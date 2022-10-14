ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Friday Fitness with SPENGA

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Our very own Sierra Wagonerr joined a class at SPENGA Chattanooga, conveniently located at 1705 Market St. Ste 101, to experience the best workout ever. SPENGA's format of 20 minutes of spin, 20 minutes of strength training, and 20 minutes of yoga combines the three pillars of fitness all in one 60-minute group training workout. Led by highly trained instructors, SPENGA's philosophy makes for strong bodies and strong minds.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two Festivals Bring Many to Coolidge Park Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two festivals dominated the northshore at Coolidge Park Saturday. One festival was called Vegfest. It celebrated the vegans in our community and helped raise awareness about a plant based diet. The executive director of Triangle Vegfest Expos, the organization running vegfest, said that, “A lot of people...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mocs Basketball Ready For Dan Earl Era

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The sports calendar is really starting to fill up — besides football and post season baseball — Mocs Basketball is less than a month away from starting up. There is a new man in charge and a lot of news faces on the court — News 12s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Local vols fans celebrate win against Alabama

Tennessee put an end to nearly two decades of misery at the hands of Alabama on Saturday as the number six volunteers upset the number three Crimson Tide 52 to 49 at Neyland Stadium and over in Chattanooga the fans couldn’t be happier. "It is my 24th birthday and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theutcecho.com

Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost

On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Road Trippin' down to Dollywood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road TrippiN to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases the ongoing fall/Halloween theme at Dollywood.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Flying high with Urban Air Adventure Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Welcome to the Ultimate Indoor Adventure Park where kids of all ages (and kids at heart) can explore thrilling attractions, challenge their bodies and mind, and most importantlyhave a blast! Urban Air says their WAY more than a trampoline park. Chattanooga franchise owner Elisa Fox joined...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

No. 9 Football Uses Balanced Attack to Rout VMI 41-13 on Saturday

Chattanooga — The ninth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team amassed 609 yards of total offense and out-gained VMI by 301 yards on the ground in route to a 41-13 drubbing over the Southern Conference on Saturday afternoon inside Finley Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Orange Rhino Concrete Coatings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brian Brock shows the amazing transformations that Orange Rhino Concrete Coatings can do for your garage. Stay connected with Orange Rhino Concrete Coatings. (423) 654-7715. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Mission Sunday Classic Cars and Fundraising Auction

We were joined by Pastor Edwin Lipsey with South Cleveland Church Of God to talk about their upcoming sale and auction to raise money for missions. Mission Sunday will take place this Sunday, October 16 from 12:00 – 4:00. There will be Classic cars there on display. Location: 1846...
CLEVELAND, TN
theutcecho.com

The Passing of Dr. David Sachsman

Thursday, October 6, 2022, Jerold Hale shared the devastating news of the passing of Dr. David Sachsman to the University. Sachsman joined the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1991, and for the past 30 years has been a very well respected member of the Communication Department. Dr. Felicia McGhee,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

