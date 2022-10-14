ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol cop killer’s brother leaves hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xhqrl_0iZehYjR00

The brother of the Connecticut man who killed two Bristol cops returned home from the hospital Friday after suffering two gunshot wounds in the mayhem.

Nathaniel Brutcher, 32, was surrounded by at least seven family members as he walked gingerly into his Bristol home without help, despite having been shot in both legs on Wednesday night, his cousin told the Post.

“He’s not going to leave the house until his next medical appointment,” the cousin added.

Nathaniel was wounded when his 35-year-old brother, Nicholas Brutcher, ambushed three Bristol Police officers at his home after calling in a phony domestic violence call. Nicholas told cops he and his brother were arguing, but met officers outside the home with a gun.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed, while Officer Alec Iurato remains in critical condition.

Nicholas was killed by police at the scene and Nathaniel was wounded. It’s unclear if Nathaniel was struck by gunfire from his brother or police.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4E8m_0iZehYjR00
Nathaniel sustained gunshot wounds in both legs, a cousin told the Post.
Douglas Healey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyZfb_0iZehYjR00
Nathaniel walked himself into the home despite the injuries.
Douglas Healey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKlr0_0iZehYjR00
It is unclear whether Nathaniel was shot by his brother, police or a bystander.
Douglas Healey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQPNk_0iZehYjR00
Nicholas Brutcher was killed by police after ambushing them at his Bristol home.
Facebook / Nick Brutcher
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rObb_0iZehYjR00
Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed, while Officer Alec Iurato remains in critical condition.
AP

Police have not disclosed whether Nathaniel is a victim in the tragedy or a suspect.

His family did not offer any information, only that while they are helping Nathaniel recover, “they are grieving the loss of a grandson also.”

“Any time that we can speak, we will, but we’re not ready yet,” the cousin said.

While cop-killer Nicholas was described as “rowdy” and a big drinker, Nathaniel was described by one neighbor as “a skater punk.”

Comments / 12

KiLLA GAMING
1d ago

he knew his brother was crazy and didn't alert police Lock his crusty self up and throw away the key 🔐

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 14 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven Independent

City Police Officer Dies From Cancer

City police officer Michael Hinton has died after a year and a half struggle with cancer. The New Haven Police Department’s posted about Hinton’s death on Facebook Sunday afternoon. “The New Haven Police Department mourns the death of Officer Michael Hinton, who died today after a year and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
BROOKLYN, CT
Eyewitness News

10-year-old boy attacked by bear in Morris, bear euthanized

MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a bear attacked a 10-year-old in Morris on Sunday. A DEEP spokesperson said the boy was attacked by a black bear around 11:00 a.m. The boy was taken to Charloette Hungerford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. DEEP said the bear was a male and...
MORRIS, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound Thursday night, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Police say a man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting Thursday night. Hartford police said officers responded to Hartford Hospital around 8:19 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy