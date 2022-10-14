ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

NJ.com

Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap

Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles beat Cowboys to remain on path to perfection (PHOTOS)

The song remains the same for the Eagles. Philadelphia beat the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17, on Sunday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field. In doing so, the Eagles improved to 6-0 and remained atop the NFC East standings. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are some fun facts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports

Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
