Takeda’s dengue vaccine: Europe’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommends approval

outbreaknewstoday.com
Europe officials report increase in diphtheria cases in migrants
European health authorities are reporting an increase in diphtheria cases through September this year. As of 26 September 2022, 92 cases of diphtheria among migrants, including a fatal one, have been reported this year by seven European countries – Austria, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium, France and Switzerland. All cases are males, mainly from Asia and Africa, and most of them have been diagnosed in reception centres for migrants.
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
Europe likely entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Another wave of COVID-19 infections may have begun in Europe as cases begin to tick up across the region, the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.
Rising cases of variants BQ.1 and XBB could make COVID drugs all but useless, study finds
As colder weather sets in, public health experts are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 variants that could spell doom and gloom this winter, just like omicron did last year. Yet these nascent variants that are rapidly spreading abroad have an evil twist that omicron lacked: an ability to evade the drugs that humans have developed to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays
Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday there was a shortage of Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, following intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA).
Rebound In COVID-19 Symptoms After Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Might Be Due To Stronger Immune Response
Reports are circulating related to recurring COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment and experiencing improvement after Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid. President Joe Biden and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci both experienced a COVID rebound after taking Paxlovid. The U.S. government researchers have...
US News and World Report
Pfizer: Early Trial Data Suggests Updated COVID-19 Booster Protects Against Omicron
The updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer showed a “substantial increase” in omicron-neutralizing antibodies, according to early trial data from the company. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech reported on Thursday that the shots elicit more antibodies that fight the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 than the original coronavirus shot one week after the shots were administered. The shot was well tolerated with positive safety data similar to that of the original vaccine, according to Pfizer.
News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
Recall alert: Jiangsu Well Biotech recalls COVID-19 Ag rapid test devices lacking FDA authorization
WASHINGTON — Jiangsu Well Biotech Co. Ltd. on Wednesday recalled its COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test devices because they were distributed to U.S. customers without authorization, clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the recall notice, use of these devices may cause serious injuries or...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
Moderna Stock Surges On Cancer Vaccine Development Pact With Merck
Moderna (MRNA) shares surged higher Wednesday after the drugmaker said it will work with Merck & Co (MRK) to develop and market an mRNA structed cancer vaccine. Moderna said it will exercise and earlier option with Merck to allow the collaboration of its new messenger RNA-based vaccine, known as mRNA-4157, to be developed alongside Merck's blockbuster Keytruda treatment. Merck will pay Moderna $250 million as part of the option agreement.
Posts mislead on Pfizer COVID vaccine’s impact on transmission
CLAIM: Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament that it had not tested the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, proving the company lied about this earlier in the pandemic. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Janine Small, president of international markets at...
US health officials confirm shortage of Adderall, medication often used for ADHD, narcolepsy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed a shortage of the medication commonly referred to by the brand name Adderall. “FDA is in frequent communication with all manufacturers of amphetamine mixed salts, and one of those companies, Teva, is experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays,” the FDA said in a statement on Wednesday. “Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers.”
outbreaknewstoday.com
Nepal’s record dengue season continues
In a follow-up on the record dengue fever season in Nepal, the country’s Epidemiology and Disease Control Division reports a total of 38,918 dengue cases through October 13. Bagmati province has reported the highest number of cases (29,991) followed by Lumbini province (4,365). Kathmandu district in Bagmati province had 12,102 cases.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Lebanon reports 2nd cholera death in current outbreak
Since the first confirmed cholera case in nearly three decades was reported in Lebanon on October 5, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has continued to report a steady stream of cases. On October 15, nine new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 43. In addition, a...
New Study Confirms COVID Vaccines May Impact Your Period
Here's what you need to know.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Nigeria cholera: ‘Outbreak has been exacerbated by limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities, open defecation, and poor hygiene practices’
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) is leading the national response to an ongoing outbreak of cholera in affected states in Nigeria. A total of 2187 confirmed cases of cholera have been reported from 31 states and 233 deaths recorded from the 1st of January to the 25th of September 2022.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Meningococcal disease outbreak in São Paulo, Health officials reinforce importance of vaccination
Last month, health officials in Brazil reported the confirmation of an outbreak of meningococcal disease caused by serogroup C in the state of São Paulo. Five cases were reported. This is the most frequent cause of bacterial meningitis in Brazil. This has prompted the health ministry to reinforce the...
News-Medical.net
Novel testing method could simplify widespread tuberculosis screening
Tuberculosis can be tough to detect. Diagnosis usually requires coughing up a sputum sample from the lungs, which can be unpleasant, impractical, and even hazardous. But in a promising new study, a multinational team of researchers may have found another way to identify the bacterial disease. Having patients spit into...
aiexpress.io
Severe COVID-19 outcomes after full vaccination of primary schedule and initial boosters: pooled analysis of national prospective cohort studies of 30 million individuals in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales
Present UK vaccination coverage is to supply future COVID-19 booster doses to people at excessive danger of great sickness from COVID-19, however it’s nonetheless unsure which teams of the inhabitants may benefit most. In response to an pressing request from the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, we aimed to establish danger elements for extreme COVID-19 outcomes (ie, COVID-19-related hospitalisation or demise) in people who had accomplished their main COVID-19 vaccination schedule and had acquired the primary booster vaccine.
