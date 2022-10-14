Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Repositioned Coyle, Volkmann energizing OLMA
When Sean Alford took over the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls soccer program, he went through the inevitable discovery phase with his new team. It didn’t take long for him to learn that he had scorers on his roster, hiding in plain sight. “Every coach has a different...
Girls Tennis: No. 2 Pingry, Pennington take home Prep A, Prep B titles, respectively
Pingry, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, captured the Prep A title this past Friday on its home courts in Basking Ridge, and Pennington took home the Prep B championship over the weekend at Thomas A. Edison Park in Edison. The Big Blue swept all five flights for the...
Paula, Rancocas Valley rally for a gridiron stunner against Northern Burlington
Jerimya Paula played out of his mind. First, though, the Rancocas Valley senior running back had to get out of his own head.
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap
Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
Football: Cedar Creek tops Oakcrest to stop 3-game skid (PHOTOS)
Billy Smith connected on a 27-yard pass down the middle for Alim Parks in the third quarter as Cedar Creek stopped Oakcrest 14-6 in Egg Harbor City. With the win, Cedar Creek (3-5) snapped a three-game losing streak. Justin Castillo embarked on a one-yard run in the second quarter to give the home team the halftime lead.
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Burlington County Scholastic League?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Burlington County Scholastic League here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
Football: James Hill scores three times as Woodstown shuts down Haddonfield
James Hill had a trio of scores to lead Woodstown past Haddonfield 19-0 in Woodstown to move to 6-1. Hill got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 61-yard run before punching in another touchdown from four yards out to give his team a 13-0 advantage. Hill closed...
Saturday football game between Long Branch and Neptune cancelled in aftermath of shootings
The game was to be played with no fans after being moved from Friday night because of a series of shootings in Long Branch over the last week that police say are related.
College soccer player from N.J. found dead in his Pennsylvania dorm room
A 21-year-old Gloucester County man who graduated from a Catholic school in Pennsauken Township in 2020 was found dead last week in his college dorm room in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Andrew Ruehlicke, a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room at York College...
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Early interceptions provide spark for Phillipsburg football in big win over Union
Phillipsburg’s defense set the tone in the Stateliners’ Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Union.
Eagles beat Cowboys to remain on path to perfection (PHOTOS)
The song remains the same for the Eagles. Philadelphia beat the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17, on Sunday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field. In doing so, the Eagles improved to 6-0 and remained atop the NFC East standings. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are some fun facts...
Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Is Jordan Mailata active for game vs. Cowboys? Special teamer deactivated
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles released their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday, and the Eagles appear to be as healthy as they were for Week 1, save for one extra defensive back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports
Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
Philly Italian food? Try crossing over into NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Backup Eagles lineman helps keep Cowboys’ Micah Parsons sackless after Lane Johnson’s injury
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were coming out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night, preparing to face the Dallas Cowboys for the second half of the game, already seeing themselves up 20-3. As they made their way to the home sideline, they did so without starting right tackle Lane Johnson.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni trolls Cowboys after big Sunday Night Football win
That’s the new version of the famous “How ‘bout them Cowboys?” catchphrase that Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni chose to use Sunday night. He shouted it twice following his team’s 26-17 win over Dallas at a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Here are 4 Rutgers football thoughts for 2nd half of season | Bowl game possible?
The second half of the 2022 season is here for Rutgers. After a busy bye week that included the firing of offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson — the first time head coach Greg Schiano fired an assistant in the midst of a season — the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3) return to action on Saturday when they host Indiana (3-4, 1-3) in their homecoming game.
Eagles and C.J. Gardner-Johnson take hits from Cowboys, but stay imperfectly perfect | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA --- C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn’t worried about the wrap on his injured right hand, or the way the Dallas Cowboys had gone from dominated to dominating in the span of a quarter or so of Sunday night’s game. “Read the eyes of the quarterback, break on the ball....
