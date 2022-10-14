Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVC
Friday Fitness with SPENGA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Our very own Sierra Wagonerr joined a class at SPENGA Chattanooga, conveniently located at 1705 Market St. Ste 101, to experience the best workout ever. SPENGA's format of 20 minutes of spin, 20 minutes of strength training, and 20 minutes of yoga combines the three pillars of fitness all in one 60-minute group training workout. Led by highly trained instructors, SPENGA's philosophy makes for strong bodies and strong minds.
WDEF
Two Festivals Bring Many to Coolidge Park Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two festivals dominated the northshore at Coolidge Park Saturday. One festival was called Vegfest. It celebrated the vegans in our community and helped raise awareness about a plant based diet. The executive director of Triangle Vegfest Expos, the organization running vegfest, said that, “A lot of people...
WDEF
Mocs Basketball Ready For Dan Earl Era
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The sports calendar is really starting to fill up — besides football and post season baseball — Mocs Basketball is less than a month away from starting up. There is a new man in charge and a lot of news faces on the court — News 12s...
WTVC
Local vols fans celebrate win against Alabama
Tennessee put an end to nearly two decades of misery at the hands of Alabama on Saturday as the number six volunteers upset the number three Crimson Tide 52 to 49 at Neyland Stadium and over in Chattanooga the fans couldn’t be happier. "It is my 24th birthday and...
theutcecho.com
Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost
On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road TrippiN to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases the ongoing fall/Halloween theme at Dollywood.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Friendship Christian vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Friendship Christian vs. East Hamilton. Friendship Christian from Lebanon brought a perfect record to Hamilton County tonight.
WTVC
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
WTVC
Flying high with Urban Air Adventure Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Welcome to the Ultimate Indoor Adventure Park where kids of all ages (and kids at heart) can explore thrilling attractions, challenge their bodies and mind, and most importantlyhave a blast! Urban Air says their WAY more than a trampoline park. Chattanooga franchise owner Elisa Fox joined...
WTVC
Chattanooga Allergy Clinic: Fall brings along allergy season
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Fall brings along allergy season. Dr. Marc Cromie speaks about preventative measures that we can all take to stay prepared for allergy season. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WTVC
No. 9 Football Uses Balanced Attack to Rout VMI 41-13 on Saturday
Chattanooga — The ninth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team amassed 609 yards of total offense and out-gained VMI by 301 yards on the ground in route to a 41-13 drubbing over the Southern Conference on Saturday afternoon inside Finley Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0...
WTVC
Orange Rhino Concrete Coatings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brian Brock shows the amazing transformations that Orange Rhino Concrete Coatings can do for your garage. Stay connected with Orange Rhino Concrete Coatings. (423) 654-7715. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Ooltewah
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Ooltewah. Both teams started the night looking for their second win of the season.
chattanoogapulse.com
Commemoration Of The 159th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Set For November 19-25
Join the staff and volunteers of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series special programs taking place in and around the city from November 19-25, 2022. Months of fighting culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga...
mymix1041.com
Mission Sunday Classic Cars and Fundraising Auction
We were joined by Pastor Edwin Lipsey with South Cleveland Church Of God to talk about their upcoming sale and auction to raise money for missions. Mission Sunday will take place this Sunday, October 16 from 12:00 – 4:00. There will be Classic cars there on display. Location: 1846...
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy. Our Friday Night Rivals game for the week. Tyner rolled into the game with a 7-0 record. Their opponents had only scored 20 points all season.
theutcecho.com
The Passing of Dr. David Sachsman
Thursday, October 6, 2022, Jerold Hale shared the devastating news of the passing of Dr. David Sachsman to the University. Sachsman joined the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1991, and for the past 30 years has been a very well respected member of the Communication Department. Dr. Felicia McGhee,...
Comments / 0