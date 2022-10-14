Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
Related
Split-access plan in Fort Myers Beach hopes to speed recovery
A new access plan for Fort Myers Beach is put in place to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
usf.edu
After Ian, parks and trails across Southwest Florida remain off-limits for the foreseeable future
Public lands in Lee and Collier counties managed by Florida and the South Florida Water Management District remain so dangerous more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian’s SWFL passage that they will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Chauncey Goss, chairman of the water district, was in a helicopter...
WINKNEWS.com
Only workers allowed on Fort Myers Beach on Mondays, Tuesdays
Starting Monday, access to Fort Myers Beach will be restricted to workers at the beginning of each workweek, and it does not matter if residents with hurricane passes want to come and go. The leaders of Fort Myers Beach are determined to restore the town to the tourism hub it...
WINKNEWS.com
Deep Down South BBQ handed out hot meals on Fort Myers Beach
Deep Down South BBQ was on Fort Myers Beach handing out hot meals on Sunday to anyone on the island. WINK News spoke with people who were standing in line for a meal and they said they are still processing Hurricane Ian and are just coming together. “Pretty much everybody...
WINKNEWS.com
Tarpon Blue acquires Collier Enterprises in Naples
A Punta Gorda conglomerate recently acquired Collier Enterprises, a Naples-based real estate investment and development firm founded in 1976 by grandsons of Barron Gift Collier Sr., the namesake of Collier County. The Tarpon Blue Family of Companies, which owns and operates a variety of entities that focus on the acquisition...
Residents warned of hazardous debris from balconies on Fort Myers Beach
As Fort Myers Beach starts cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian, officials are warning people to watch out for debris on the ground.
WINKNEWS.com
Temporary access plan to Fort Myers Beach implemented to speed recovery
Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed the restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the...
erienewsnow.com
Man Stays on Boat During Hurricane Ian, Shares Experience
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. We’ve seen the footage of the storm and the devastation it left behind, but one man rode out the storm on his boat. He shared videos of his experience during the storm. “It was pretty intense,”...
Down but not out: Local plumber vows to rebuild business stronger than ever after Hurricane Ian
Cleanup efforts are continuing across Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and as business owners slowly return to areas hard-hit by the deadly storm, they’re vowing to build back stronger and better than ever.
WINKNEWS.com
Citizens Property Insurance helping Fort Myers Beach residents file claims
Citizens Property Insurance opened a satellite location on Fort Myers Beach to bring insurance help right to people who are in a tough spot. In the middle of all the destruction, they’re nestled in the shade under the Bayfront Bistro and behind Publix. But, they’re gone in a couple...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild
Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild their headquarters so they can get back to servicing the people on the island. The company has worked on the island for over 35 years and they aren’t letting Hurricane Ian run them away. They spent an entire...
cltampa.com
Photos: Two weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach still looks like a warzone
Just over 30 miles south of Fort Myers, the city of Naples is healing its own injuries in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Yesterday in the Crayton Cove area of downtown Naples, businesses and restaurants were still in disrepair from the flooding and winds of the storm. Popular local restaurant The Dock, normally a bustling spot for locals and tourists alike, was barren; workers could be seen and heard repairing almost every piece of the restaurant. The restaurant’s normal cozy front patio is now boarded up with large sheets of plywood, with a heartfelt message spray painted onto the wood: “Closed for hurricane cleanup. NAPLES STRONG”, in blue paint with hearts on either side of the message. All along 12th Avenue S, the commercial area is also deserted, with many shops undergoing repairs from the dangerously high storm surge.
DeSantis requests fishing disaster declaration for Punta Gorda, areas hit by Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Punta Gorda with other state officials Saturday after several stops in hurricane-hit areas this week.
wnynewsnow.com
Family Hid in Attic for 14 Hours During Hurricane Ian, Evacuated by Small Boat
FORT MYERS, FL – Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew spoke with a family who hid in their attic for 14 hours during the storm. They watched the water rise almost too close. “This is my SOS if I get washed away to sea, almost...
WPBF News 25
Hurricane Ian paralyzes fishing village near Fort Myers
MATLACHA, Fla. — First Warning Meteorologist Cris Martinez traveled to Pine Island, Florida, recently which was the epic-center ofHurricane Ian’s wrath. The aftermath: President Biden visits storm-ravaged Florida and meets with Gov. DeSantis. Upon arriving on Matlacha, a small fishing village with an arts flair, Cris was set...
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
Cape Coral Comcast internet restoration timeline
More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, thousands are still without internet.
flaglerlive.com
Development on Florida’s Barrier Islands Made Ian Evacuation Virtually Impossible
Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27.
Comments / 1