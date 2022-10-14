Read full article on original website
Yankees reveal starting pitcher for ALCS Game 1 — if they make it
NEW YORK — It’s not exactly how the Yankees drew it up, but they were out of options. Who will start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series for the Yankees … if they make it there?. “It’ll be Jamo,” manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday....
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
Yankees fans buzzing with excitement for ALDS Game 5
News 12's Julio Avila spoke with fans outside of Yankee Stadium ahead of a must-win ALDS Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians.
Yankees defeat Guardians to force winner-take-all Game 5 back in New York
Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings as the Yankees fought off elimination vs. the Guardians and forced a winner-take-all Game 5 back in New York.
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/17/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will face off in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below.
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Guardians-Yankees Game 5
The winner advances, the loser starts their vacation when the Cleveland Guardians play at the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League division series on Monday. The winner will join the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres competing in the National League Championship Series.
If Yankees advance to ALCS, big lineup addition is in play
NEW YORK — If the Yankees win their Division Series by taking out the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday and then go to war again with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, look for their find of the season to be turned loose. Back from a broken...
Bring on the Astros! Yankees blast their way past Guardians, 5-1, to advance to ALCS
NEW YORK — It was Christmas in October at Yankee Stadium, and the Yankees’ Division Series opponent surely was in the spirit of giving. The Aaron Boone bunch was handed the best elimination-game gift possible for its second do-or-die in three days, this one with an ALCS berth on the line.
Yankees vs. Guardians postponed: Rain forces deciding Game 5 of 2022 ALDS series to be played Tuesday
The tightest divisional series of the postseason was supposed to conclude Monday night. But Mother Nature had other ideas. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians were ready to go for a pivotal Game 5 before an extended rain delay, called even before the first pitch, eventually led to postponing the game until Tuesday.
ALCS storylines: Yankees bring star power against Astros’ pitching
Bill Belichick once famously chanted “no days off” at a New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade, which is precisely what
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Yankees host Guardians in winner-take-all Game 5
The New York Yankees will try to keep their season alive for the second night in a row on Monday as they square off against the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were winners on Sunday night to even the best-of-five ALDS at 2-2. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros closed out the Dodgers, Braves and Mariners in the LDS round on Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner in the ALCS.
Goosed by success, Padres embrace bird of different feather
Remember the San Diego Chicken
MLB Division Series top plays: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 delayed
MLB postseason action comes to a close Monday in The Bronx with Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. That is, if the weather permits it. Game 5, which had originally been scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, has been delayed. The Indians did...
VIDEO: Yankees Fans Chant “We Want Houston” Outside Yankee Stadium
Be careful what you ask for, Yankees fans…
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Yankees advance to face Astros; Padres vs. Phillies in NLCS
The ALCS is set and the NLCS is underway in the 2022 MLB postseason. The New York Yankees are going to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS after knocking out the Cleveland Guardians in Tuesday's ALDS Game 5. It's the third time in six years the two sides will meet for the AL pennant. There are fresh faces in the NLCS, however. The Padres and Phillies started their best-of-seven battle Tuesday night in San Diego. The two lowest seeds in the NL bracket, the Padres and Phillies combined to knock out 100-win teams and division winners to reach this round.
