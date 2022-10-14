ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Robbie Anderson's Updated Cardinals Fantasy Value After Trade from Panthers

Robbie Anderson argued his way to the desert. The Carolina Panthers traded the veteran wideout to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a day after he was kicked off the sidelines in the second half by head coach Steve Wilks for arguing with the coaching staff during a 24-10 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 7: Kenyan Drake, Marcus Mariota Highlight Pickups to Know

The Baltimore Ravens' running back situation will be closely monitored in the next week by fantasy football players. Kenyan Drake was Baltimore's top ball-carrier in Week 6 because J.K. Dobbins felt tightness in his knee. Drake took full advantage of his situation by earning 119 yards on 10 carries and...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Could Benefit From a Trade at 2022 Deadline

The NFL trade deadline isn't only an important date for teams seeking talent. It's also an important time for players looking to get out of frustrating situations. At last year's deadline, for example, pass-rusher Von Miller was stuck on a middling 4-4 Denver Broncos team. He got traded to a contender and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

The New York Giants outsmarted and outlasted the Baltimore Ravens 24-20. The New York Jets embarrassed the Green Bay Packers 27-10...at Lambeau. The 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just how they drew it up, right?. Week 6 of the NFL season forced us to consider the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Video: Eagles Fan Runs out of Tunnel with Team Ahead of Game vs. Cowboys

There was one person that didn't belong when the Philadelphia Eagles ran onto the field ahead of their 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. An Eagles fan made his way into the tunnel and was with the team during its pregame entrance. He was subsequently escorted away by Lincoln Financial Field security.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room vs. Rams Amid Trade Rumors

Robbie Anderson may have played in his last game as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Anderson had "multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines" during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That led interim head coach Steve Wilks to send him back to the locker room.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash

Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Cooper Rush’s SNF Performance Quiets Any Thought of Cowboys Replacing Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team. They always have been, and the thought of the 29-year-old being replaced by backup Cooper Rush bordered on absurd. Sunday's 26-17 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles slammed home the point that should've been made all along. Rush is a quality backup, who's more than capable of keeping the team afloat and working within its offensive structure. However, the former undrafted free agent can be a detriment against top competition when asked to carry the offense.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 6 Win vs. Chiefs

Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wasn't the sort of shootout we saw in last year's playoffs, but it was exactly the sort of hard-fought, back-and-forth battle fans might have expected from two legitimate title contenders. Buffalo went top after a late Josh Allen touchdown passes...
KANSAS CITY, MO

