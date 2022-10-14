ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake

Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
RECIPES
Simplemost

Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
RECIPES
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Never Buy From Stores Because It Has So Much Added Sugar

When browsing the grocery store, there are several things we all know to stay away from if we care about your overall health: salty potato chips, sugary pastries, processed frozen meals… But not all of the products that are bad for us are as easy to distinguish. In fact, there’s one deceivingly unhealthy drink in particular that experts warn you should think twice before adding to your cart: smoothies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when boyfriend eats all her soft mozzarella cheese with his fingers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My favorite mozzarella cheese doesn't come from a deli or a supermarket. It comes from the local bakery down the street. The owner of the bakery packages soft shredded mozzarella cheese into plastic bags fastened with a twist-tie and sells them out of the same cooler where he displays fresh balls of uncooked pizza dough for customers who want to bake their own pizza at home.
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Revealed the Secret to Her Perfect Fall Stew & You Probably Already Have It in Your Fridge

At the first hint of chill in the air, we officially switch over to soup season. Crockpots and stockpots come out, tender meats and nutrient-rich veggies go in — and we can enjoy a flavorful, easy dinner that is a hallmark of cold weather time. We all have favorite recipes to dust off year after year, but sometimes it’s fun to try new recipes, too. Martha Stewart’s latest stew recipe includes a special ingredient to help celebrate fall, and you can probably find it in your fridge right now. “Inexpensive pork shoulder becomes meltingly tender after a low-and-slow braise in an...
RECIPES
Tracey Folly

Woman drinks sour milk in front of boss to prove she didn't spoil dairy products by heating walk-in cooler to 99 degrees

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked at an ice cream stand that had a huge walk-in cooler in the back room. While we kept the frozen ice cream in a dozen or so chest freezers scattered between the basement and the outdoor sheds, we kept the bags of milk and cream we used for soft-serve in the walk-in cooler.
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
FOOD & DRINKS
intheknow.com

Bake 3 easy kinds of cookies with this boxed cake mix recipe

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. For a sweet treat that’s delightfully easy to...
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF

This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
55K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy