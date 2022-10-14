Read full article on original website
Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson With 1 Month Until Midterms
Two-term Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has achieved a small competitive edge over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, according to the latest polls on the Wisconsin Senate race. The latest poll by FiveThirtyEight found that, as of September 30, Johnson was expected to receive 48.6 percent of the vote against Barnes' 46.7...
Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'
President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls
Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
How Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts and may have broken Florida law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Chuck Todd came to Wisconsin to find out why the state is so divided. Here's what he found.
Earlier this fall, NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd visited Wisconsin as he sought to assess one of the most polarized political battlegrounds in the country. From Act 10 more than a decade ago to the attempted recall of former Gov. Scott Walker to close presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, the state is...
Adam Kinzinger warns that a GOP-led House could try to impeach Biden every week
Kinzinger said that a weekly impeachment vote would be what's in store for Congress if "crazies" get to take control in a GOP-majority House.
Obama to campaign in Wisconsin for Democratic Senate candidate trailing in the polls
Former president Barack Obama is heading to Wisconsin later this month to back the faltering campaign of Democratic Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes, a race that could help determine who controls the upper house. Mr Obama, who handily won Wisconsin in 2008 and 2012, is reportedly bound for the state on...
Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson moves ahead in the Wisconsin Senate race, as more voters express concern that Democrat Mandela Barnes’ views are too extreme. A new Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Johnson preferred over his Democratic challenger by 4 points: 44% Barnes vs. 48% Johnson. Last month, it was Barnes who was up by 4 (50-46%).
Waukesha judge overruled Wisconsin Elections Commission on ballot spoiling
(The Center Square) – A judge says voters in Wisconsin don’t get a do-over once they’ve turned in their ballot. A judge in Waukesha on Thursday overruled the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s guidance that people can vote a second time if they change their mind. Wisconsin law...
Mike Pence Returns to Arizona, Down but Not Out
Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona on Tuesday after a candidate he backed for the Republican gubernatorial nomination was defeated last month by a Donald Trump–endorsed rival. Pence will be a guest speaker at the School Freedom Forum in Phoenix, which is hosted by Club for Growth,...
Gretchen Whitmer on course for easy reelection victory, poll finds
Democrats are on course to hold on to the governor’s mansion in Michigan as Tudor Dixon’s campaign is failing to pick up steam in the race’s crucial home stretch, a CBS New/YouGov poll finds. The poll, published on Sunday, shows Gretchen Whitmer six points ahead of her...
Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee Oct. 29 to support Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes ahead of midterms
Right on schedule, the Democrats are bringing in their "closer" ahead of the midterms. Former President Barack Obama will headline a rally on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee as he tries to boost top Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking re-election and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for a critical U.S. Senate seat.
Mandela Barnes grasps for Obama and Democratic cavalry as he trails in Wisconsin: Report
Struggling Democratic hopeful Mandela Barnes asked former President Barack Obama to come to his rescue in Wisconsin. Behind the scenes, Barnes's campaign contacted Obama’s team to ask him to stump for him on the campaign trail, two sources told Politico. His allies have reportedly mulled having Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), President Joe Biden, and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) go to bat for him as well.
Former GOP governor says Democrats, Republicans running away from Biden and Trump
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) on Sunday said voters in both parties are running away from their current and former party leaders, current President Biden and former President Trump. “Democrats don’t want Biden or [Vice President] Harris either, and Republicans frankly don’t want Trump. And they’re the ones...
Trump Steps Up Midterm Campaign With Two Rallies as Troubles Mount
Donald Trump is set for a busy weekend as he campaigns for a host of his endorsed midterm candidates in Nevada and Arizona while continuing to face a slew of legal battles. The former president will hold two "Save America" rallies in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday, followed by another event in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday.
Down in polls, Mandela Barnes looks for big-name reinforcement in Wisconsin
The Democratic Senate nominee is reaching out to former President Barack Obama. VP Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders are said to be eying trips to the state too. Trailing and eager for a campaign jolt, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee in Wisconsin, is calling the cavalry for reinforcement.
Obama to campaign for Mandela Barnes in tough Wisconsin Senate race
Former President Barack Obama is heading to Wisconsin later this month to help boost Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, a Democrat challenging GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, as well Gov. Tony Evers' re-election bid. The joint event, set for Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, will also promote other Democrats on the November ballot,...
Former President Barack Obama to join Wisconsin Democrats for early vote event
MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama will travel to Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 29, for an early vote event with Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and other Wisconsin Democrats. Other Democrats including Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Congresswoman Gwen Moore will also be in...
The United States is gearing up for midterm elections. What are they and what's at stake?
Midterm elections in the United States elect the House of Representatives, a third of the Senate, and thousands of state legislative and executive offices. For all their magnitude and importance, these elections attract far less attention than presidential elections and have much lower turnout. But the November 8 2022 midterms, taking place in one of the most closely divided Congresses in history, could have far-reaching consequences. What could happen in the elections? Democrats currently hold the House of Representatives by a margin of just 10 seats out of 435. This is the narrowest House majority since 1955. They have no majority at...
