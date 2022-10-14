Takeda’s dengue vaccine: Europe’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommends approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed a shortage of the medication commonly referred to by the brand name Adderall. “FDA is in frequent communication with all manufacturers of amphetamine mixed salts, and one of those companies, Teva, is experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays,” the FDA said in a statement on Wednesday. “Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO