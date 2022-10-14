Read full article on original website
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty police at Aroma Bar and Bistro, Rocky Mount police said.
WITN
SHERIFF: Apparent homicide after woman’s body found inside Highway 33 trailer
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating an apparent homicide this afternoon. Sheriff Paula Dance told WITN that a woman’s body was found inside the mobile home at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road. Multiple deputies are at the scene, along with a crime...
2-year-old shot, killed in Benson
Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old was shot and killed Sunday.
Toddler dies after shooting in car, North Carolina deputy says
A 2-year-old child died in the shooting in a parked car at a home, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
cbs17
Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
wcti12.com
Three arrested in connection to Carolina Avenue Apartments shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — A 21-year-old man and two juveniles have been arrested in connection to shots fired at the Carolina Avenue Apartments. Police said it happened around 11:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Street in New Bern. Several apartments were damaged by the bullets but...
North Carolina deputies find cocaine hidden in dollar bill after arresting woman during traffic stop
A deputy saw a car with a headlight out and pulled the car over in the Speedway parking lot on West 10th Street, the news release said.
1 dead in early morning double shooting in Selma
Two people were shot in Selma early in the morning, according to investigators.
Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
newbernnow.com
Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents
Update on Oct, 15, 2022: New Bern Avenue Shooting. The victims are a 16-year-old black male; a 17-year-old black male, Kaihem Hicks, 19-year-old black male, Malcolm Goodman, black male, a 31-year-old. All of New Bern. One victim was treated and released while the other three were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Last known conditions are stable.
cbs17
Man threatens to ‘shoot and kill’ Roanoke Rapids resident, found with gun, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after communicating threats and being found with a gun, according to Halifax County deputies. Deputies say they were called to Straight Road in Roanoke Rapids early Thursday morning in reference to an a man with a gun threatening a resident.
WECT
Victims identified in New Bern shooting that left 4 injured
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has provided an update on the Thursday night shooting that injured four people at a home on New Bern Avenue. New Bern Police says the victims are Kaihem Hicks, 19, Malcom Goodman, 31, a 16-year old juvenile, and a 17-year-old juvenile. All four are males.
wcti12.com
Suspect in 2020 shooting sentenced to more than four years in prison after plea
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man was sentenced to more than four years in prison in connection to a 2020 shooting at 2400 Beechnut Drive in Kinston. Clayton Fernando Clark Jr. pled to voluntary manslaughter. Montez Garner was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 2020 shooting.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect sentenced in 2020 shooting to 51-64 months
On December 7, 2020, Lenoir County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a shooting incident at 2400 Beechnut Drive in Kinston. Upon arrival, deputies found a victim, Montez Garner, deceased from a gunshot wound. Deputies arrested Clayton Fernado Clark Jr. at the scene in regards to this incident. As a result of...
WITN
One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
WITN
15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Wednesday night’s homicide at a Greenville apartment complex. Greenville police said officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment at 111 Larkin Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they found 32-year-old Morris Bowser, Jr....
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
wcti12.com
Man arrested on possession of cocaine, crack, marijuana, firearms
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on multiple illegal drugs and firearm possession. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Manufacturing crack cocaine. Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Possession of a stolen firearm.
Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting in investigation
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead after a house caught on fire Saturday just after 11 p.m. Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said crews were called to a home at 1493 Highway 58 South in Snow Hill. Kearney said they were able to put out the fire overnight, but around […]
