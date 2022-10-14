ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

News On 6

Rollerfest In Broken Arrow Raises Awareness For Autism Oklahoma

Some people went roller skating for a good cause on Sunday. "Rollerfest" raises awareness on the growing rate of autism and homelessness in our state. It was held at Roller Sports in Broken Arrow and some of the money made will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. There were games, prizes,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Volunteers Needed For Tulsa's 2022 Oktoberfest

Tulsa's Oktoberfest needs help filling more than 2,400 volunteer shifts for the celebration this week. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival, including beverage sales, hospitality, transportation and decoration. Volunteers get a t-shirt, free admission and $30 to use during the festival, along with a post-festival party. You...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Changes to local tag agencies explained

The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit

The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to ward off those pesky armadillos

TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Global District Hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival

The Tulsa Global District hosted the Hispanic and Latin-X Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event celebrated Hispanic and Latin-X culture with traditional foods, dancing and music at Plaza Santa Ceceilia near 21st and Garnett. Tulsa Honor Academy and Sol Azteca performed traditional dances along with entertainment from Afro-Latin-X Fusion and...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Buy-back event planned for Bartlesville recycle center

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting a one-day “buy-back event” to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The city-owned center, located near 10th Street and Virginia Avenue,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Brookside donut shop vandalized

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of dollars have been raised to help a Brookside donut shop that was vandalized. The Donut Hole on East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue had their front doors and windows smashed and a register and electronic equipment stolen, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the shop.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Collinsville Police Warn Against Phone Scam Imitating City Staff

The Collinsville Police Department is warning everyone about phone scammers who are impersonating either the police department or the city itself. The police department has received a few phone calls in the last few weeks from people asking if they have warrants out for their arrest or if they owe money because someone supposedly from the city said that they did.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
blackchronicle.com

4 Friends Missing After Leaving Oklahoma Home on Bikes, Police Say

Police in a small Oklahoma city are trying to find 4 associates between the ages of 29 and 32 who they are saying left considered one of their properties on bikes collectively and haven’t been seen or reachable since. The Okmulgee Police Department mentioned on Facebook that Mark Chastain,...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested in Tulsa art gallery vandalism

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested days after a Tulsa art gallery was vandalized. Police were called to Royce Myers Art Gallery at 17th and Boston Monday night. The gallery reported to police a man, later identified as Tommy Beck, was yelling, acting erratic, and throwing items through the business’s windows, police said.
TULSA, OK

