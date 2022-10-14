Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Panama City Fire Department Open House
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Fire Department hosted an open house event Friday from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. The event was a chance for the community to come out to fire station one and learn about fire safety and much more. The kiddos got an opportunity to...
Grady Brown Park to temporarily close for five months
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you want to enjoy one of Freeport’s most popular parks, you better hurry. Grady Brown Park will be temporarily closing on Monday. The county will use the closure to complete the final phase of the park’s construction. For the next five months, Walton County will be completing its third […]
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
Boat sinks in Destin after hitting dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a quick response from firefighters after an incident on the water in northwest Florida. Firefighters in Destin were busy Saturday after a boat crash. According to a Facebook post from Destin Fire-Rescue, an 18-foot boat hit a dock, went over the dock, and sank. The post says no injuries […]
Alabama fugitive captured near Panama City Beach
The man was wanted on domestic-related offenses.
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 16-22
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
waltonoutdoors.com
New regional beach access opens in Miramar Beach
Located at 907 Scenic Gulf Drive, this new beach access boasts 400-feet of sugar-white sand along the Gulf of Mexico and showcases a coastal cottage design, mirroring the county’s other beach accesses. It features 18 vehicle parking spaces, nine golf cart parking spaces, bike parking, a large deck plaza, an ADA accessible boardwalk/dune walkover, restroom facilities, and a picnic pavilion with dune walkover.
BCSO: Two arrested after violence threats at Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m. Friday morning, a student reported that they received a message on Snapchat that there would be violence on the campus of Rutherford High School Friday. The school was placed under lockdown and about 40 minutes later, two phone calls were […]
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach needs to clear 92 dogs before major shelter renovation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Clinic needs help clearing the current kennels before a major renovation project. PAWS is working to tear down and rebuild their current kennel and shelter area. The construction begins on Oct. 19. “Our kennels are decades old, 30 plus years and there’s been thousands and […]
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for DUI after running from police
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to pull him over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11 p.m. Saturday, they attempted to pull...
Teddy bear drive underway to ease pain of infant loss
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Having a baby is a special time for any family, but pregnancies don’t always end with a baby to take home. Junior League of Panama City’s Helping Hearts committee puts together memory boxes year-round to give to grieving families who have experienced late-term pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or infant loss in […]
niceville.com
Franklin, Gulf drug trafficking investigation ends with 16 sentenced
FLORIDA –A long-term methamphetamine drug trafficking Investigation has ended with the last of the defendants sentenced, the United States Attorney’s Office has announced. With the sentencing of the last of 16 defendants last week, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf counties, said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
washingtoncounty.news
Rebuild Florida funding funneled to panhandle municipalities for hurricane resilience
On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael devastating the panhandle, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that over $126 million has been awarded to communities impacted by the storm through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program. Chipley, Vernon and Wausau collectively received more than $6.2 million of...
Officer involved shooting in Jackson County
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
Freeport pulls off comeback over Holmes County
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — In a back-and-forth battle, the Freeport football team managed a 38-34 come-from-behind home victory over Holmes County Friday night. Freeport improved to 4-3 and will host Baker on Friday, October 21. Holmes County fell to 4-3 and will host Liberty County on Friday, October 21.
WJHG-TV
Oktoberfest returns after two years, impacts local small businesses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Oktoberfest made its return to Aaron Bessant Park for the first time since 2019, due to the pandemic. “We had over 1,000 kids under the age of 12-years-old here, so it’s been a great weekend of family-fun action,” Grant Wittstruck, marketing coordinator for the event, said.
Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
WJHG-TV
Turning back the pages in Panama City history
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say home is where the heart is. At the heart of Panama City, is its history. The Panama City Publishing Company serves as a small window into the past on Beck Ave. in St. Andrews. Opened in 1920 by George West and his wife Lillian, the small building served the community for over 85 years. George is credited as the founding father of Panama City, developing the area from a small fishing town into an established city. West’s great-great Grandson, Buddy, inherited the building before selling it to the city of Panama City in 2005; the West’s family legacy was preserved by turning the building into a museum.
