you to our drive-through food distribution schedule this week. Those in need of free, supplemental groceries are encouraged to be aware of the following opportunities for a safe, convenient way to receive supplemental groceries in a drive-through fashion. Tuesday, October 18...
Today’s Rental was chosen for the location and square footage for a 1 bed

This rental is located at 426 6th St. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,695 / 1br – 700ft2 – Spacious One Bedroom|10 Min Walk to Union Station Metro (Capitol Hill) The apartment is located in a 9-unit apartment building and is within easy walking distance of the Senate office buildings, the House office buildings, the Capitol, the metro stops of Union Station and Eastern Market. It is close to local shopping, dining, and nightlife!
A steak out story from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office!

The steaks have never been higher. Deputy J.C. Thomas had to take stock of an udderly serious situation and grab the bull by the horns. He was over the moon to find a cow wandering along Courthouse Road near Walpole Street. Deputy O.J. Hepperle responded to assist and they milked...
