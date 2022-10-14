Columbus Academy boys golf looking for second consecutive comeback at state

For the second consecutive season, the Columbus Academy boys golf team will need a comeback effort to continue its reign as the state's best in Division II.

The Vikings (320) are in second place, 11 strokes behind Kettering Alter (309), after opening-round play Oct. 14 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course. Carrollton is third (321) in the 12-team field.

The final round is Oct. 15 at the Scarlet Course.

Last season, Academy trailed Alter by 10 strokes following the opening day before rallying to edge the Knights 611-614 for its fifth consecutive title.

“We had a challenging day today,” Academy coach Craig Yakscoe said. “We have a lot more to give, so we’ll just get a good night’s rest, come out tomorrow and see where we are. It’s possible. It’s a two-day tournament and that’s why you play two days, 36 holes. We have 18 more strong ones tomorrow and we’ll see where it goes.”

Arvind Rajagopalan led the Vikings with a 77.

“The conditions were tough today for everyone,” he said. “All our guys have to keep their heads up because we’ve been in this situation before and we know we can do it again.”

Stephen Ma shot a 78 for Academy, followed by Matthew Fang (81), Jack Woods (84) and A.J. Bradley (89).

Competing as an individual, Jonathan Alder’s Brady Fox is tied for 14th (80).

Newark Catholic boys lead after opening round of Division III state tournament

Seeking its first state title, Newark Catholic shot a 325 to stand firmly in first place Oct. 14 at NorthStar.

The Green Wave, making its third consecutive state appearance and seventh overall, leads Cincinnati Seven Hills (337), Delphos St. John’s (343), Beverly Fort Frye (345) and Dalton (350) in the 12-team tournament, which concludes Oct. 15.

Sophomore Brogan Sullivan shot a 3-over par 75 and is tied for second of 72 golfers with Lucasville Valley sophomore Cameron Phillips.

Juniors Brian Luft (80), Max Vanoy (84) and Nathan Riggleman (86) and senior Jack Rehbeck (86) also competed for Newark Catholic.

“Today we were fortunate to have a great round from Brogan Sullivan, along with enough depth to give us the lead heading to the final round,” Newark Catholic coach Phil West said. “The windy, gusting conditions made the scores higher across the board, so I’m hopeful that tomorrow we can reduce the double bogeys and play a lot cleaner for 18 more holes. If we do that, I like our chances.”

Delaware Christian sophomore Gabe Scherer (91) is tied for 40th with Minster senior Ray Purdy and Sycamore Mohawk senior Kael Margraf.

Youngstown Mooney junior Rocco Taylor (74) leads and Middletown Christian senior Joshua Winhusen, Dalton senior Brendan Lehman and Lakeside Danbury junior Gavin Clark are tied for fourth at 77.

