Spokane Police shoot, injure suspect in exchange of gunfire
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is at the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an exchange of gunfire between him and the Spokane Police Department. SPD says officers approached a man who was inside his car as part of a joint investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration. SPD says they moved to block the suspect from fleeing, and the suspect got...
Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
Family of man shot, killed by Spokane Police officer sues City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man shot and killed by a Spokane Police officer is suing the City of Spokane. Officer Caleb Martin shot and killed David Shafer on October 23, 2019 near Garnet and Thor. The lawsuit was filed by Shafer’s wife, who said he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was killed. She alleges...
Two Spokane residents facing felony charges after allegedly staging robbery at Sunset Bowling
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding...
19-Year-Old Teenager Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle accident in Spokane Valley on Thursday morning. The officials confirmed that a 19-year-old teenager Jadyn R Cavitt was seriously injured in the crash. The crash was reported on the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Evergreen. The Washington State Patrol stated that the car was...
Local racer involved in crash at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday
POST FALLS, ID. — A local racer was involved in an accident during a race at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday. Scott Eldredge got in the accident Saturday night. Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway said on its Facebook page that he died at 6:30 a.m Sunday morning. The cause of death is unknown right now. Eldredge was known for...
Man who claimed self-defense in Spokane stabbing now ‘person of interest’ in east coast double murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who claimed self-defense in a deadly Spokane stabbing is a person of interest in a double murder on the east coast. Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge out of Utah for missing a probation hearing. The double murder case stems from Concord, New Hampshire. Clegg was also once a...
Gonzaga student in hospital with life-threating injuries from self-inflicted gunshot wound
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after reportedly shooting themself early Saturday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department and Gonzaga University Campus Security and Public Safety, a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their on-campus apartment. Emergency 911 dispatchers were contacted by multiple on-campus individuals and took the student to a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Burglary, grand theft charges in Sagle break-in
SAGLE — A local man is facing felony burglary charges after local law enforcement claim he is responsible for a May break-in that occurred off Gun Club Road. According to the affidavit, between closing on May 10 and opening on May 11, two subjects entered the Pierce Auto Center and made off with an estimated $16,000 worth of tools, parts, and other merchandise.
KHQ Right Now
2-year-old involved in Oldtown hit-and-run released
OLDTOWN, Idaho. - The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ. Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
Teen seriously injured in crash on Evergreen on-ramp
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A teenager was seriously injured in a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Evergreen Thursday morning. The Washington State Patrol said Jadyn R. Cavitt, 19, was speeding on I-90 when his car left the road, went onto the right shoulder and launched over the ramp. Cavitt’s car struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
Damaged and stolen Pride flags prompt Cheney Police to investigate a possible hate crime
CHENEY, Wash. — The Cheney Police Department is asking for public aid to help identify suspects responsible for a possible hate crime. The suspects were seen on camera stealing and damaging flags from a Cheney home. According to police, suspects took and vandalized several flags and banners representing the...
Guardians Foundation reveals ex-employee confessed to alleged fraud two weeks before Trent shelter approval
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw, in early spring of this year, the Guardians internal audit team found "anomalies" in its transaction reports. Upon investigating the anomalies, evidence of potential fraud pointed to one employee. Shaw said by May, internal investigators felt they had enough...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for Montana man possibly in the Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Missoula man who may be in the Spokane area. Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing on October 8. He has brown hair and dark eyes. He is 5’8″ tall and 180 pounds. Blair also has tattoos, including one that says “Only God Can Judge...
eastidahonews.com
Woman confronts ex-police officer who raped her while on duty as he’s sentenced to 14 years to life
SPOKANE (The Spokesman-Review) — Standing in a Spokane courtroom Thursday morning, Tatyanna Presnell, boldly addressed the ex-police officer who sexually assaulted her in her own home. “I am rising out of the ashes and becoming a survivor,” Presnell said. Nathan Nash, 39, was sentenced to more than 14...
