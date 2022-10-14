Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
Top 2023 NBA free agents: Kyrie Irving could lead the charge
The 2023 NBA free agent class could very well be among the most stacked in the history of the Association.
NBA・
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution may be the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option alongside Nikola Jokic. Given the long layoff, it's quite possible Murray's minutes could be limited early in the season.
Clippers reportedly make big decision on starting point guard spot
With five days to go before the start of their regular season, the LA Clippers’ starting five has officially taken shape. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported Saturday that the Clippers are expected to officially name veteran Reggie Jackson as their starting point guard for the 2022-23 campaign. Jackson beats out fellow 32-year-old John Wall, who just signed with the Clippers this offseason, for the starting spot.
Hornets' LaMelo Ball unlikely to play in season opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss Wednesday night’s season opener against the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained left ankle. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Monday that Ball is doubtful for the game and is uncertain if he will make the trip out West. “He wasn’t able to do anything today,” Clifford said. “He is doing extra rehab and everything he can, but I would say very doubtful.” Ball was injured in the Hornets’ preseason loss to the Washington Wizards on Oct. 10 when Anthony Gill stepped on his foot. Ball hasn’t practiced or played since.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Questionable Monday
Zuccarello (undisclosed) is questionable for Monday's game against Colorado, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com. Zuccarello left Monday's skate early. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and four points in two contests. Every injury is unfortunate, but the timing of this one is particularly rough given that it might disrupt his hot streak.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off
Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Zion may return to full participation Monday
Brandon Ingram returned to the court from injury in Friday’s game vs. Atlanta and looked tremendous over 20 minutes of action. New Orleans is hopeful that its other starting forward will also make a full-scale return to the hardwood as soon as Monday. Per second-year head coach Willie Green,...
Red Wings' Bertuzzi out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. The team made the announcement Monday before hosting the Los Angeles Kings. Bertuzzi helped Detroit win its first two games this season, giving the rebuilding team a much-needed solid start. Bertuzzi had career highs last year with 30 goals and 62 points. The 27-year-old Bertuzzi has scored 84 goals and has 189 assists in his career. ___
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular-season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth man.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Few mistakes in win
Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Jones threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, finding the end zone from five and eight yards away. He remained a game manager but did so effectively by distributing the ball accurately and largely avoiding miscues -- though he did lose an inconsequential fumble just before halftime. Jones will have capped volume until the Giants are forced to take to the air more, limiting his fantasy intrigue.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: No restrictions to start campaign
Lakers head coach Devin Ham said Sunday that Davis (back) won't have any restrictions to start the 2022-23 campaign, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. Davis was held out of the Lakers' preseason finale as a precaution due to a minor back injury, but the issue shouldn't linger into the regular season. However, durability continues to be a concern for the superstar big man, who's played fewer than 70 games in each season since 2017-18, so fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he's subjected to periodic rest days.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Goes through practice
Beasley (ankle) took part in portions of Sunday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Though he's not yet practicing in full while he manages the sprained left ankle, Beasley has a few more days to get healthier before the Jazz open their season Wednesday against the Nuggets. If Beasley doesn't start in the backcourt alongside Mike Conley and Collin Sexton, he should serve as one of Utah's primary scorers off the bench alongside 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Ogundeji is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a shoulder injury. Ogundeji presumably picked up the shoulder injury during the team's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay and was limited at each practice ahead of Week 6. If the second-year linebacker is unable to suit up, rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie would likely step into an expanded pass-rushing role against San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Goes 6-for-6 in preseason loss
Gobert finished Friday's loss to the Nets with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals over 30 minutes. Gobert was perfect from the field in the defeat but went just 4-for-10 from the charity stripe. He didn't register any blocks but still made an impact on the defensive end with four steals. Efficiency is a big part of Gobert's offensive game -- he's a career 65.3 percent shooter -- which helps make up for the fact that he's not a big-time scorer and isn't a good free-throw shooter. Despite the holes in his game, he's a valuable fantasy asset due to his elite rebounding and shot-blocking prowess.
