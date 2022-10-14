Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Rollerfest In Broken Arrow Raises Awareness For Autism Oklahoma
Some people went roller skating for a good cause on Sunday. "Rollerfest" raises awareness on the growing rate of autism and homelessness in our state. It was held at Roller Sports in Broken Arrow and some of the money made will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. There were games, prizes,...
News On 6
Volunteers Needed For Tulsa's 2022 Oktoberfest
Tulsa's Oktoberfest needs help filling more than 2,400 volunteer shifts for the celebration this week. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival, including beverage sales, hospitality, transportation and decoration. Volunteers get a t-shirt, free admission and $30 to use during the festival, along with a post-festival party. You...
sapulpatimes.com
Changes to local tag agencies explained
The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
News On 6
Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit
The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
News On 6
Tulsa Global District Hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival
The Tulsa Global District hosted the Hispanic and Latin-X Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event celebrated Hispanic and Latin-X culture with traditional foods, dancing and music at Plaza Santa Ceceilia near 21st and Garnett. Tulsa Honor Academy and Sol Azteca performed traditional dances along with entertainment from Afro-Latin-X Fusion and...
Buy-back event planned for Bartlesville recycle center
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting a one-day “buy-back event” to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The city-owned center, located near 10th Street and Virginia Avenue,...
KRMG In Depth: Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister on energy, education, abortion, and more
TULSA — Switching parties makes for a risky political strategy, especially when one leaves the party that dominates state politics to run for governor. Oklahoma’s sitting State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister, took that risk late in 2021, announcing she would leave the GOP to seek the Democratic nomination for governor.
Police in Oklahoma found Human Remains While Searching for Four Missing Cyclists
Authorities in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, said Friday that they discovered "multiple objects in the water that appear to be human remains" in the Deep Fork River during a days-long search for four missing cyclists.
Brookside donut shop vandalized
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of dollars have been raised to help a Brookside donut shop that was vandalized. The Donut Hole on East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue had their front doors and windows smashed and a register and electronic equipment stolen, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the shop.
Crews contain chemical fire at galvanizing plant near Verdigris
Verdigris Fire responded to Valmont Coatings-Oklahoma Galvanizing Plant around 6:30 p.m. for a structure fire that transitioned into a hazmat situation.
News On 6
Collinsville Police Warn Against Phone Scam Imitating City Staff
The Collinsville Police Department is warning everyone about phone scammers who are impersonating either the police department or the city itself. The police department has received a few phone calls in the last few weeks from people asking if they have warrants out for their arrest or if they owe money because someone supposedly from the city said that they did.
blackchronicle.com
4 Friends Missing After Leaving Oklahoma Home on Bikes, Police Say
Police in a small Oklahoma city are trying to find 4 associates between the ages of 29 and 32 who they are saying left considered one of their properties on bikes collectively and haven’t been seen or reachable since. The Okmulgee Police Department mentioned on Facebook that Mark Chastain,...
Tulsa County deputies search for tips in attempted abduction case in Sand Springs
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction in Sand Springs. It happened Sept. 30 near West 10th Street and Valley Drive. According to deputies, footage shows a van following a school bus. When a girl got off the bus, the...
Tulsa firefighters celebrate the life of former assistant fire marshal who drowned in Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. — Friday, Tulsa firefighters participated in the official Home Going Celebration for Terry McGee, the retired assistant fire marshal who drowned in Skiatook Lake while trying to rescue his grandchild. Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) Honor Guard rang their bell three times, symbolizing 66-year-old McGee’s last alarm....
Medical Examiners Working To Identify Bodies Found In Deep Fork River
Okmulgee police are still investigating after four bodies were found in the Deep Fork River. The discovery comes after days of searching for four missing men from Okmulgee. Medical examiners in Tulsa are working to identify the remains. Investigators with Okmulgee PD say they expect the bodies will be identified...
Man arrested in Tulsa art gallery vandalism
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested days after a Tulsa art gallery was vandalized. Police were called to Royce Myers Art Gallery at 17th and Boston Monday night. The gallery reported to police a man, later identified as Tommy Beck, was yelling, acting erratic, and throwing items through the business’s windows, police said.
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
4 bodies pulled from an Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders
The bodies of four males were found Friday in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men -- though it wasn't clear if the remains are those of the missing, police said.
Comments / 0