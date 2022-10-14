ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Amelia Hamlin showcases her fit physique in a black latex bodysuit along with supermodel Gabbriette Bechtel as they lead star-studded campaign for Sonora Boots

By Jacqueline Lindenberg For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Amelia Hamlin and Gabbriette Bechtel stunned as they modeled eye-catching Sonora Boots for the brand's latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.

The 21-year-old model and Nasty Cherry singer, 25, both modeled shiny, latex ensembles to coincide with the brand's 'daring' and grunge-themed collection.

Other celebrities were a part of the edgy advertisement, including Paris Hilton and Grammy award-winning performer, Gwen Stefani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYzPa_0iZeiUAK00
Wow! Amelia Hamlin, 21, stunned in a form-fitting, black latex catsuit in the latest Sonora Boots campaign along with model Gabbriette and other celebrities 

The supermodel flaunted her slim physique in a sleek, black catsuit as she posed wearing a pair of Villa Hermosa over-the-knee latex boots, priced at $900, according to the official website.

The beauty took a few photos in front of a classic, white backdrop, and accessorized the look with a diamond bracelet and matching, sparking choker.

Amelia pulled off fierce makeup which comprised of black, winged eyeliner and eyeshadow, along with contour to sharpen her cheekbones.

She also posed with Gabbriette, who is both a model and professional singer. The star wore a matching catsuit, but in a vibrant red color and similar high, skin tight boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hluZP_0iZeiUAK00
Fierce: The two models posed in sleek black and red catsuits as they modeled high, skin tight boots with a small heel 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daE4Z_0iZeiUAK00
Twinning: The stars had their makeup done similarly, and the Nasty Cherry band member also donned a diamond choker necklace and bracelet 

In another snap, Amelia switched up her look and wore a black, latex bodysuit, showcasing her long, toned legs.

She also slipped into a pair of red cowboy boots that reached her knees, while showing off a few other poses.

According to an Instagram post on the Sonora Boots main page, the brand expressed that the campaign represented, 'Latex, leather, high heels, cuissardes and the industrial metal rock style create the daring and edgy atmosphere which translates the overall vibe of this collection.'

Gabbriette also donned a sleeveless, red catsuit as she showed off another angle of the shiny, black latex boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmco8_0iZeiUAK00
Stunning: Lisa Rinna's daughter showed off a fierce and edgy look in the latest Sonora Boots Fall/Winter 2022 collection 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28x1hX_0iZeiUAK00
Having fun: Amelia appeared to be having a blast as she modeled various different boots from the collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoFL4_0iZeiUAK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33owTC_0iZeiUAK00
Unique: Sonora Boots is an Italian brand that was founded in 1982 and focuses on 'western-inspired footwear' 

The brand was founded in Italy nearly 40 years ago in 1982, and aims to focus and create 'western-inspired footwear.'

In other photos, Amelia and Gabbriette modeled a variety of boots that came in colors ranging from black, red, and white.

The space for the photo shoot appeared to be in a car garage, creating a grungy atmosphere to promote the Fall/Winter collection.

Prices for the boots range from around $447 up to $1,300, depending on the size and material. Some boots are made from calfskin or latex material, while also containing stunning crystal or embroidered designs.

Along with the two supermodels, other stunning celebrities joined the campaign, such as Paris Hilton and Gwen Stefani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uU4SQ_0iZeiUAK00
Edgy: The photo shoot for the latest campaign took place in a car garage to create a grungy and edgy atmosphere 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hBeY_0iZeiUAK00
Beautiful: Amelia and Gabbriette also wore latex catsuits which showcased their long, toned legs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaDcY_0iZeiUAK00
Western-inspired footwear: Gabbriette could be seen modeling a pair of black cowboy boots that reached halfway to her knees 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRANE_0iZeiUAK00
Various styles: The brand offers a number of different western-styled boots and eye-catching colors 

Paris also posed in front of a white backdrop, showcasing a pair of Sonora Sante Fe boots with Swarovski Crystals, priced at $900.

The beauty donned a black minidress with thin straps and glittering crystals on the top portion of the ensemble.

The star's blonde hair was parted in the middle and effortlessly flowed straight down past her shoulders.

Gwen stunned in an eye-catching ensemble and donned a velvet red coat that was secured with a belt, accentuating her slim waistline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HBoi_0iZeiUAK00
Glamorous: Paris Hilton was just one of the stunning stars who were a part of the Sonora Boots Fall/Winter 2022 campaign 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hr3G0_0iZeiUAK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXqoV_0iZeiUAK00
Luxurious: The beauty slipped into a pair of black cowboy boots that were adorned with glittering Swarovski crystals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LceH_0iZeiUAK00
Head turner: Gwen Stefani donned a vibrant red velvet coat to match the red latex boots she donned for the campaign 

She slipped into a pair of bright red, latex over-the-knee boots which she wore on top of fishnet tights. Her platinum blonde hair was parted to the side, allowing her bangs to fall onto her forehead.

The stars turned up the heat as they promoted the star-studded campaign for the luxury brand's latest collection.

The Italian brand's boots have been a popular footwear choice for many celebrities over the years, such as supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski.

The Sonora Boots Fall/Winter collection is currently available for purchase on the luxury brand's website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOJJW_0iZeiUAK00
Vibe: According to an Instagram post on the brand's official social media page, the 'overall vibe' of the collection is 'daring' and 'edgy' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkXNG_0iZeiUAK00
Powerful duo: Amelia and Gabbriette stunned as they modeled together for the latest campaign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNJfM_0iZeiUAK00
Close ups: Model and performer, Gabbriette, showcased her best modeling poses for the brand

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots

Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Andie MacDowell Flaunts Her Gorgeous Gray Locks on the Paris Fashion Week Runway

Andie MacDowell is proving that her gorgeous gray locks are here to stay! On Sunday, the 64-year-old actress strutted her stuff down the runway at L’Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show — and she looked amazing. Wearing a stunning, beaded gown with a thigh-high slit, MacDowell looked confident as she hit the catwalk. While her fit physique was on full display, it was her gray tresses that were the show-stopping moment. Her curls framed her face and bounced with a bit of hair-ography fans blew her hair around as she walked in the show — it was quite the glamorous effect....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Russell Crowe looks dapper in a suit as he is named an ambassador of Rome and honoured in an Italian ceremony - as he takes a break from filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city

Actor Russell Crowe has been declared an ambassador of the Italian city, Rome, receiving a special plaque from the mayor during a ceremony on Friday. The Gladiator star, 58, who has been filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city in recent weeks, looked dapper in a navy blazer and trousers as he received the honour at the local city hall.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kyle Richards Strikes Gold in Buckled Dress & Sky-High Aquazzura Platforms for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion

Kyle Richards served futuristic disco glamour for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The “Halloween” star posed ahead of the reunion in a glitzy ensemble on Instagram, styled by Alison Hernon. Her dress by The Blonds featured a slick rose gold palette covered in shimmering sequins, complete with a zipper-accented slit, long sleeves and pointed shoulders. Giving the David and Phillipe Blond-designed piece added slickness were metallic gold buckles on each shoulder, as well as a backless cutout. Finishing her ensemble were diamond rings and archival Alexis Bittar statement drop earrings, featuring large dangling silver spikes for a hard-core edge.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
msn.com

Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look

Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Revamps Western Glamour in Cargo Pants & White-Hot Boots

Gwen Stefani brought her own take to Western-style on social media — with slick boots to match. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share her latest mirror selfie, wearing dark olive green cargo pants with zipper accents and a matching webbing belt. Giving the set a further utilitarian element was a cropped jacket, complete with a pointed metal-tipped collar. Finishing Stefani’s ensemble were gold and crystal nameplate necklaces for a dash of personalized glamour — plus, naturally, a bold red lip from her beauty line, GXVE (pronounced “Give”). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Zendaya Holds Court in Sheer Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show

Zendaya brought her star power to Valentino’s front row on Sunday, joining a star-studded group of celebrities to watch the design house’s spring 2023 runway show. The actress attended the runway show hosted during Paris Fashion Week wearing an all-black, Valentino monogrammed set consisting of an oversize blazer, shorts and a sheer bodysuit from the spring 2023 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tamera Mowry Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Hybrid Suit Jacket & Thigh-High Boots for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tamera Mowry was interviewed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The “You Should Sit Down For This” author went on the show sporting a reworked suit jacket by Sacai and black thigh-high boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Daphne Oz Gives Barbiecore Energy In Hot Pink Strapless Dress & Sparkling Gianvito Rossi Sandals

Daphne Oz recently shared with her followers her glam routine while she was getting ready for the Health Corps Gala. Oz wore a hot pink 16Arlington dress with feather lining at the hem and sparkling Gianvito Rossi sandals at the event. In the makeup video, Oz used a TooFace eyeshadow palette writing in the caption, “pink lids to match the dress!” Her eyeshadow look is a blushed sparkly pink with a thick cat eye using the 24-hour Covergirl liner in brown. While applying her makeup she wore a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers. View this post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row

Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Doja Cat Wraps Into Striped Tie Gown & Hidden Heels for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Doja Cat made a dramatic statement during her latest entrance at Paris Fashion Week. Arriving at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an off-the-shoulder gown with a slim-fitting long skirt, train and strapless bodice covered in a green, navy and white striped print. The round-strap accented piece, combined with a red and white-striped fabric choker, gave the musician the illusion of being wrapped in traditional academic neckties. Finishing her ensemble was a pair of angular black sunglasses, as well as a fluffy teddy bear-esque box bag from Browne’s toy-inspired Fall 2022 collection. When it came to footwear, the “Kiss...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Moss Drags A Faux Mink Coat on The Ground in Sheer Dress & Soaring Stilettos at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Leave it to Kate Moss to make a fashion statement — in Paris, no less. The legendary supermodel arrived in her signature nonchalant manner for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 show, with drama in her wake. While arriving at the show’s pool-themed venue, Moss dynamically posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, removing her black mink-textured faux fur coat and dragging it on the ground. Posing with the coat hanging off her arm, the model wore a black sheer minidress with a ruched texture and long sleeves. Paired with sheer black tights, the style icon finished her ensemble with a glossy leather...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebs Are Wearing Wide-Leg Jeans, and Now They're on Sale at Amazon

Get in on the trend starting at just $24 Make way for wide-leg jeans. In case you missed it, this must-have denim silhouette has been sweeping Hollywood this season — and from what we can tell, the looser the leg, the better. Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence are just a few of the celebrities we've noticed embracing the wide-leg jeans trend, and there are several reasons why you should, too.  Luckily, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing as we speak, which means you...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Miranda Cosgrove Revives the ‘No Pants’ Trend in Sweatshirt Dress & Platform Boots

Miranda Cosgrove embraced “no pants” dressing while preparing her next outfit. During a fitting with stylist Jessica Paster, the “iCarly” star snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram in an oversized sweatshirt worn as a dress. The light gray piece featured long sleeves, as well as multicolored lettering on its front. A thin gold necklace and drop earrings completed her look. The star’s short ensemble continued the “no pants” style of dressing, where oversized knitwear and shirts are paired with thigh-length skirts or shorts — or worn by themselves — to mimic the appearance of being pants-less. View this post on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

656K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy