Greenville, NC

cbs17

Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Three arrested in connection to Carolina Avenue Apartments shooting

NEW BERN, Craven County — A 21-year-old man and two juveniles have been arrested in connection to shots fired at the Carolina Avenue Apartments. Police said it happened around 11:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Street in New Bern. Several apartments were damaged by the bullets but...
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents

Update on Oct, 15, 2022: New Bern Avenue Shooting. The victims are a 16-year-old black male; a 17-year-old black male, Kaihem Hicks, 19-year-old black male, Malcolm Goodman, black male, a 31-year-old. All of New Bern. One victim was treated and released while the other three were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Last known conditions are stable.
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Victims identified in New Bern shooting that left 4 injured

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has provided an update on the Thursday night shooting that injured four people at a home on New Bern Avenue. New Bern Police says the victims are Kaihem Hicks, 19, Malcom Goodman, 31, a 16-year old juvenile, and a 17-year-old juvenile. All four are males.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Wednesday night’s homicide at a Greenville apartment complex. Greenville police said officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment at 111 Larkin Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they found 32-year-old Morris Bowser, Jr....
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested on possession of cocaine, crack, marijuana, firearms

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on multiple illegal drugs and firearm possession. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Manufacturing crack cocaine. Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Possession of a stolen firearm.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

