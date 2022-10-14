Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Sam Howell vs. Taylor Heinicke: Commanders Rookie QB Needs Start After Carson Wentz Injury?
The Washington Commanders are dealing with an injury for Carson Wentz. Could now be the time for rookie Sam Howell to showcase what he has?
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz expected to miss 4-6 weeks, could land on IR
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz played through a fractured finger in Thursday’s win over the Chicago Bears. However, the latest
Robbie Anderson's Updated Cardinals Fantasy Value After Trade from Panthers
Robbie Anderson argued his way to the desert. The Carolina Panthers traded the veteran wideout to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a day after he was kicked off the sidelines in the second half by head coach Steve Wilks for arguing with the coaching staff during a 24-10 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
Report: Marquise Brown Possibly out for Season with Injury; Will Get Further Testing
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is due to undergo additional testing on a foot injury he suffered in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The early fear is that Brown could be lost for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. The Cardinals...
NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Predictions for McCaffrey, Akers and More Rumored RBs
We're more than a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season, and the great teams are beginning to separate themselves from the merely good ones. Those in the latter category may look to even the playing field by adding fresh talent ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs' Loss to Bills Will Be 'Good to Learn From'
Patrick Mahomes tried to remain positive following the Kansas City Chiefs' 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. "It’ll be good to learn from," the Chiefs star told reporters. "But right now it stinks for sure." He added he's hopeful of seeing the Bills again down the line:
Waiver Wire Week 7: Kenyan Drake, Marcus Mariota Highlight Pickups to Know
The Baltimore Ravens' running back situation will be closely monitored in the next week by fantasy football players. Kenyan Drake was Baltimore's top ball-carrier in Week 6 because J.K. Dobbins felt tightness in his knee. Drake took full advantage of his situation by earning 119 yards on 10 carries and...
Colts’ Matt Ryan, Offensive Line Silence Critics in Win vs. Jaguars
After receiving the bulk of the blame for the Colts’ slow start, Ryan and the offensive line put together their best game to get their first divisional win.
NFL Players Who Could Benefit From a Trade at 2022 Deadline
The NFL trade deadline isn't only an important date for teams seeking talent. It's also an important time for players looking to get out of frustrating situations. At last year's deadline, for example, pass-rusher Von Miller was stuck on a middling 4-4 Denver Broncos team. He got traded to a contender and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games
The New York Giants outsmarted and outlasted the Baltimore Ravens 24-20. The New York Jets embarrassed the Green Bay Packers 27-10...at Lambeau. The 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just how they drew it up, right?. Week 6 of the NFL season forced us to consider the...
Aaron Rodgers Clowned by Twitter as Packers Fall to Zach Wilson, Jets in Upset
Aaron Rodgers is under fire after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The quarterback finished with 246 passing yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 game, but he also lost a fumble and failed to sustain long drives in the disappointing effort.
Video: Eagles Fan Runs out of Tunnel with Team Ahead of Game vs. Cowboys
There was one person that didn't belong when the Philadelphia Eagles ran onto the field ahead of their 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. An Eagles fan made his way into the tunnel and was with the team during its pregame entrance. He was subsequently escorted away by Lincoln Financial Field security.
Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room vs. Rams Amid Trade Rumors
Robbie Anderson may have played in his last game as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Anderson had "multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines" during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That led interim head coach Steve Wilks to send him back to the locker room.
NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash
Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'
Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
Cooper Rush’s SNF Performance Quiets Any Thought of Cowboys Replacing Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team. They always have been, and the thought of the 29-year-old being replaced by backup Cooper Rush bordered on absurd. Sunday's 26-17 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles slammed home the point that should've been made all along. Rush is a quality backup, who's more than capable of keeping the team afloat and working within its offensive structure. However, the former undrafted free agent can be a detriment against top competition when asked to carry the offense.
Former RB Le'Veon Bell Says He Stopped Watching NFL amid Boxing Career
Le'Veon Bell is no longer playing in the NFL and apparently he no longer even watches the league, as he told TMZ Sports:. "I ain't gonna lie, I have not watched one down of football," Bell said after being asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I don't know nobody's record or nothing."
3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 6 Win vs. Chiefs
Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wasn't the sort of shootout we saw in last year's playoffs, but it was exactly the sort of hard-fought, back-and-forth battle fans might have expected from two legitimate title contenders. Buffalo went top after a late Josh Allen touchdown passes...
