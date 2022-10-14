ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
survivornet.com

‘The Lord Was Telling Her She Shouldn’t Have Her Organs Removed:’ Pregnant Cancer Patient, 31, Thanks Doctor For Saving Her Fertility

Hope Mavridis, 31, thought her dreams of giving birth were over when she was diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancer. Thankfully, a doctor performed preserved her fertility while treated her cancers. Now, Mavridis is expecting in November. The term gynecologic cancer refers to any cancer of the female reproductive organs.
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant

The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Parkinson's disease: Treatment is best started early

BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was brought to hospital after he collapsed in a park while walking his dog. A doctor in the emergency department said to Paxman: "I think you have Parkinson's." The doctor had noticed that Paxman was less animated than usual when presenting University Challenge. A mask-like face...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Second patient receives landmark fetal surgery and stem cell procedure

At Michelle Johnson's 20-week ultrasound, she received the distressing news that her developing baby was diagnosed with myelomeningocele, also known as spina bifida. Spina bifida occurs when spinal tissue fails to fuse properly during the early stages of pregnancy, leading to a range of lifelong cognitive, mobility, urinary and bowel disabilities. It affects 1,500 to 2,000 children in the U.S. every year.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease

An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
curetoday.com

First Patient Receives Investigational CAR-T Cell Therapy in Trial Assessing the Treatment for Lymphoma, Leukemia

Investigators of an expanded clinical trial have administered an investigational CAR-T cell therapy to the first patient with blood cancer. The first patient has received MB-106, an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, in a multicenter, early-phase clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of the treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the drug’s manufacturer, Mustang Bio.
CANCER
DogTime

Cardiac Electrical Failure in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Cardiac electrical failure in dogs involves a problem with electrical signals in the heart. The condition can affect a dog’s heart health significantly. Generally, the condition is often discovered alongside another medical condition. Technically, the condition is also called heart impulse block. If you see the signs of cardiac...
PETS
curetoday.com

Moving the Needle for Maintenance Cancer Treatment

Maintenance therapy helps deter undetectable cancer that may exist after initial treatment. Successful management of cancer requires treatment planning based on. the best science available. Our growing knowledge of the biology of cancer has led to many refinements and innovations to surgery, radiation and medical treatments. Carefully designed, conducted and...
CANCER
DogTime

Atrial Premature Complexes in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Atrial premature complexes in dogs happen when a dog’s heart beat becomes premature and irregular. The condition is likened to a heart skipping a beat. Unfortunately, the condition affects both older dogs and smaller dog breeds the most. The condition is also referred to as premature atrial contractions. If...
PETS

