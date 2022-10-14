Read full article on original website
The January 6 Committee Had a Chance to Nail Trump—They May Have Blown It
In what was likely the final public hearing from the January 6 committee before it releases its final report on the Capitol riot, the House panel unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after making the case that he was the "central player" of the deadly attack. But the latest development in the investigation has likely come too late to take effect.
January 6 committee returns with another public hearing this week. Here's what you need to know.
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is holding what's likely to be its final public hearing on Wednesday.
Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Schedule, Time and How to Watch on Thursday
The hearing is set to reveal new material about former President Donald Trump's plans and how much he knew about the Capitol riot, a panel member has said.
KSAT 12
WATCH LIVE: January 6th Committee Hearings
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will resume its hearings on Thursday. The session will be the committee’s first since a series of blockbuster hearings in late July that touched on nearly every aspect of the Capitol insurrection. Lawmakers have said little about what...
Here’s what the Jan. 6 committee missed
The House select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection has conducted the most thorough public examination of presidential misconduct since the televised Watergate hearings in 1973. Its investigation has been meticulous and well-documented regarding former president Donald Trump’s culpability and that of his aides and advisors. But what about...
Watch Pelosi Plead for Help, Plus 6 Other Big Moments from the Jan. 6 Committee’s Last Hearing
The Jan. 6 committee wrapped up what appears to be its final hearing in dramatic fashion by voting unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony. The vote came shortly after the panel played video of something far more dramatic: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other lawmakers trying to secure help as the mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol. “I don’t know if you have been approached about the Virginia National Guard,” Pelosi said on a phone call to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, “but I still think you probably need the...
Jan. 6 committee gears up for final hearing before midterm elections
The Jan. 6 select committee tasked with investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol is poised to deliver its final public hearing before the midterm election cycle on Thursday, with the panel slated to show a slew of new footage and present an overview of attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Lofgren: Jan. 6 committee to present 'new evidence' at upcoming hearing
U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, joined KCBS Radio on Wednesday morning to preview their upcoming public hearing.
nationalinterest.org
Trump Slams January 6 Committee’s Vote to Subpoena Him
The committee’s resolution to subpoena Trump passed with the support of all of its members, nine votes to zero. Shortly after the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, the former president mocked the committee on his social media website but did not say how he would respond to the subpoena, NBC News reported.
