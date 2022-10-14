ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bridgewater-Raynham golf wins Southeast Conference Tournament

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
After winning the Southeast Conference title during the regular season, the Bridgewater-Raynham High golf team doubled down by winning the league tournament on Friday at Fall River Country Club.

The Trojans had four golfers score in the 70s with captain Justin Peters taking first place overall with a 73.

Jason Coughlin (76), Pat Concannon (77) and Richie Thayer (79) also played well for B-R.

Next up for the Trojans in the Division 1 qualifying tournament at Easton Country Club on Monday.

In other high school action on Friday:

GIRLS SOCCER

West Bridgewater 7, Abington 0: Kylie Fuller (two assists) and Amanda Jacques (assist) both had two-goal days for the Wildcats (11-1). Rachael Geniuch (assist), Sarah Kearton and Charlotte Lone (assist) scored the other goals. Emma Lavoie tacked on an assist. Strong defense from Nora Brodil and Talia Donahue helped Kerri Gomes post a shutout.

Scituate 1, Norwell 1: Norwell's Chloe Kirchner broke a scoreless tie wiith a goal in the 73rd minute only for Scituate's Brooke McCarthy to find an equalizer in the 77th minute. Brenna Donovan (Scituate) and Belle Pettit (Norwell) played well in goal.

Oliver Ames 0, Stoughton 0: Jenna Nelson, Molly Capace and Sophia Byron played well for OA (10-1-1).

Southeastern 6, Bristol Aggie 0: Sophomore Agapi Kouvlis (one assist) had a hat trick, two of which were assisted by senior Rhiannon Maloney (one goal). Lucy Calabrese, Erika Blanchard and Davina Alves also scored goals.

BOYS SOCCER

Holbrook 5, South Shore Tech 0: The Bulldogs improve to 7-5-1.

Oliver Ames 8, Stoughton 0: The Tigers (11-0-2) locked up their fourth consecutive Hockomock League Davenport Division title as Casey Milliken tallied five goals and added an assist. Mickey Morias, Mikey MacAdams and Jake Williams also found twine. Drew Hall, Dom Davis and Zack Gilson combined for the shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

Norwell 3, Weymouth 0: EJ Guarachi (six aces, 18 digs, four kills, three assists) led the way for the Clippers (11-2) in the sweep 25-16, 25-17, 25-19. Izzy Woodman had four kills and five aces. Skylar Page and Pegurri both had three blocks.

West Bridgewater 3, Avon 0: The Wildcats (13-2) improved to 7-0 in the Mayflower League behind the sweep (25-11, 25-13, 25-11).

North Quincy 3, Hanover 0: The Raiders (15-1) received strong play from Zixian Situ, Brooklynn Rizzo, Sadie Johnston and Ava Bryan in the sweep (25-15, 25-16, 27-25).

Scituate 3, Pembroke 1: Sumner Harris, Lauren Thompson, Evelyn Flynn and Cassidy Grant played well for the Sailors.

Milton Academy 2, Thayer 0: The Mustangs won via sweep (25-22, 25-14, 25-16).

Hingham 3, Whitman-Hanson 2: The Harborwomen prevailed in a nail-biter (25-23, 25-19, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14). In the loss, Bailey Kelly averaged four kills per set while Craoline Gray played well at setter for the Panthers (9-7).

FIELD HOCKEY

Notre Dame Academy 2, Pembroke 1: Captains Reilly Walsh and Shannon MacLeod scored for the Cougars.

Hingham 6, Plymouth North 2: Haylen Wilson scored four goals, all in a four-minute span in the first quarter, for the Harborwomen. Stella Brazis and Ava Mulkerrin scored the other goals.

Milton 5, Norwell 2: Sara Grace Edelman and Lainey Burns scored for Norwell.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bridgewater-Raynham golf wins Southeast Conference Tournament

