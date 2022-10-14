Read full article on original website
Related
Annual Goat Day set a new attendance record.
BLOUNTSTOWN ,Fla.(WMBB)– Blountstown’s Goat Day is one of the largest festivals held on Saturday and had over 100 vendors this year. County Commissioner Gene Bailey and vendors said this year Goat Day is the biggest event to happen since Hurricane Michael and COVID-19 in Calhoun County. “The unique thing today is the size of the […]
School board members celebrate National School Lunch Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Districts Schools students have been enjoying National School Lunch Week with some new dishes. Chartwells K-12 School Food Services introduced a new menu item each day. BDS Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, said National School Lunch week is an excellent opportunity for school board members to hear what students […]
WJHG-TV
Local student honored at Bay High Football game
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Joshua Williams got his moment under the Friday Night lights, and it all started with him getting a jersey and helmet from Bay High’s Head Football Coach. “His mom reached out to me a couple of weeks ago and said coach I am trying to...
Chipley Bugle
Chipley High School Homecoming Parade 2022
Chipley streets were lined with Tigers from years past and the future, and soon to be Queen.
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
WJHG-TV
Oktoberfest returns after two years, impacts local small businesses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Oktoberfest made its return to Aaron Bessant Park for the first time since 2019, due to the pandemic. “We had over 1,000 kids under the age of 12-years-old here, so it’s been a great weekend of family-fun action,” Grant Wittstruck, marketing coordinator for the event, said.
Chipley Bugle
Ahmani Carswell Chipley High School Homecoming Queen for 2022
Ahmani Carswell was crowned Chipley High School Homecoming Queen for 2022 and football fans also watched the Chipley Tiger Varsity Football Team beat Destin, 40 to 0.
WJHG-TV
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Fire Department Open House
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Fire Department hosted an open house event Friday from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. The event was a chance for the community to come out to fire station one and learn about fire safety and much more. The kiddos got an opportunity to...
Goat and Pioneer Day crossover will take you back in time
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — An annual tradition in Blountstown is continuing this year– the celebration of Goat Day and Pioneer Day. The Panhandle Pioneer group is working with the Blountstown Rotary Club to bring this event to the public for the 37th year. Goat show officials said they expect around 40 goats to be at […]
Teddy bear drive underway to ease pain of infant loss
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Having a baby is a special time for any family, but pregnancies don’t always end with a baby to take home. Junior League of Panama City’s Helping Hearts committee puts together memory boxes year-round to give to grieving families who have experienced late-term pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or infant loss in […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
fosterfollynews.net
Part 1- Chipley, Florida High School Crowns Homecoming Queen on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Philip Rountree Stadium
Chipley, Florida High School crowned a new Homecoming Queen, Ahmani Carswell, on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Philip Rountree Stadium, prior to the Homecoming Football game against Destin High School, in downtown Chipley, Florida, as seen in Part 1 of these photos by Paul Goulding Photography.
WJHG-TV
Holmes County honors teen with golf tournament
Holmes County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County is honoring a teen taken to soon. Friends and family gathered at Dogwood Lakes Golf Course in Bonifay Saturday to celebrate the life of Tyler Erickson. Tyler passed away last month while practicing at the golf course for a tournament. Now the community,...
WJHG-TV
Turning back the pages in Panama City history
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say home is where the heart is. At the heart of Panama City, is its history. The Panama City Publishing Company serves as a small window into the past on Beck Ave. in St. Andrews. Opened in 1920 by George West and his wife Lillian, the small building served the community for over 85 years. George is credited as the founding father of Panama City, developing the area from a small fishing town into an established city. West’s great-great Grandson, Buddy, inherited the building before selling it to the city of Panama City in 2005; the West’s family legacy was preserved by turning the building into a museum.
WJHG-TV
Bay County House Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
Thunder Beach 2022 Autumn Rally to begin this week
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 22nd annual Thunder Beach Autumn begins on Wednesday at Frank Brown Park. Thunder Beach recently added music acts to the rally. This year Dierks Bentley, Colt Ford, Shinedown, Bret Michaels and 3 Doors Down are all scheduled to play. There will also be several events around town that […]
Boat sinks in Destin after hitting dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a quick response from firefighters after an incident on the water in northwest Florida. Firefighters in Destin were busy Saturday after a boat crash. According to a Facebook post from Destin Fire-Rescue, an 18-foot boat hit a dock, went over the dock, and sank. The post says no injuries […]
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
waltonoutdoors.com
New regional beach access opens in Miramar Beach
Located at 907 Scenic Gulf Drive, this new beach access boasts 400-feet of sugar-white sand along the Gulf of Mexico and showcases a coastal cottage design, mirroring the county’s other beach accesses. It features 18 vehicle parking spaces, nine golf cart parking spaces, bike parking, a large deck plaza, an ADA accessible boardwalk/dune walkover, restroom facilities, and a picnic pavilion with dune walkover.
Comments / 2