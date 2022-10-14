At the first hint of chill in the air, we officially switch over to soup season. Crockpots and stockpots come out, tender meats and nutrient-rich veggies go in — and we can enjoy a flavorful, easy dinner that is a hallmark of cold weather time. We all have favorite recipes to dust off year after year, but sometimes it’s fun to try new recipes, too. Martha Stewart’s latest stew recipe includes a special ingredient to help celebrate fall, and you can probably find it in your fridge right now. “Inexpensive pork shoulder becomes meltingly tender after a low-and-slow braise in an...

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO