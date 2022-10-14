ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Guardians-Yankees Game 5

The winner advances, the loser starts their vacation when the Cleveland Guardians play at the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League division series on Monday. The winner will join the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres competing in the National League Championship Series.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Yankees host Guardians in winner-take-all Game 5

The New York Yankees will try to keep their season alive for the second night in a row on Monday as they square off against the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were winners on Sunday night to even the best-of-five ALDS at 2-2. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros closed out the Dodgers, Braves and Mariners in the LDS round on Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner in the ALCS.
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 delayed

MLB postseason action comes to a close Monday in The Bronx with Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. That is, if the weather permits it. Game 5, which had originally been scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, has been delayed. The Indians did...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Yankees advance to face Astros; Padres vs. Phillies in NLCS

The ALCS is set and the NLCS is underway in the 2022 MLB postseason. The New York Yankees are going to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS after knocking out the Cleveland Guardians in Tuesday's ALDS Game 5. It's the third time in six years the two sides will meet for the AL pennant. There are fresh faces in the NLCS, however. The Padres and Phillies started their best-of-seven battle Tuesday night in San Diego. The two lowest seeds in the NL bracket, the Padres and Phillies combined to knock out 100-win teams and division winners to reach this round.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy