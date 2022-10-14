Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago
CHICAGO - When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October. Where is the best place to fully...
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret
CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
Find out what's happening this weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO - Looking for something to do this weekend?. Whether you're looking for family fun, a night out or some cultural immersion, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy in Chicagoland. Morton Arboretum Glass Pumpkin Patch. The 12th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch opened on Wednesday and runs through...
WGNtv.com
Chicago neighborhood named one of the coolest in the world
CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights. Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right! We’re talking on the planet. The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods...
Check out local architecture this weekend at 'Open House Chicago'
CHICAGO - This weekend, Open House Chicago is back. It's your chance to tour buildings that are often off limits, or just overlooked by the public. In-person site visits are scheduled for this weekend. The Chicago Architecture Center says it's one of the largest events of its kind in the...
13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More
CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'
Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated rain and snow showers Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even cooler air arrives in the Chicago area Sunday night and brings a cold start to the week. After that it's sunny and a little warmer each day. Sunday night will be breezy and mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will reach 31 degrees. Monday brings partly cloudy skies....
With Flurries Possible Monday, Here's When Chicago Typically Sees Its First Snow
The Chicago area could potentially see its first snowflakes of the season on Monday, but how does that compare with the average first snowfall of the season in the city?. According to current forecasts, the area will see a storm system roll through on Monday, with scattered showers expected throughout the region.
Prominent statue in Chinatown vandalized
Another prominent Chicago statue has been vandalized. WBBM received photos of vandalism of the Laura Liu statue in Ping Tom Park at 1700 South Wentworth in Chinatown.
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
wanderwisdom.com
CTA "L" Etiquette: How to Ride the Elevated and Subway Trains in Chicago
John is a former broadcaster, urban planner, comedy writer, and journalist living in Chicago. On an average weekday, the Chicago Transit Authority trains serve more than 780,000 passengers at 145 stations on a 224-mile system. The Chicago elevated and subway train system is the third busiest in the country, topped only by the New York City and Washington DC systems; it’s one of only four systems that run 24 hours a day. For only $2.25, you can ride from O’Hare Airport to downtown Chicago—or anywhere on the system.
fox32chicago.com
Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
conciergepreferred.com
Celebrate Love with Chicago’s Sweetest Day Events
Why wait until Valentine’s Day to celebrate the ones you love? In Chicago, you don’t have to wait. In fact, Sweetest Day (Saturday October 15th) is approaching quickly! Sweetest Day gets less fanfare than Valentine’s Day, but it is still a holiday to celebrate the ones you love. Lucky for you, our list of events will rekindle those friendships and help you connect with loved ones. Whether you are meeting someone new or bringing the spark back to a long-term relationship, these Sweetest Day events are for you!
Newly arrived migrants mistreated at Humboldt Park facility, sources say
Newly arrived migrants in Chicagoland have been making some friends locally, but those friends shared with WBBM that there may be some mistreatment of the asylum seekers at a Salvation Army facility in Humboldt Park.
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
100 Black Men of Chicago annual college scholarship fair returned after 2-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the 100 Black Men of Chicago is hosted it's 20th annual college scholarship fair.
Chicago magazine
Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs
The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
Lightfoot asks Chicago community to donate winter clothing to migrants from Texas
CHICAGO - The city is giving residents the opportunity to help asylum seekers now in Chicago. To date, the city has welcomed more than 3,200 people bused from the Texas border. As winter approaches, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office is asking the community to help these families by donating winter coats...
