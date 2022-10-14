Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southern California and southern Nevada, including the following counties, in northwest Arizona, Mohave. In southern California, San Bernardino. In southern Nevada, Clark. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST /915 PM PDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 PM MST /800 PM PDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain has diminished. However, some minor flooding is likely ongoing. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine Landing, Needles, Oatman, Mesquite Creek, Mohave Valley, Mojave Ranch Estates, Arizona Village, Big Bend Rec Area, Golden Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Freeze Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 09:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-15 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Upper Snake River Plain FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING This is the last frost/freeze hazard for the fall as we have reached October 15th and most agriculture is complete across the Upper Snake Plain.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 14:50:00 Expires: 2022-10-16 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Northwest; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lares, San Sebastian, Hatillo, Utuado, Adjuntas and Isabela Municipalities through 315 PM AST At 150 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was over Lares, moving slowly. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include San Sebastian, Lares and Juncal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Imperial FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following county, Imperial. * WHEN...Until 145 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM PDT, the public reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include El Centro and the New River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Freeze Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 17:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 554 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area have weakened. However, flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree, Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Morongo Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Watch issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 08:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County; Superior; Tonto Basin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional isolated storms will continue this morning maintaining the potential for flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Target Area: Northern La Porte LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog continues to slowly lift this morning. While visibility has improved for much of the area, some locally dense patches may linger for another hour, especially on the hilltops.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 13:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 133 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Desert Center, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 92 and 103. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Emmet, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Manistee and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog continues to slowly lift this morning. While visibility has improved for much of the area, some locally dense patches may linger for another hour, especially on the hilltops.
Flood Watch issued for Rio Verde, Salt River, Superior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Rio Verde, Salt River; Superior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional isolated storms will continue this morning maintaining the potential for flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Island, Annette Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 01:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-17 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Municipality of Skagway; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED FOR PORTIONS OF SE ALASKA FOR THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK A hurricane force low pressure system will move into the SW Gulf of Alaska Tuesday. This low will weaken as it moves towards Cape Suckling Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system will bring another round of moderate to heavy rainfall with totals of 1 to 4 inches for the northeast gulf coast and northern panhandle Tuesday through Thursday. In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds will impact the northeast gulf coast and northern panhandle with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible late Tuesday night through Wednesday as the low moves into the Yukon. Areas further away from the low will also experience strong winds with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph possible for most of the panhandle. This situation will be closely monitored and updates will be sent as conditions change and more information becomes available.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-18 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Gulf and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1130 AM EDT/1030 AM CDT/ At 1058 AM EDT/958 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port St. Joe, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Nine Mile, Highland View, Eleven Mile, St Joseph State Park, Thirteen Mile, Odena, Tilton, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Milltown, Bay City, Simmons Bayou, Beacon Hill and Saint Joe Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Koolau Windward by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 03:50:00 Expires: 2022-10-18 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU AND KAUAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI .A northwest swell (320 to 340 degrees) will generate low-end advisory level surf along north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai and along north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui through tonight. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...North facing shores surf 12 to 16 feet. West facing shores of Kauai and Niihau 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...North and West facing shores of Niihau and Kauai. North facing shores of Oahu, Maui, and Molokai. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Freeze Watch issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Special Weather Statement issued for La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 07:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: La Salle; McMullen; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Webb, La Salle and northwestern McMullen Counties through 900 AM CDT At 813 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Los Angeles, or 11 miles east of Cotulla, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cotulla, Cross, Zella, Fowlerton, Fort Ewell Site, Los Angeles and Artesia Wells. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 56 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ben Hill, Colquitt, Decatur, Grady, Irwin, Seminole, Tift by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 10:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ben Hill; Colquitt; Decatur; Grady; Irwin; Seminole; Tift; Turner; Worth DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, Colquitt, Seminole, Decatur and Grady Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Dense Fog Advisory has been extended another hour to account for current observations at the affected counties showing quarter mile visibilities or less.
