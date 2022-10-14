ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeda’s dengue vaccine: Europe’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommends approval

outbreaknewstoday.com

Europe officials report increase in diphtheria cases in migrants

European health authorities are reporting an increase in diphtheria cases through September this year. As of 26 September 2022, 92 cases of diphtheria among migrants, including a fatal one, have been reported this year by seven European countries – Austria, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium, France and Switzerland. All cases are males, mainly from Asia and Africa, and most of them have been diagnosed in reception centres for migrants.
Benzinga

Rebound In COVID-19 Symptoms After Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Might Be Due To Stronger Immune Response

Reports are circulating related to recurring COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment and experiencing improvement after Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid. President Joe Biden and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci both experienced a COVID rebound after taking Paxlovid. The U.S. government researchers have...
US News and World Report

Pfizer: Early Trial Data Suggests Updated COVID-19 Booster Protects Against Omicron

The updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer showed a “substantial increase” in omicron-neutralizing antibodies, according to early trial data from the company. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech reported on Thursday that the shots elicit more antibodies that fight the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 than the original coronavirus shot one week after the shots were administered. The shot was well tolerated with positive safety data similar to that of the original vaccine, according to Pfizer.
News-Medical.net

Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
TheStreet

Moderna Stock Surges On Cancer Vaccine Development Pact With Merck

Moderna (MRNA) shares surged higher Wednesday after the drugmaker said it will work with Merck & Co (MRK) to develop and market an mRNA structed cancer vaccine. Moderna said it will exercise and earlier option with Merck to allow the collaboration of its new messenger RNA-based vaccine, known as mRNA-4157, to be developed alongside Merck's blockbuster Keytruda treatment. Merck will pay Moderna $250 million as part of the option agreement.
USA TODAY

US health officials confirm shortage of Adderall, medication often used for ADHD, narcolepsy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed a shortage of the medication commonly referred to by the brand name Adderall. “FDA is in frequent communication with all manufacturers of amphetamine mixed salts, and one of those companies, Teva, is experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays,” the FDA said in a statement on Wednesday. “Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers.”
outbreaknewstoday.com

Nepal’s record dengue season continues

In a follow-up on the record dengue fever season in Nepal, the country’s Epidemiology and Disease Control Division reports a total of 38,918 dengue cases through October 13. Bagmati province has reported the highest number of cases (29,991) followed by Lumbini province (4,365). Kathmandu district in Bagmati province had 12,102 cases.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Lebanon reports 2nd cholera death in current outbreak

Since the first confirmed cholera case in nearly three decades was reported in Lebanon on October 5, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has continued to report a steady stream of cases. On October 15, nine new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 43. In addition, a...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Nigeria cholera: ‘Outbreak has been exacerbated by limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities, open defecation, and poor hygiene practices’

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) is leading the national response to an ongoing outbreak of cholera in affected states in Nigeria. A total of 2187 confirmed cases of cholera have been reported from 31 states and 233 deaths recorded from the 1st of January to the 25th of September 2022.
News-Medical.net

Novel testing method could simplify widespread tuberculosis screening

Tuberculosis can be tough to detect. Diagnosis usually requires coughing up a sputum sample from the lungs, which can be unpleasant, impractical, and even hazardous. But in a promising new study, a multinational team of researchers may have found another way to identify the bacterial disease. Having patients spit into...
aiexpress.io

Severe COVID-19 outcomes after full vaccination of primary schedule and initial boosters: pooled analysis of national prospective cohort studies of 30 million individuals in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales

Present UK vaccination coverage is to supply future COVID-19 booster doses to people at excessive danger of great sickness from COVID-19, however it’s nonetheless unsure which teams of the inhabitants may benefit most. In response to an pressing request from the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, we aimed to establish danger elements for extreme COVID-19 outcomes (ie, COVID-19-related hospitalisation or demise) in people who had accomplished their main COVID-19 vaccination schedule and had acquired the primary booster vaccine.
