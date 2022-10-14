Effective: 2022-10-17 01:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-17 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Municipality of Skagway; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED FOR PORTIONS OF SE ALASKA FOR THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK A hurricane force low pressure system will move into the SW Gulf of Alaska Tuesday. This low will weaken as it moves towards Cape Suckling Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system will bring another round of moderate to heavy rainfall with totals of 1 to 4 inches for the northeast gulf coast and northern panhandle Tuesday through Thursday. In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds will impact the northeast gulf coast and northern panhandle with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible late Tuesday night through Wednesday as the low moves into the Yukon. Areas further away from the low will also experience strong winds with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph possible for most of the panhandle. This situation will be closely monitored and updates will be sent as conditions change and more information becomes available.

PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK ・ 1 HOUR AGO