ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

The January 6 Committee Had a Chance to Nail Trump—They May Have Blown It

In what was likely the final public hearing from the January 6 committee before it releases its final report on the Capitol riot, the House panel unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after making the case that he was the "central player" of the deadly attack. But the latest development in the investigation has likely come too late to take effect.
POTUS
KSAT 12

WATCH LIVE: January 6th Committee Hearings

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will resume its hearings on Thursday. The session will be the committee’s first since a series of blockbuster hearings in late July that touched on nearly every aspect of the Capitol insurrection. Lawmakers have said little about what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Here’s what the Jan. 6 committee missed

The House select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection has conducted the most thorough public examination of presidential misconduct since the televised Watergate hearings in 1973. Its investigation has been meticulous and well-documented regarding former president Donald Trump’s culpability and that of his aides and advisors. But what about...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Watch Pelosi Plead for Help, Plus 6 Other Big Moments from the Jan. 6 Committee’s Last Hearing

The Jan. 6 committee wrapped up what appears to be its final hearing in dramatic fashion by voting unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony. The vote came shortly after the panel played video of something far more dramatic: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other lawmakers trying to secure help as the mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol. “I don’t know if you have been approached about the Virginia National Guard,” Pelosi said on a phone call to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, “but I still think you probably need the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nationalinterest.org

Trump Slams January 6 Committee’s Vote to Subpoena Him

The committee’s resolution to subpoena Trump passed with the support of all of its members, nine votes to zero. Shortly after the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, the former president mocked the committee on his social media website but did not say how he would respond to the subpoena, NBC News reported.
POTUS
FOX59

Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, has struggled to gain traction against Young,...
INDIANA STATE
The Lima News

Jordan addresses upcoming election

LIMA — In light of the upcoming election, Representative Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) plans to focus on four main issues: the border, inflation, safe streets and gas prices. The representative joined the Lima Noon Sertoma Club Thursday afternoon. On Nov. 8, Jordan will run against Tamie Wilson (D) to represent...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy