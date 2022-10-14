Amelia Hamlin showcases her fit physique in a black latex bodysuit along with supermodel Gabbriette Bechtel as they lead star-studded campaign for Sonora Boots

Amelia Hamlin and Gabbriette Bechtel stunned as they modeled eye-catching Sonora Boots for the brand's latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.

The 21-year-old model and Nasty Cherry singer, 25, both modeled shiny, latex ensembles to coincide with the brand's 'daring' and grunge-themed collection.

Other celebrities were a part of the edgy advertisement, including Paris Hilton and Grammy award-winning performer, Gwen Stefani.

Wow! Amelia Hamlin, 21, stunned in a form-fitting, black latex catsuit in the latest Sonora Boots campaign along with model Gabbriette and other celebrities

The supermodel flaunted her slim physique in a sleek, black catsuit as she posed wearing a pair of Villa Hermosa over-the-knee latex boots, priced at $900, according to the official website.

The beauty took a few photos in front of a classic, white backdrop, and accessorized the look with a diamond bracelet and matching, sparking choker.

Amelia pulled off fierce makeup which comprised of black, winged eyeliner and eyeshadow, along with contour to sharpen her cheekbones.

She also posed with Gabbriette, who is both a model and professional singer. The star wore a matching catsuit, but in a vibrant red color and similar high, skin tight boots.

Fierce: The two models posed in sleek black and red catsuits as they modeled high, skin tight boots with a small heel

Twinning: The stars had their makeup done similarly, and the Nasty Cherry band member also donned a diamond choker necklace and bracelet

In another snap, Amelia switched up her look and wore a black, latex bodysuit, showcasing her long, toned legs.

She also slipped into a pair of red cowboy boots that reached her knees, while showing off a few other poses.

According to an Instagram post on the Sonora Boots main page, the brand expressed that the campaign represented, 'Latex, leather, high heels, cuissardes and the industrial metal rock style create the daring and edgy atmosphere which translates the overall vibe of this collection.'

Gabbriette also donned a sleeveless, red catsuit as she showed off another angle of the shiny, black latex boots.

Stunning: Lisa Rinna's daughter showed off a fierce and edgy look in the latest Sonora Boots Fall/Winter 2022 collection

Having fun: Amelia appeared to be having a blast as she modeled various different boots from the collection

Unique: Sonora Boots is an Italian brand that was founded in 1982 and focuses on 'western-inspired footwear'

The brand was founded in Italy nearly 40 years ago in 1982, and aims to focus and create 'western-inspired footwear.'

In other photos, Amelia and Gabbriette modeled a variety of boots that came in colors ranging from black, red, and white.

The space for the photo shoot appeared to be in a car garage, creating a grungy atmosphere to promote the Fall/Winter collection.

Prices for the boots range from around $447 up to $1,300, depending on the size and material. Some boots are made from calfskin or latex material, while also containing stunning crystal or embroidered designs.

Along with the two supermodels, other stunning celebrities joined the campaign, such as Paris Hilton and Gwen Stefani.

Edgy: The photo shoot for the latest campaign took place in a car garage to create a grungy and edgy atmosphere

Beautiful: Amelia and Gabbriette also wore latex catsuits which showcased their long, toned legs

Western-inspired footwear: Gabbriette could be seen modeling a pair of black cowboy boots that reached halfway to her knees

Various styles: The brand offers a number of different western-styled boots and eye-catching colors

Paris also posed in front of a white backdrop, showcasing a pair of Sonora Sante Fe boots with Swarovski Crystals, priced at $900.

The beauty donned a black minidress with thin straps and glittering crystals on the top portion of the ensemble.

The star's blonde hair was parted in the middle and effortlessly flowed straight down past her shoulders.

Gwen stunned in an eye-catching ensemble and donned a velvet red coat that was secured with a belt, accentuating her slim waistline.

Glamorous: Paris Hilton was just one of the stunning stars who were a part of the Sonora Boots Fall/Winter 2022 campaign

Luxurious: The beauty slipped into a pair of black cowboy boots that were adorned with glittering Swarovski crystals

Head turner: Gwen Stefani donned a vibrant red velvet coat to match the red latex boots she donned for the campaign

She slipped into a pair of bright red, latex over-the-knee boots which she wore on top of fishnet tights. Her platinum blonde hair was parted to the side, allowing her bangs to fall onto her forehead.

The stars turned up the heat as they promoted the star-studded campaign for the luxury brand's latest collection.

The Italian brand's boots have been a popular footwear choice for many celebrities over the years, such as supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski.

The Sonora Boots Fall/Winter collection is currently available for purchase on the luxury brand's website.

Vibe: According to an Instagram post on the brand's official social media page, the 'overall vibe' of the collection is 'daring' and 'edgy'

Powerful duo: Amelia and Gabbriette stunned as they modeled together for the latest campaign