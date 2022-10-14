ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret

CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Find out what's happening this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO - Looking for something to do this weekend?. Whether you're looking for family fun, a night out or some cultural immersion, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy in Chicagoland. Morton Arboretum Glass Pumpkin Patch. The 12th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch opened on Wednesday and runs through...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago neighborhood named one of the coolest in the world

CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights. Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right! We’re talking on the planet. The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More

CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'

Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated rain and snow showers Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even cooler air arrives in the Chicago area Sunday night and brings a cold start to the week. After that it's sunny and a little warmer each day. Sunday night will be breezy and mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will reach 31 degrees. Monday brings partly cloudy skies....
CHICAGO, IL
wanderwisdom.com

CTA "L" Etiquette: How to Ride the Elevated and Subway Trains in Chicago

John is a former broadcaster, urban planner, comedy writer, and journalist living in Chicago. On an average weekday, the Chicago Transit Authority trains serve more than 780,000 passengers at 145 stations on a 224-mile system. The Chicago elevated and subway train system is the third busiest in the country, topped only by the New York City and Washington DC systems; it’s one of only four systems that run 24 hours a day. For only $2.25, you can ride from O’Hare Airport to downtown Chicago—or anywhere on the system.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
conciergepreferred.com

Celebrate Love with Chicago’s Sweetest Day Events

Why wait until Valentine’s Day to celebrate the ones you love? In Chicago, you don’t have to wait. In fact, Sweetest Day (Saturday October 15th) is approaching quickly! Sweetest Day gets less fanfare than Valentine’s Day, but it is still a holiday to celebrate the ones you love. Lucky for you, our list of events will rekindle those friendships and help you connect with loved ones. Whether you are meeting someone new or bringing the spark back to a long-term relationship, these Sweetest Day events are for you!
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs

The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy